'PM Modi's Leadership Transforming India's Sports Ecosystem': Sports Minister Mandaviya

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and initiatives for transforming India's sports ecosystem, saying the country's rise from one gold medal at the 2010 Asian Para Games to 30 gold medals in the 2026 edition reflected the impact of the government's efforts to promote sports.

Speaking after PM Modi's interaction with India's Para Asian Games contingent at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi, Mandaviya said the country had witnessed visible changes in the sports sector over the last six to seven years under the Prime Minister's leadership.

“In 2010, India won just one gold medal at the Asian Para Games. We had finished 15th in the standings. From there, we have now reached fourth position with 114 medals, including 30 gold. Our para-athletes have performed exceptionally well,” Mandaviya told reporters after the event.

“Under the leadership of PM Modi, the country is changing and moving forward. A New India is being built, and the sports sector has also emerged as an important area of transformation,” he added.

Mandaviya credited PM Modi's initiatives, including the Fit India Movement and Khelo India programme, for strengthening the country's sporting ecosystem. He also referred to the National Sports Policy and the Sports Governance Act as important steps towards bringing reforms to the sector.

“To bring change in the sports sector and develop the sports ecosystem in the country, PM Modi started the Fit India Movement and the Khelo India programme. After that, he brought the Khelo Bharat Niti and the Sports Governance Act. Through the Khelo India scheme, he provided Rs 36,000 crore. He also introduced a five-year sports development plan,” Mandaviya said.

Mandaviya also spoke about the enthusiasm among para-athletes during their interaction with PM Modi, saying they felt equally respected and encouraged alongside other sportspersons.

“As you saw, all our athletes were very happy and excited. They had the feeling that para-athletes were receiving the same respect as other athletes. They were getting equal respect and equal encouragement. PM Modi was also present at the interaction with the Asian Games contingent and shared his thoughts with the para-athletes. They appreciated it immensely,” Mandaviya said.

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse also credited PM Modi's emphasis on promoting sports for the visible improvement in India's performance at international competitions.

“I feel that ever since the Honourable Prime Minister spoke about promoting sports in the country, you can see the visible results over the last six to seven years. All of India's athletes have been consistently performing exceptionally well across all our international events,” Khadse said.

“In the recent Asian Games, all of our national para-athletes achieved a massive milestone. They brought home around 30 gold medals, and I believe this sends a strong message to the entire country and the world today. Our para-athletes do not just play; they serve as a powerful motivation for all the youth,” she added.

While President of the Paralympic Committee of India, Devendra Jhajharia also praised the Prime Minister for meeting and motivating the athletes.

"It is a big deal in itself that whenever athletes return with medals from major events, be it the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Para Asian Games, or Paralympics, the Prime Minister personally welcomes them... He is a Prime Minister who has tremendously boosted the morale of the players. In his speech, the Honourable Prime Minister mentioned a wonderful thought: along with the athletes, he expressed his gratitude to the coaches and trainers who worked tirelessly for these players. He specifically highlighted coaches because training para-athletes is a major challenge, yet they provided that training along with world-class facilities, and thanks to those facilities, we won 30 gold medals and a total of 114 medals," he said.