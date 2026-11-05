IFL 2026/27: Bengaluru United Host Mohammedan SC In Maiden Home Game

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru/Shillong, Nov 5 (IANS) A double-header featuring a historic home debut in Karnataka for Bengaluru United followed by an all-Northeast showdown in Meghalaya between Shillong Lajong FC and Chanmari FC will start Match Week 2 of the Indian Football League (IFL) 2026-27 season on Friday.

In the afternoon fixture at the Bangalore Football Stadium, IFL debutants FC Bengaluru United will play their first-ever home match in the competition against two-time I-League champions Mohammedan Sporting Club.

Later in the evening, last season's runners-up Shillong Lajong FC will welcome Mizoram outfit Chanmari FC to the SSA Stadium in Shillong.

The afternoon encounter sees two sides looking to get off the mark in the 2026-27 standings after suffering narrow 1-0 defeats via late goals on the opening weekend.

Hosts FC Bengaluru United, who earned promotion to the IFL for the first time in club history as runners-up in the 2025-26 I-League 2 season, currently sit ninth in the table following a hard-fought 0-1 loss away to Dempo Sports Club in Fatorda.

In their season opener in Goa, FC Bengaluru United fielded a disciplined defensive unit marshalled by Daniel, Abdul Hannan, and goalkeeper Manjunath Hirekurbar, with Ribhav Sardesai and Lalramdinsanga Ralte anchoring the midfield behind Russian forward Marat Tarek.

Hirekurbar, Daniel, and Hannan stood out at the back to frustrate Dempo for 97 minutes, while Sardesai and Ralte worked tirelessly in the engine room and Tarek threatened with his runs in behind the opposition backline.

Guided by head coach and former India international Nallappan Mohanraj, the Karnataka side will look to turn their resilient away display into points in front of their home supporters at the Bangalore Football Stadium.

"Definitely it was a disappointing end for us in Goa because a fair result would have been a point, especially after we dominated the game without the ball for 96 minutes before losing concentration on a set-piece," FC Bengaluru United head coach Nallappan Mohanraj said.

"That was a great learning experience for us, and now we have to pick ourselves up for our very first IFL home game, which this club has dreamt of for years. Mohammedan is a very good, historic club coming back from the ISL, and playing them at home is a great opportunity for us to bounce back. The boys are motivated and prepared to go out there and give more than 100 per cent for the three points," he added.

FC Bengaluru United defender Abdul Hannan expressed his excitement ahead of stepping out in front of the home faithful in Bengaluru.

"It is everyone's dream to play in the IFL, and having been to the Bangalore Football Stadium so many times over the years, getting the chance to finally play here in front of our home fans is a special feeling," Abdul Hannan said. "We worked very hard last year to qualify for this stage, and tomorrow is our chance to prove ourselves, give everything on the pitch, and win for our supporters."

Visitors Mohammedan Sporting Club, returning to the IFL following their stint in the Indian Super League, currently occupy eighth place in the standings after going down 1-0 at home to Shillong Lajong FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Saturday, October 31.

Fielding an all-Indian squad, the Black and White Brigade defended doggedly throughout the afternoon before substitute Nelson Rymbai broke the deadlock in the 90th minute to hand the visitors victory.

Skipper Mahitosh Roy, Tangva Ragui, and Thokchom Adison Singh operated in midfield, supporting an attacking trio of Lalremsanga Fanai, Israfil Dewan, and Mohammad Fardin Ali Molla. Goalkeeper Deka was the standout performer for the Kolkata side, pulling off a string of eight saves, including a crucial stop in the 69th minute-to keep his team in the contest until the closing stages.

Led by head coach Saheed Ramon, Mohammedan SC will aim to build on their defensive grit while finding greater fluency in the final third, even as they manage the absence of Thokchom Adison Singh and Israfil Dewan for the trip to Bengaluru. "Both teams lost their opening match, so this is a big challenge and an important game for both sides, but we have prepared well, and our boys are ready to fight," Mohammedan SC head coach Saheed Ramon said.

"In our first match, the boys were very compact and did well defensively, but we missed clear chances that we should have converted. We are working to improve in the final third and cut out the late mistakes that cost us last time. Even though we will be without Adison and Israfil for this match, I have complete trust in every player in our squad."

Mohammedan SC senior defender Hira Mondal, who confirmed he has fully recovered from minor cramps suffered earlier in the week, highlighted how the extra training days have helped the squad settle.

"As a senior player, I stayed in touch with all the boys even before we assembled so that everyone maintained their fitness levels," Hira Mondal said. "The first match was difficult because we had very little time together, but having these last three to four days of training has helped us adjust to the coach's plan, which we already know well from the Calcutta Football League. I am completely fit now, and we are confident of putting in a strong performance tomorrow."

Friday's encounter marks the first-ever meeting between FC Bengaluru United and Mohammedan Sporting Club in the Indian Football League. The two sides previously met in the group stage of the 2021 Durand Cup in Kalyani on September 14, 2021, where FC Bengaluru United recorded a 2-0 victory over Mohammedan SC.

Shillong welcome Chanmari in Northeast derby

Under the floodlights at the SSA Stadium in Shillong, an exciting Northeast derby takes centre stage as Shillong Lajong FC play their first home match of the season against a Chanmari FC side kicking off their 2026-27 campaign after serving a Matchweek 1 bye.

Hosts Shillong Lajong FC, who finished as runners-up in the 2025/26 IFL Championship Round with 28 points from 14 matches (just one point behind champions Diamond Harbour FC), sit fifth in the early standings after opening their campaign with a 1-0 away triumph over Mohammedan SC in Kolkata last Saturday.

Dominating possession and chance creation for large spells, Lajong sealed all three points in the 90th minute when second-half substitute Nelson Rymbai struck the decisive winner.

Substitute forward Nelson Rymbai made the decisive impact off the bench alongside Treimiki Lamurong and Abelson Jachi, while Jota and Damaitphang Lyngdoh orchestrated a relentless attacking display that kept the opposition pinned back.

Returning to their fortress in Shillong, Thapa will look for his side to carry their away momentum into their home opener in front of their passionate supporters.

"It is very important that we carry the momentum from our away win in Kolkata into our first home match tomorrow, as winning at home will give the boys a great boost for the matches ahead," Shillong Lajong FC head coach Birendra Thapa said.

"Playing in front of our home crowd is a huge motivation because our fans act as the 12th man and give the players extra energy right until the final whistle. With the addition of quality foreign signings like Jota, Joedson, and Arthur this season, fans can expect the same exciting and entertaining brand of football. I have been following Chanmari closely-they did very well last year, recently won the MPL title, and have signed three foreigners, so we expect a very good contest," he added.

For Shillong Lajong FC's Brazilian playmaker João Vitor De Paula Morais (Jota), Friday's clash carries added personal significance as he lines up against the club he represented last season.

"While I am playing against my former club, for me it is another professional game, and my full focus is on giving everything to help Shillong Lajong," Jota said. "My target tomorrow is to contribute with goals and assists and help the team secure all three points at home."

Visitors Chanmari FC enter the fray for their first match of the 2026-27 season after sitting out the opening weekend of the 11-team competition. In their debut IFL campaign in 2025-26, the Mizo club impressed by qualifying for the top-six Championship Round and finishing fifth overall on 15 points from 14 matches, before also capturing the 2025-26 Mizoram Premier League title.

Ahead of the new season, Chanmari FC appointed former India international winger Steven Dias as Head Coach in September 2026. Captained by experienced goalkeeper Zothanmawia, the Aizawl outfit have bolstered their roster with foreign trio Denilson, Gabriel Paz, and Seila Toure to complement a dynamic domestic core.

Statistically, Shillong Lajong FC produced the most dominant attacking metrics of Matchweek 1, recording 66 per cent ball possession, 32 total shots (nine on target), and 14 corner kicks in their 1-0 win over Mohammedan SC. Friday's encounter sets up an intriguing reunion on the flanks involving Brazilian attacker Jota (João Vitor De Paula Morais), who now lines up for Shillong Lajong after featuring for Chanmari FC last term.

Shillong Lajong FC and Chanmari FC met twice during the 2025-26 Indian Football League season, with Shillong Lajong winning both encounters. In their Stage I meeting at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl on March 19, 2026, Shillong Lajong came from behind to defeat Chanmari FC 2-1 following a late injury-time winner.

In the Championship Round return fixture at the SSA Stadium in Shillong on May 2, 2026, Shillong Lajong registered a comprehensive 4-0 victory, with Treimiki Lamurong opening the scoring in first-half stoppage time (45+1').

With FC Bengaluru United and Mohammedan SC both determined to secure their first points of the campaign, Shillong Lajong FC aiming to build on their opening-day win at home, and Chanmari FC eager to make a statement in their season curtain-raiser, Friday's double-header promises an absorbing day of action.