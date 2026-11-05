Socialfollowers UK Announces Six-Platform Dashboard Expansion, Automated Plans And 5% Wallet Cashback

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRADFORD, United Kingdom, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SocialFollowers UK, operated by SEO Aimz Limited, has announced an expansion of its social media growth platform, bringing engagement services for six major social networks into a single dashboard. The expansion includes automated daily, weekly and monthly ordering plans, country-specific audience options and a wallet system offering 5% cashback on eligible deposits.

The company reports serving more than 323,000 customers since 2018 and delivering over 1.4 million followers through its services.

Expanded Dashboard and Automated Ordering

The expanded platform supports Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, X and Threads. Available services include followers, likes, views, comments, Instagram Reel views, TikTok livestream views, YouTube watch time, Facebook page likes and X retweets.

Customers can manage orders through a central dashboard and select automated daily, weekly or monthly plans instead of placing individual orders repeatedly. Orders require a public profile link rather than an account password.

According to the company, delivery times generally range from a few minutes to several hours, depending on the service and order size.

Country-Specific Audience Options

The platform also provides geographic and demographic targeting for selected services.

Customers can select specific countries for eligible YouTube and Instagram subscriber orders, with a limit of 250 subscribers per country in a single order. Additional options include UK-focused English Instagram followers, targeted YouTube views, and female follower and like services for Instagram and X.

The company advises customers to maintain at least one to three genuine posts on their profiles before placing engagement orders.

Wallet Cashback and Account Features

As part of its platform offering, SocialFollowers UK provides a wallet system with 5% cashback on deposits of at least £20.

The company also operates a points-based rewards programme, awarding one point for every £1 spent, including proportional points for partial amounts. Customers can redeem 100 points for £1.50 toward future purchases.

Entry-level packages are listed from £2.74, depending on the service. The platform also includes a checkout gift feature, online order tracking and customer support through WhatsApp and other channels.

Accepted payment methods include Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Google Pay and Apple Pay.

Additional Engagement Plans

Alongside its standard and automated services, SocialFollowers UK offers combined engagement packages and 30-day influencer engagement plans.

According to the company, the influencer plans involve accounts with more than 10,000 followers providing engagement on up to 40 subsequent posts through likes, comments and saves.

The platform is intended for individual creators, small businesses and agencies managing multiple social media accounts.

“Organic traffic starts with being seen by the right people. We want to give creators and businesses the tools to build visibility across the platforms where their audiences already spend time, while keeping long-term, genuine growth at the centre of what we do,” said Nelson Grey, Content Editor at SocialFollowers UK.

About SocialFollowers UK

SocialFollowers UK is a Bradford-based social media engagement service operated by SEO Aimz Limited, a company registered in England and Wales under company number 15970751. Operating since 2018, SocialFollowers UK provides followers, likes, views, comments and related social media services for creators, businesses, influencers and agencies. Its platform covers Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, X and Threads, with automated ordering and selected audience-targeting options.

For more information, visit SocialFollowers UK.

Contact

Content Editor

Nelson Grey

SocialFollowers UK

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SocialFollowers UK Announces Six-Platform Dashboard Expansion, Automated Plans and 5% Wallet Cashback

CONTACT: Content Editor Nelson Grey SocialFollowers UK...