Kenya: Principal Secretary (PS) Oluga Calls For Stronger Alignment Of Development Partner Investments With Health Priorities

Stronger coordination and alignment of development partner investments with national health priorities are critical to advancing Universal Health Coverage (UHC), improving healthcare delivery and ensuring the sustainability of Kenya's health system.

Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Dr. Ouma Oluga, emphasised this during a meeting with the 2026/27 Development Partners for Health in Kenya (DPHK) Executive Committee at Afya House, Nairobi. The delegation, led by DPHK Chairperson Luigi D'Aquino, outlined its strategic priorities and explored opportunities for strengthening collaboration with the Ministry of Health.

Dr. Oluga underscored the need for a Government-led partnership framework anchored on coordinated investments, transparency and mutual accountability. He called for greater use of existing sector coordination mechanisms, particularly the Joint Sector Working Group, guided by the principle of one plan, one budget and one monitoring and evaluation framework to ensure partner support complements national programmes and delivers measurable improvements in healthcare services.

Discussions focused on sustainable health financing, primary healthcare, digital public infrastructure, UHC reforms and the Kenya Health Policy Platform. The engagement also comes as the Ministry undertakes the end-term evaluation of the Kenya Health Policy 2014–2030, which will inform the development of the next health policy framework beyond 2030.

The PS reaffirmed the importance of structured dialogue, shared priorities and collective accountability in maximising available resources and building a resilient and responsive health system. The DPHK platform brings together bilateral and multilateral development partners and foundations to support coordinated investments in Kenya's health sector.

The meeting was attended by DPHK Co-Chairs Brian Rettmann and Francesco Giulietti, WHO Representative Dr. Neema Kimambo, Health Sector Coordinator Chipo Takawira, DPHK Secretariat representative Dr. Elizabeth Oele and Senior World Bank Specialist Peter Okwero.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.