Europe Out Of Home (OOH) Delivery Market Size And Share - Growth Analysis And Forecast, 2026-2035 Parcel Locker And PUDO Expansion Drives 15% CAGR To USD 22.5 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) APM and PUDO networks cut last-mile costs, reduce failed deliveries and emissions, while expanding convenient coverage for e-commerce customers

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Out of Home (OOH) Delivery Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Out Of Home (OOH) delivery market reached USD 7 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 15% from 2026 to 2035, reaching USD 22.5 Billion by 2035, according to the report. Market expansion is being supported by rising e-commerce volumes, demand for flexible and cost-effective last-mile delivery options, and sustained investment in automated parcel machine (APM) and pick-up/drop-off (PUDO) networks.

European carriers, retailers, and logistics investors are accelerating the deployment of OOH delivery infrastructure to reduce delivery costs, improve first-attempt success rates, and address consumer demand for convenient parcel collection. Environmental targets are also contributing to adoption as consolidated deliveries to collection points can help reduce delivery van traffic and carbon emissions in densely populated areas.

Key Market Trends and Insights



Germany leads the regional market: Germany accounted for approximately 20% of Europe OOH delivery revenue in 2025. Its leadership is supported by DHL Group's Packstation network-comprising more than 12,000 locker stations nationwide-and strong adoption of automated parcel lockers across urban and suburban communities. High population density, established logistics infrastructure, and demand for flexible delivery services continue to strengthen the country's position.

APM networks record rapid expansion: Automated parcel machine locations increased 29% between 2023 and 2024, reaching 154,900 units across Europe. This highest-growth delivery format is benefiting from investment by DHL, InPost, GeoPost, and national operators seeking scalable alternatives to individual home delivery.

PUDO points maintain the largest network: Pick-up/drop-off locations reached 349,230 in 2024 following 6% growth. Their extensive geographic coverage makes PUDO delivery particularly important in less densely populated residential areas where automated locker deployment may be more limited. Retail and E-commerce drives demand: The Retail and E-commerce segment remains the leading End-User category. Amazon, Zalando, and national online retailers increasingly present OOH delivery as a standard checkout option, helping carriers reduce failed delivery attempts and lower per-delivery costs.

Market Size and Forecast



Market size in 2025: USD 7.0 Billion

Projected market size in 2035: USD 22.5 Billion

CAGR 2026-2035: 15.0% Leading and fastest-growing regional market: Germany

Structural challenges across European urban logistics are increasing the importance of OOH parcel delivery. Residential first-attempt delivery success rates are estimated at 75-85% across major European markets, while rising labor, fuel, and operational costs continue to affect traditional home delivery models. APM and PUDO networks offer carriers the ability to consolidate parcel volumes at centralized locations while providing consumers with greater collection flexibility.

Investment activity further demonstrates confidence in the long-term potential of Europe OOH delivery services. InPost's EUR 1 billion+ UK investment programme, backed by Advent International, is expanding automated collection capacity. Apollo's EUR 2.7 billion acquisition of Evri-formerly Hermes UK-also highlights investor interest in OOH-enabled parcel logistics. Evri represents approximately 14% of UK parcel volume, providing significant scale within one of Europe's largest e-commerce markets.

As online retail continues to expand, the report indicates that automated lockers, staffed collection locations, and shared delivery infrastructure will play an increasingly important role in European last-mile logistics. Carrier cost reduction, consumer convenience, wider network availability, and carbon emission reduction targets are expected to sustain market growth through 2035.

Companies Featured



DHL Group (Germany)

DSV (Denmark)

Geopost (France)

InPost (Poland) GLS Group (Italy)

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