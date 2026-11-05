ENOC Group Launches First AI-Powered ZOOM Store Using Just Walk Out Technology By Amazon

First-of-its-kind launch introduces Amazon's AI-powered Just Walk Out technology to ENOC's ZOOM convenience retail network, the first deployment of the technology in the Middle East

Technology enables customers to select their purchases and tap to pay without queuing at a traditional checkout counter Launch builds on ENOC's strategic collaboration with Amazon to enhance customer experiences through advanced technologies and innovative retail solutions

Dubai, UAE,November 2026: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player inaugurated its first ZOOM convenience store using Just Walk Out technology by Amazon, introducing a new era of checkout-free shopping and setting a benchmark for convenience retail innovation in the Middle East and North Africa. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Located at ENOC service station Site 1019 opposite City Walk, the store represents a significant milestone in ENOC's efforts to transform its retail offering through advanced technologies and strategic international partnerships. By integrating Amazon's retail AI technology into its ZOOM network, ENOC is introducing a faster, more seamless shopping experience designed around the evolving expectations of customers who increasingly value speed, convenience and flexibility.

The launch marks the first implementation of Amazon's Just Walk Out technology within ENOC's retail network, bringing an innovative shopping model to the everyday service station experience. Customers select the products they need, tap a payment card or mobile wallet to exit, and leave without stopping at a conventional checkout counter, eliminating queues and simplifying the purchasing journey.

Amazon's Just Walk Out technology combines AI and computer vision to identify the products customers select or return to shelves, maintaining a virtual record of their purchases. Once customers complete their shopping journey, the technology enables payment to be processed without the need for traditional checkout, creating an intuitive and frictionless retail experience.

Ali Khalid Bin Zayed Alfalasi, Deputy Chief Commercial & Retail Officer, ENOC Group, said:“The future of retail will be defined by how seamlessly technology can integrate into people's everyday lives. As customer expectations evolve, our responsibility extends beyond providing essential mobility services to reimagining the experiences that surround them. At ENOC, we see strategic partnerships with global technology leaders as a powerful catalyst for this transformation, allowing us to bring world-class innovation closer to the communities we serve. Our collaboration with Amazon reflects this ambition, translating advanced technology into a tangible improvement in how customers shop, while demonstrating the UAE's position as a market where pioneering solutions can be brought to life. This launch is an important milestone in our journey to create smarter, more connected and customer-centric retail experiences across our network.”

Rajiv Chopra, Vice President, Just Walk Out, said:“Convenience stores have operated the same way for decades: customers select their items, join a queue, and wait to pay. Just Walk Out technology by Amazon removes that final step. ENOC is exactly the kind of forward-looking partner to bring this experience to the region, and we're proud that its ZOOM stores are the first in the Middle East to introduce it, giving customers a faster, more seamless way to shop and continue their journey.”

The introduction of Just Walk Out technology reflects ENOC's broader approach to evolving the role of its service stations as integrated, one-stop-shop destinations that respond to evolving customer preferences. By combining essential mobility services with technology-enabled retail experiences, ENOC continues to explore new ways to make everyday customer interactions more convenient, efficient and rewarding.

The launch builds on the strategic collaboration announced by ENOC Group and Amazon UAE in October 2025, aimed at transforming retail experiences by combining ENOC's extensive retail network with Amazon's advanced technology and digital commerce capabilities.

The collaboration encompasses several initiatives designed to enhance convenience across physical and digital retail channels. These include exploring the use of existing ENOC infrastructure as quick-fulfilment hubs to bring everyday essentials closer to customers, alongside the availability of ENOC's product portfolio on Amazon.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate's success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group's general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE's social and economic development.