Department Of Science, Technology And Innovation (DSTI) Advances South Africa's Clean Energy Innovation Agenda At The 8Th Research And Development (RD20) Conference

The Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) is strengthening South Africa's contribution to global clean energy research, development and innovation through its participation in the 8th Research and Development (RD20) Conference, taking place from 19 to 23 October 2026 at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) International Convention Centre in Pretoria.

Held under the theme "Accelerating Clean Energy Innovation – From Africa to the World," the conference is organised by the CSIR, with Japan's National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) as co-organiser. It brings together leading research institutions and stakeholders to advance international cooperation, exchange knowledge and accelerate the development of technologies that support the transition to carbon neutrality.

Launched in 2019, RD20 is a global research and development initiative that promotes collaboration among leading research institutions in G20 countries and regions. It provides a platform for joint research, knowledge exchange and partnerships involving government, academia, research institutions and industry to advance clean energy technologies.

The DSTI plays a strategic role in supporting South Africa's clean energy transition through investments in research, technological innovation, skills development, international cooperation and the development of locally relevant solutions to the country's energy challenges.

Speaking about the Department's mandate and strategic priorities, Ms Mandy Mlilo, Director for Hydrogen and Energy at the DSTI, emphasised that the department's work is informed by the 2019 White Paper on Science, Technology and Innovation, which provides the policy foundation for advancing science, technology and innovation in South Africa.

"Inclusivity, transformation and partnerships are at the core of our approach strategic partnerships. We believe that strategic partnerships enable us to leverage our resources as a collective. Platforms such as RD20 are particularly important to us as government to communicate priorities and showcase capabilities," said Ms Mlilo.

The 8th RD20 Conference provides an important opportunity for South Africa to demonstrate its research, development and innovation (RDI) capabilities in clean energy, strengthen international research partnerships and contribute African perspectives and solutions to global efforts to achieve carbon neutrality.

"Our responsibility is to ensure that science, technology and innovation contribute the future of skills and education, while mobilising resources and strengthening partnerships to advance energy innovation. Through these efforts, we aim to ensure that science and innovation respond to the country's development needs and support a sustainable, inclusive and climate-resilient future." said Ms Mlilo

She added that the Science, Technology and Innovation Decadal Plan (2022–2032) provides a long-term framework for harnessing research, innovation and technological development to address national priorities.

Through the DSTI's Hydrogen and Energy Chief Directorate, the Department supports four energy RDI flagship programmes: Photovoltaic Solar and Wind Technology, Energy Storage, Hydrogen South Africa (HySA), and Coal-to-X. These programmes support the development of technologies and capabilities across renewable energy, energy storage, hydrogen and the conversion of coal-derived materials into higher-value products, including chemicals and fuels.

These programmes contribute to building local research capacity, advancing technological innovation and creating opportunities to translate research outcomes into practical applications that support South Africa's energy transition and broader industrial development.

Dr Thulani Dlamini, Chief Executive Officer of the CSIR, highlighted the importance of RD20 as a platform for connecting research institutions and accelerating international cooperation.

"RD20 is about connecting research institutions, exchanging knowledge and best practices, and creating opportunities for international research collaboration in support of carbon neutrality. This week's programme is a practical expression of that purpose, with a focus on energy access, critical minerals, synthetic fuels, artificial intelligence for energy, hydrogen and fuel technologies, and international collaboration," said Dr Dlamini.

The participation of DSTI implementing agencies in the conference exhibition will further enable South Africa to showcase publicly supported RDI, technologies and research capabilities to international research institutions, industry representatives and other stakeholders.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Department of Science, Technology and Innovation, Republic of South Africa.