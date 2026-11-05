CN Reports Record Grain Movement For October

CN also matched its best October on record for western Canadian grain shipments, moving 3.43 MMT of grain and processed grain products, the same record achieved in October 2025.

These results reflect strong customer demand, continued collaboration across the grain supply chain, and CN's focus on delivering reliable and efficient transportation services during one of the busiest periods of the grain shipping season.

CN Winter Plan

CN continues to work closely with grain customers, port terminals and other supply chain partners to support the movement of Canadian grain to domestic and international markets. As the winter season approaches, CN remains focused on maintaining safe and reliable service across its network, supported by the proactive measures outlines in its recently published Winter Plan. These efforts position CN to continue meeting customer demand throughout the 2026-2027 crop year.

About CN

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

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