Europe Courier, Express And Parcel Market To Reach US$123.18 Billion By 2035 As Out-Of-Home Delivery Networks Expand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Size, Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added tooffering.

The Europe courier, express and parcel (CEP) market was valued at USD 94.37 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 123.18 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 2.7% between 2026 and 2035. According to the report, market growth is being supported by rising e-commerce volumes and increasing demand for flexible, convenient, and contactless parcel delivery services.

Out-of-home (OOH) infrastructure has become a central component of CEP strategies across Europe. Parcel lockers and pickup stations enable operators to consolidate shipments, optimize routes, lower last-mile delivery costs, and reduce failed first-time deliveries. These networks also give customers greater control over parcel collection and returns, particularly in densely populated urban markets.

Key Market Insights:



France led the market in 2025 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

The international destination segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3%.

The healthcare end-use segment is projected to register a CAGR of 3.1%.

Domestic deliveries account for substantial revenue, supported by local e-commerce demand and investments in parcel lockers. B2B services remain a major contributor, while B2C and C2C volumes are increasing through online retail and resale platforms.

Strategic partnerships are accelerating the development of automated parcel networks. In January 2025, DPD Germany partnered with myflexbox to establish parcel drop-off and pick-up stations nationwide. DPD expanded the arrangement in March 2025 by enabling deliveries to all myflexbox stations across Germany. KEBA and GLS Group also agreed to deploy parcel lockers in multiple European countries, strengthening regional OOH capacity.

Cross-border logistics represents another important growth opportunity. In December 2025, GLS Group formed a strategic relationship with ePost Global to improve parcel transportation between Europe and the United States. The partnership connects European last-mile networks with US gateway infrastructure, improving delivery reliability for international e-commerce and B2B shipments. Emirates Courier Express also launched operations in Germany in November 2025, using Frankfurt and high-frequency Dubai-Frankfurt flights to provide nationwide delivery within 3-5 days.

Investment in logistics facilities is improving parcel processing capacity and regional service reliability. In July 2025, Cargus announced a EUR 0.5 million logistics hub in Drobeta-Turnu Severin, Romania, designed to increase package processing capacity by approximately 60%. InPost strengthened its Iberian presence by acquiring Spanish delivery company Sending, combining network coverage with 24/7 door-to-door services.

Long-term agreements with e-commerce platforms are helping carriers secure shipment volumes and extend cross-border coverage. InPost signed a multi-year agreement with Vinted in April 2025 to manage deliveries across eight European countries through 2027. Allegro also expanded its delivery program with DPD, incorporating automated package machines, pickup and drop-off locations, and home delivery.

Market Segmentation Outlook

By destination, the market is divided into domestic and international services. Domestic delivery benefits from dense local e-commerce activity and expanding locker networks, while international services are gaining momentum through cross-border online retail, integrated customs processes, and time-definite delivery solutions.

By business model, B2B services hold a significant position due to demand from manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers. B2C growth is supported by same-day and next-day delivery requirements, while C2C shipments are increasing through platforms such as Vinted, Allegro, and Marktplaats.

Roadways remain the principal transport mode for local distribution and last-mile delivery. Airways support urgent and premium international shipments, while railways and waterways provide additional capacity across European trade corridors. Multimodal networks are increasingly supported by digital route optimization and emissions-reduction initiatives.

Wholesale and retail trade remains a major end-use segment, driven by parcel consolidation and returns management. Fashion companies require flexible delivery and return options, while healthcare logistics depends on accurate handling, temperature-controlled transportation, and enhanced shipment visibility. Industrial manufacturers continue to use scheduled distribution and customized freight services.

Regional Market Development

France maintains a leading position as carriers expand parcel locker density and improve domestic and international delivery capacity. Germany has a highly competitive network led by DHL, DPD/Geopost, UPS, and Hermes, with investment focused on automation and sustainable delivery. The United Kingdom is experiencing greater competition in OOH services, while Italy is benefiting from stronger e-commerce logistics partnerships and improved cross-border connectivity. Spain, Poland, and the Netherlands are also attracting investment in hubs, automated lockers, and parcel collection points.

Autonomous delivery and AI-enabled logistics are expected to influence the market's long-term development. In January 2026, Neolix and Luxmea announced plans to create an AI-powered, self-driving urban logistics ecosystem in Europe, beginning in Germany. The initiative combines L4 autonomous vehicles with an e-cargo bike network to support scalable, low-emission last-mile operations.

Competitive Landscape

Leading Europe courier, express and parcel companies are investing in automated sorting, fleet tracking, route optimization, electric delivery vehicles, energy-efficient facilities, and carbon-neutral shipping services. Strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and marketplace partnerships are also being used to expand network reach and improve service reliability.

Major market participants include DHL Group, FedEx Corp., Geodis S.A., La Poste Group, Logista Integral SA, Otto GmbH & Co. KGaA, Koninklijke PostNL, and Poste Italiane SpA. The report evaluates market performance, innovation, competitive strategies, regional opportunities, network expansion, technology investment, and forecasts through 2035.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2025-2026

1.2 Market Growth 2026(F)-2035(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook

2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Countries

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends

4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate

5 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Overview

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Historical Market (2019-2025)

5.3 Global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Forecast (2026-2035)

6 Europe Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Overview

6.1 Key Industry Highlights

6.2 Europe Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Historical Market (2019-2025)

6.3 Europe Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Forecast (2026-2035)

7 Europe Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market by Destination

7.1 Domestic

7.1.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

7.1.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

7.2 International

7.2.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

7.2.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

8 Europe Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market by Business Model

8.1 B2B (Business-to-Business)

8.1.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

8.1.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

8.2 B2C (Business-to-Consumer)

8.2.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

8.2.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

8.3 C2C (Customer-to-Customer)

8.3.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

8.3.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

9 Europe Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market by Mode of Transport

9.1 Roadways

9.1.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

9.1.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

9.2 Railways

9.2.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

9.2.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

9.3 Waterways

9.3.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

9.3.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

9.4 Airways

9.4.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

9.4.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

10 Europe Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market by End Use

10.1 Wholesale and Retail Trade

10.1.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

10.1.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

10.2 Fashion

10.2.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

10.2.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

10.3 Healthcare

10.3.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

10.3.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

10.4 Industrial Manufacturing

10.4.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

10.4.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

10.5 Others

11 Europe Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market by Country

11.1 United Kingdom

11.1.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

11.2 Germany

11.2.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

11.3 France

11.3.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

11.4 Italy

11.4.1 Historical Trend (2019-2025)

11.4.2 Forecast Trend (2026-2035)

11.5 Others

12 Market Dynamics

12.1 SWOT Analysis

12.1.1 Strengths

12.1.2 Weaknesses

12.1.3 Opportunities

12.1.4 Threats

12.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.2.1 Supplier's Power

12.2.2 Buyer's Power

12.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

12.2.4 Degree of Rivalry

12.2.5 Threat of Substitutes

12.3 Key Indicators of Demand

12.4 Key Indicators of Price

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Supplier Selection

13.2 Key Global Players

13.3 Key Regional Players

13.4 Key Player Strategies

13.5 Company Profile

13.5.1 DHL Group

13.5.1.1 Company Overview

13.5.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.5.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

13.5.1.4 Certifications

13.5.2 FedEx Corp.

13.5.2.1 Company Overview

13.5.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.5.2.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

13.5.2.4 Certifications

13.5.3 Geodis S.A

13.5.3.1 Company Overview

13.5.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.5.3.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

13.5.3.4 Certifications

13.5.4 La Poste Group

13.5.4.1 Company Overview

13.5.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.5.4.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

13.5.4.4 Certifications

13.5.5 Logista Integral SA

13.5.5.1 Company Overview

13.5.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.5.5.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

13.5.5.4 Certifications

13.5.6 Otto GmbH & Co. KGaA

13.5.6.1 Company Overview

13.5.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.5.6.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

13.5.6.4 Certifications

13.5.7 Koninklijke PostNL

13.5.7.1 Company Overview

13.5.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.5.7.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

13.5.7.4 Certifications

13.5.8 Poste Italiane SpA

13.5.8.1 Company Overview

13.5.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.5.8.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

13.5.8.4 Certifications

13.5.9 Others

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