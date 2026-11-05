Global Gift Cards Market Insights, Competitive Landscape And Forecast To 2033 Digital Payments And E-Gifting Drive 14.80% CAGR Toward US$1.95 Trillion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Gift Cards Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2033" has been added tooffering.

The global gift cards market is expanding rapidly as digital payments, e-commerce adoption, mobile wallet integration, and demand for convenient gifting options continue to increase. According to the report, the market is projected to reach USD 745.6 billion by 2026 and USD 1.95 trillion by 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.80% during the forecast period.

Physical and digital gift cards are increasingly used across retail, hospitality, entertainment, food service, and e-commerce. Their applications have also expanded beyond personal gifting to include corporate incentives, employee recognition, customer rewards, promotional campaigns, and digital transactions. Instant delivery, personalization capabilities, and integration with mobile payment platforms are strengthening demand for e-gifting solutions worldwide.

Key Gift Cards Market Drivers

The continued shift toward cashless transactions is a major factor supporting global gift cards market growth. Consumers value secure, convenient, and flexible payment options, while recipients benefit from greater control over product and service selection. Expanding e-commerce activity has further increased adoption, particularly during holidays, festivals, and special occasions.

Businesses are also incorporating gift cards into customer acquisition, loyalty, and workforce engagement strategies. Corporate demand is supporting the B2B segment as employers use gift cards for incentives, performance rewards, and recognition programs. At the same time, increasing smartphone ownership and improved internet connectivity are making digital gift cards more accessible, particularly in developing economies.

Business Opportunities

Growing adoption of digital wallets and fintech platforms is creating opportunities for innovation throughout the gift card ecosystem. Retailers and payment providers can use artificial intelligence and data analytics to deliver personalized products, targeted promotions, and more relevant customer experiences. These capabilities can help improve engagement, redemption rates, and customer retention.

Strategic partnerships among retailers, financial institutions, fintech companies, and technology providers are also expanding distribution networks. Integrating gift cards with loyalty programs, mobile applications, and promotional campaigns can strengthen their commercial value while providing consumers with a more seamless purchasing and redemption experience.

Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America offer considerable growth potential due to digital transformation, urbanization, rising consumer spending, and wider access to online commerce. Companies that develop localized products, payment options, and marketing strategies are positioned to capture new demand.

Regional Market Analysis

North America remains a leading gift cards market, supported by advanced digital infrastructure, strong consumer awareness, extensive e-commerce activity, and the presence of established industry participants. Ongoing investment in digital gifting platforms and payment technology continues to reinforce regional demand.

Europe accounts for a significant market share as consumers and businesses adopt prepaid products and digital payment solutions. Cashless payment trends and a supportive regulatory environment are contributing to continued expansion.

Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. Rising disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, smartphone penetration, and widespread digital payment adoption are increasing demand in India, China, and Southeast Asian countries. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also developing into promising markets as digital infrastructure improves and online payment usage expands.

Competitive Landscape

The global gift cards market is highly competitive, with leading companies investing in digital platforms, customer experience improvements, strategic partnerships, and portfolio expansion. Key participants identified in the report include:



Amazon Inc.

Apple Inc.

Best Buy Co. Inc.

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc.

Edenred

Global Payments Direct, Inc.

First Data Corporation

InComm Payments

NGC US, LLC

Pine Labs

Starbucks Corporation Target Corporation

Gift Cards Market Segmentation

By Type



Open Loop

Closed Loop

E-gifting Miscellaneous

By Merchant



Restaurants

Discount Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Coffee Shops Miscellaneous

By Price Range



Low (0-200 US$)

Medium (200-400 US$) High (Above 400 US$)

By End User



B2B B2C

By Geographic Coverage



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

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