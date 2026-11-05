Drone Logistics And Transportation Market Size And Share - Growth Analysis And Forecast, 2026-2035 Market To Reach US$38.64 Billion As BVLOS And Last-Mile Delivery Scale

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Drone Logistics and Transportation Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added tooffering.

The Global Drone Logistics And Transportation Market reached USD 7.82 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 38.64 Billion by 2035, representing a CAGR of approximately 22.1% from 2026-2035. According to the report, expanding regulatory approvals for beyond-visual-line-of-sight operations, rising demand for last-mile delivery solutions, increased use of drones for healthcare and emergency supplies, and continued investment in urban air mobility infrastructure are supporting market expansion.

Drone Logistics And Transportation Market Highlights



North America accounted for approximately 38.2% of global revenue in 2025, making it the largest regional market.

The region is also identified as the Fastest-Growing Regional Market, supported by favorable market conditions, investment activity, technological development, and expanding commercial applications.

The Last-Mile Delivery segment represented 42.5% of market revenue in 2025 and is expected to record steady growth through 2035.

The Platform segment is projected to register a notable CAGR during the forecast period as organizations invest in scalable drone logistics technologies and operational capabilities. The market is forecast to add more than USD 30 Billion in value between 2025 and 2035.

Market Growth Drivers

Regulatory progress remains a central factor influencing the drone logistics and transportation market outlook. Broader approval of beyond-visual-line-of-sight operations can enable service providers to extend flight ranges, improve route coverage, and support more commercially viable logistics networks. These developments are expected to encourage additional deployment across delivery, transportation, healthcare, and emergency response applications.

Demand for last-mile delivery is also strengthening the market as businesses evaluate faster and more efficient methods of moving goods. Drone-based delivery platforms are attracting interest across established and emerging end-use applications, particularly where delivery speed, access, and operational responsiveness are critical. The leading revenue share held by the Last-Mile Delivery segment reflects sustained demand for alternative logistics models and continued efforts to enhance supply chain performance.

Healthcare and emergency supply delivery applications represent another important area of opportunity. Drones can support the transportation of medical supplies, essential products, and time-sensitive materials across a variety of operating environments. As public and private organizations expand investment in these applications, healthcare logistics is expected to remain a significant contributor to overall market development.

Regional and Competitive Outlook

North America is positioned to maintain strong momentum throughout the forecast period. Its 38.2% share in 2025 reflects robust industry fundamentals, supportive market conditions, advancing regulations, and active investment in drone technologies. Continued development of urban air mobility infrastructure is expected to further strengthen the region's role in the global market.

Across the competitive landscape, market participants are prioritizing innovation, operational efficiency, and strategic partnerships. Companies are developing platforms, services, and integrated solutions designed to address changing customer requirements across the logistics value chain. Investment in scalable systems and reliable delivery operations is likely to become increasingly important as commercial adoption expands.

The report indicates that the convergence of regulatory developments, technological advancement, infrastructure investment, and evolving demand patterns will create substantial opportunities through 2035. Organizations that align their solutions with last-mile delivery, healthcare logistics, emergency response, and urban air mobility requirements will be well positioned to participate in the market's projected 22.1% CAGR.

Companies Featured



Amazon Prime Air

Wing (Alphabet Inc.)

UPS Flight Forward

Zipline International

Matternet Inc.

Volocopter GmbH

DHL Parcel Flirtey

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