Sysco Kicks Off 4Th Annual Purpose Month To Address Food Insecurity In Communities Worldwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sysco is continuing its partnership with Happy Day Brands uniting all 50 states for one of the nation's largest hunger-relief initiatives

HOUSTON, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation, the leading global foodservice distribution company, is excited to announce the kickoff of its 4th annual Purpose Month during which Sysco colleagues from 333 sites in nine countries are committed to volunteering for 40,000 hours to organizations dedicated to ending food insecurity.

As part of Purpose Month, Sysco colleagues are partnering with over 300 non-profit and community organizations to make a meaningful difference in the communities where we live and work. As part of this effort, Sysco is again partnering with Happy Day Brands to mobilize thousands of volunteers to package and donate up to four million servings of oatmeal to Feeding America food banks and local hunger-relief partners in communities facing food insecurity.

“Purpose Month is a powerful reminder of what we can accomplish when our colleagues come together around a shared commitment to the communities we serve,” said April Love, Sysco's vice president of people and purpose.

“Every hour volunteered represents an opportunity to make a meaningful difference for our neighbors facing food insecurity. I'm proud of how our colleagues continue to bring Sysco's Purpose to life through their generosity and commitment to caring for others,” Love added.

This year's Sysco-Happy Day Brands initiative, ONE MISSION. ONE MONTH. ONE TABLE., will bring together about 7,000 volunteers across 80 Sysco locations nationwide to package and donate 4 million servings of Happy Day oatmeal. This is a significant expansion of the inaugural partnership last year when volunteers at 22 Sysco sites in 15 states provided over 1 million servings of oatmeal.

“Last year, we saw firsthand what happens when people come together around a shared purpose,” said Mark Priddy, co-founder and CEO of Happy Day Brands.

“The partnership with Sysco reflects Happy Day Brands' foundational vision of using business as a force for good, so this year, we're taking that partnership nationwide. Our goal is to provide millions of servings of nutritious oatmeal while inspiring thousands of volunteers to make a meaningful difference in their own communities. Every serving represents an opportunity to come alongside a family, a neighbor or a student facing food insecurity, reminding them that they are not forgotten and that their community cares,” Priddy said.

With demand for food assistance continuing across the country, the expanded partnership demonstrates how businesses can combine their resources, distribution networks and employees to create measurable community impact.

Sysco's Purpose Month originated in Canada in November 2022, when colleagues from across that country's 16 sites rallied together to help combat hunger in local communities and to boost their volunteering and donation efforts ahead of the holiday season.

That effort was so successful Sysco expanded the program in 2023 to all sites globally. Since then, Sysco colleagues have donated more of their time and product each year, totaling over 80,000 volunteer hours in three years. Purpose Month runs from November 1 to November 30, 2026.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food and related products to customers who prepare meals away from home. This includes restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, entertainment venues, and more. Sysco operates 333 distribution centers, in nine countries, with 75,000 colleagues serving approximately 670,000 customer locations. The company generated sales of more than $84 billion in fiscal year 2026 that ended June 27, 2026.

As the world's largest food-away-from-home distributor, Sysco offers customized supply chain solutions, bespoke specialty product offerings, and culinary support to drive customers to innovate and optimize their operations. We act as a trusted business partner to our customers, helping them grow through our industry-leading portfolio that includes fresh produce, premium proteins, specialty products, sustainably focused items, equipment and supplies, and innovative culinary solutions.

For more information, visit . For important news and key information for Sysco investors, visit the Investor Relations section of the company's website at investors.sysco.com.

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About Happy Day Brands

Founded in 2018 by Mark and Jeanette Priddy, Happy Day Brands is a Boise, Idaho-based B Corporation producing better-for-you foods, including oatmeal, granola, on the go cups, snacks, baking mixes, nut butters and proteins powders. Guided by its mission to CREATE GOOD, the company combines nutritious products with meaningful social impact through its“Good for You, Good for All” initiative. Since 2021, Happy Day Brands has donated more than 10 million servings to help fight food insecurity nationwide. Learn more at HappyDayBrands.com.

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