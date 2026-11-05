United States Real Estate Software Market Size And Share - Growth Analysis And Forecast, 2026-2035

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-powered automation, cloud SaaS migration and predictive maintenance improve NOI, cut IT overhead and repair costs, while CRM tools streamline compliance and boost lead conversion

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United States Real Estate Software Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Real Estate Software Market was valued at USD 3.8 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 8.5 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 10.6%, according to the report. Growth is being supported by cloud adoption, AI integration, mobile-first functionality and sustained PropTech investment across residential, commercial, industrial, multifamily and hospitality real estate.

Property owners, managers, brokers, agents and developers are increasing technology investment as real estate operations become more data-intensive. Software platforms now play a central role in property management, customer relationship management, enterprise resource planning, transaction management, lease administration, compliance and portfolio analysis. Technology is increasingly viewed as a competitive differentiator that can improve operational efficiency, tenant engagement and financial performance.

Market Size and Segment Performance



Property management software accounts for approximately 40% of total market value, making it the largest software category.

CRM software represents approximately 25% of the market and is growing at approximately 15% CAGR.

Cloud and SaaS deployment accounts for approximately 65% of market value and is expanding at approximately 14% CAGR.

On-premise deployment retains approximately 25% of market value, while hybrid cloud models account for approximately 10%. Property managers and real estate agents collectively generate approximately 55% of total software spending.

Cloud Migration Drives Market Expansion

The migration from legacy on-premise systems to cloud-delivered platforms remains a major structural driver of US real estate software market growth. Remote access requirements, lower IT overhead, continuous product updates and vendor reductions in legacy support are encouraging commercial real estate operators to modernise property management, accounting and lease administration systems.

Cloud adoption is also increasing annual recurring revenue for software vendors. Yardi's Breeze and Elevate product lines, RealPage's cloud platforms, and cloud-native offerings from AppFolio and Entrata are competing for customers seeking scalable systems and integrated workflows. Established enterprise operators continue to use legacy platforms, but the report indicates that SaaS growth is substantially outpacing on-premise deployment.

AI Integration Reshapes Property Operations

AI-powered property management automation is becoming a standard platform capability. Key applications include rent optimisation, predictive maintenance, tenant scoring, automated prospect communication, lease abstraction and property search. These tools can support higher NOI by reducing emergency repair costs, improving leasing efficiency and accelerating access to portfolio data.

Yardi, RealPage and CoStar Group are integrating AI across leasing, pricing, analytics and property discovery. Specialist platforms are also applying automation to lease review, maintenance scheduling and field service management. Regulatory scrutiny of algorithmic rent-setting tools, however, is influencing product development and data governance within multifamily revenue management software.

Brokerage and Transaction Technology

The NAR commission settlement has accelerated investment in agent CRM, broker management and transaction software. Brokerages and agents are adapting to buyer representation agreement requirements, commission transparency and updated documentation workflows. Platforms from Lone Wolf Technologies, Back At You, Follow Up Boss, BoomTown, Lofty, Dotloop, SkySlope and Glide are positioned to support these operational changes.

Digital closing providers, including Qualia, Snapdocs and SoftPro, are also benefiting from demand for more efficient transaction completion. The combined adoption of CRM, compliance, transaction management and e-closing systems is making residential brokerage technology one of the market's fastest-growing areas.

Multifamily and SFR Software Demand

The US multifamily sector, with approximately 45 million rental units, represents the largest addressable real estate software market by property count. AppFolio Property Manager, Buildium and Entrata serve the mid-market with cloud-native platforms covering leasing, rent collection, maintenance and accounting.

Institutional SFR operators require enterprise-scale systems with portfolio analytics, field service management and investor reporting. The operational complexity of large rental portfolios is encouraging vendors to invest in automation, centralised data and integrated resident services.

ESG and Energy Management Adoption

Climate reporting expectations and institutional investor mandates are increasing demand for carbon tracking, energy management and sustainability reporting modules. Commercial real estate operators are integrating these capabilities with property management platforms to improve portfolio monitoring, regulatory readiness and investor reporting.

Competitive Landscape

The US real estate software market is moderately concentrated. Yardi Systems and RealPage collectively account for approximately 55-60% of the commercial and multifamily property management software segment. Their established platforms, customer data, system integrations and high migration costs support annual revenue retention above 90%.

Yardi provides property management, accounting, investment management and marketing solutions through Breeze, Voyager and Elevate. RealPage focuses on multifamily property management, revenue management, marketing and resident services. CoStar Group maintains a leading position in commercial real estate data and analytics while expanding its residential presence through Homes.com. MRI Software serves institutional operators, REITs and corporate occupiers with ERP, lease management and investment management products.

AppFolio, Buildium, Entrata, Salesforce and Procore compete across specialised segments, including mid-market multifamily management, residential property management, CRM and construction project management. The report concludes that cloud migration, AI-powered automation, transaction workflow changes and sustainability reporting will remain the primary forces shaping the United States Real Estate Software Market through 2035.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900