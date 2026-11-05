Tarun Chugh Seeks CBI Probe Into Punjab PSC Exam Irregularities

Senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh has written to Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria seeking immediate intervention into alleged irregularities in the Punjab Public Service Commission (PCS) Mains Examination 2026 results and demanding an independent investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). In his letter, Chugh said Punjab was facing a serious crisis concerning the future of lakhs of youth and the credibility of the government recruitment system. He alleged that repeated controversies involving competitive examinations, paper leaks and selection procedures had raised questions about the impartiality of the entire system.

Allegations of Irregularities in PPSC Results

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) declared the PCS Mains Examination 2026 results late on November 4. Following the announcement, candidates alleged irregularities, including the selection of candidates who had allegedly not appeared for the examination. Chugh said the available data raised several questions, claiming that 24.21 per cent of the shortlisted candidates belonged to a single examination centre. He further questioned the shortlisting criteria, alleging that the prescribed norm of calling candidates for interviews at three times the number of advertised posts was not followed. He sought clarification on why 751 candidates were shortlisted for interviews against 331 posts.

Calls for Forensic Audit and Previous Controversies

Chugh demanded a forensic and statistical audit of the entire process, including answer key evaluation, roll number allocation, examination centre selection and preparation of results. Referring to previous recruitment controversies, he raised questions over alleged irregularities in the PSSSB Group-B examination, including claims that 22 candidates among the top 100 belonged to Bathinda district, along with alleged family connections among candidates and fake entries in the official merit list. He also cited allegations of a high-tech cheating network involving pen cameras, Bluetooth devices and electronic exchange of answers in the Pharmacy Officer recruitment examination conducted by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences. Chugh also referred to controversies surrounding the Naib Tehsildar, Agriculture Development Officer, PSEB Class 12 English, PSTET and Excise and Taxation Inspector examinations.

Demand for Justice and Impartial Investigation

"The youth of Punjab need justice, not merely assurances," he said, adding that candidates from poor farmer, labourer and middle-class families carried the hopes of their entire families when appearing for government recruitment examinations. Among his demands, Chugh sought an immediate CBI investigation into the PCS Mains results, a stay on interviews and further selection proceedings until the probe was completed, and the securing of answer scripts, question papers, evaluation records, CCTV footage, attendance registers and digital evidence. He also called for independent investigations into other disputed recruitment examinations and sought action against officials or others found involved.

Arguing that a state-level investigation could face potential interference, Chugh urged the Governor to ensure that the Bhagwant Mann-led government "did not influence the probe, officials or investigating agencies". He also sought to keep the Chief Minister and concerned ministers away from administrative decisions relating to recruitment and the investigation during the probe. He urged the Governor to take immediate constitutional steps to ensure an impartial investigation and restore public confidence in Punjab's recruitment system.

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