Global Smart Water Meter Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2031 Revenue To Reach $10.1 Billion As Cellular AMI And Asia-Pacific Lead Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Utilities boost ROI by replacing ageing meters, reducing non-revenue water, and adopting cellular AMI and software

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Smart Water Meter Market: Industry Intelligance Report 2026 Edition" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report values the global smart water meter market at US$ 5.5 Billion in 2025 and forecasts it will reach US$ 10.1 Billion by 2031. The market is expected to expand at a 10.6% CAGR during 2026-2031, supported by utility investments in meter replacement, non-revenue water reduction and advanced metering infrastructure (AMI).

Utilities are accelerating smart water metering programs as they replace ageing meters and modernize water management networks. The transition to AMI is a central market driver, creating demand for connected meters, communications infrastructure, data management platforms and related services. Although the timing of large AMI deployments can produce uneven revenue patterns, recent supplier performance indicates sustained demand across the sector.

North America remains the largest regional smart water meter market, accounting for 34% of global revenue in 2025. The United States leads regional activity with a market value of US$ 1.70 billion, reflecting continued investment by water utilities in modern metering systems. The region's established supplier base and ongoing infrastructure upgrades reinforce its leading position.

Asia Pacific is forecast to record the strongest regional growth through 2031, advancing at a 13.6% CAGR. China and India are the principal contributors to this expansion. Rising adoption of smart metering infrastructure across these major markets is expected to strengthen Asia Pacific's share of global revenue over the forecast period.

AMI leads the technology category with a 54.0% market share. Smart mechanical meters account for 40.0%, while ultrasonic meters represent 36.0%. Meters and accessories generate 58.0% of total revenue, making hardware the largest component of the smart water metering ecosystem. Software is expected to be among the leading growth areas through 2031 as utilities expand the digital capabilities associated with connected meter deployments.

Cellular connectivity is the largest communications route, representing 31.0% of the market. Its position is expected to strengthen as cellular AMI projects gain momentum and utilities pursue scalable connectivity options. Residential applications account for 52.0% of market revenue, establishing the residential sector as the largest end-use segment. Utility programs targeting household meter replacement and network modernization are expected to support continued residential demand.

The competitive landscape is moderately concentrated. The 15 companies profiled in the report collectively account for approximately 66% of 2025 revenue, while the three largest suppliers represent about 31%. Xylem (Sensus), Badger Meter and Neptune Technology Group lead the market, supported by their established smart water metering portfolios and participation in utility modernization programs.

Recent company results further demonstrate the market's positive trajectory. Badger Meter's 2025 net sales increased 11% to US$ 916.7 Million, while Kamstrup's revenue rose 15%. These gains indicate healthy underlying demand despite lumpy AMI deployment timing and the project-based nature of major utility contracts.

Looking ahead, Asia Pacific, cellular AMI and software are expected to deliver some of the strongest growth through 2031. Market expansion will remain closely tied to utility capital spending, ageing meter replacement, efforts to reduce non-revenue water and the continued shift toward AMI. With global revenue projected to nearly double between 2025 and 2031, suppliers positioned across metering hardware, cellular connectivity and software are expected to benefit from the next phase of smart water infrastructure investment.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction & Report Scope

1.1 Scope & Methodology

2. Global Smart Water Meter Market Segmentation

2.1 By Technology

2.2 By Meter Type

2.3 By Component

2.4 By Connectivity

2.5 By Application

2.6 By Supplier Type

2.7 Segmentation Summary

2.8 Market Structure - Latest Estimated Mix

3. Global Smart Water Meter Market Analysis

3.1 Market Snapshot

3.2 Current Market Trend

3.3 Predicted Market Trend

3.4 Market Value Reconciliation

3.5 Pricing Analysis

3.6 Regulatory Landscape

3.7 Market Attractiveness Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Global and Regional Comparison

4.2 North America Smart Water Meter Market

United States

Canada

4.3 Europe Smart Water Meter Market

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

4.4 Asia Pacific Smart Water Meter Market

China (Mainland)

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

4.5 Latin America & MEA Smart Water Meter Market

Brazil

Mexico

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Competitive Landscape Introduction

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.3 Market Share Trend, 2023-2025

5.4 Recent Developments

5.5 Market Concentration & Entry Barriers

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Xylem (Sensus)

6.2 Badger Meter

6.3 Neptune Technology Group

6.4 Itron

6.5 Kamstrup

6.6 Diehl Metering

6.7 Zenner

6.8 Mueller Water Products

6.9 Arad Group

6.10 Ningbo Water Meter

6.11 Apator

6.12 Bmeters

6.13 Maddalena

6.14 Axioma Metering

6.15 Aichi Tokei Denki

7. Global Smart Water Meter Market Dynamics

7.1 Growth Drivers

7.2 Market Challenges

7.3 Market Trends

7.4 Technology Landscape

7.5 Commercial Models by Region

8. Strategic Outlook

8.1 Strategic Recommendations

8.2 Investment Themes for Investors

8.3 Case Study - Moving a Utility from Walk-By to Cellular AMI

8.4 Forward Outlook & Conclusion

List of Figures [39]

For more information about this report visit

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