Two Years After Receiving $50 Million From Bezos, Eva Longoria Says Making A Difference Goes Beyond Writing Big Cheques

MENAFN - Live Mint) Actor and entrepreneur Eva Longoria has highlighted the importance of philanthropy beyond financial donations, saying that people do not need to be wealthy or famous to make a positive difference in society.

Longoria, who received $50 million from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sanchez Bezos, in March 2024, recently spoke about the role of ordinary people in charitable work. In an interview with Fortune, the Desperate Housewives actor said that philanthropy was often wrongly associated with the amount of money a person could contribute.

She believes that meaningful contributions can take several forms, including offering guidance, helping small businesses and sharing professional experience.

“One of the biggest misconceptions about philanthropy is that impact is tied to wealth or scale, when in reality, impact comes in many forms,” Longoria told the publication.

“What I've learned is that impact doesn't come from how much money you have, it comes from how you show up.”

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Longoria said that people should not measure their ability to help others by their financial resources. According to her, even small gestures can make a lasting difference in someone's life.

“Mentoring someone, supporting small business, sharing what you know-those things matter because not everyone has access to capital or resources, but anyone can be part of someone else's support system,” she added.“And I think that's really what's missing for a lot of people. They don't have someone in their corner.”

Eva Longoria receives $50 million from Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez Bezos

Longoria and retired US Navy Admiral Bill McRaven were each awarded $50 million in March 2024 under the Bezos Courage and Civility Award. The initiative was launched by Bezos and Sanchez in 2021 to recognise people who have made significant contributions to society.

Under the programme, recipients can use the grant money to support charitable organisations and causes of their choice.

For Longoria, receiving the award was not simply about the money. She said it reflected the trust placed in her and brought greater responsibility towards the causes she supports.

“Receiving that support was incredibly meaningful, not just because of the scale of the gift, but because it represented trust and responsibility,” she said.

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The financial support has helped her continue working with communities and organisations that are important to her. Her key areas of focus include helping Latina entrepreneurs, improving access to education and supporting groups working towards social change.

“This award has allowed me to continue investing those resources into the communities and causes I care deeply about-supporting Latina entrepreneurs, expanding access to education, and backing organizations that are driving real change on the ground,” she said.

What is Eva Longoria Foundation?

Longoria established the Eva Longoria Foundation in 2012 to improve educational and business opportunities for Latinas in the United States. She said the Bezos award had helped the organisation expand its work and create a lasting impact through philanthropic initiatives.

She is also associated with Eva's Heroes, a charitable organisation that works with young adults with intellectual special needs.

Apart from her charitable activities, Longoria is working with Lenovo on a new initiative to mentor small-business owners, putting her belief in community support into practice.

Eva Longoria's business ventures

Alongside acting and philanthropy, Longoria has built a business portfolio that includes luxury tequila brand Casa Del Sol, media company Hyphenate Media Group and an investment in women's football team Angel City FC. She also made an early investment in the John Wick franchise.

Despite having access to substantial financial resources, Longoria maintains that money is not the only way to help others. She believes that mentorship, professional guidance and creating opportunities can also help people build successful futures.