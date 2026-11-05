Data Center Fiber Optic Cabling And Connectivity Market Size, Share, Trends, And Industry Analysis - Global Forecast To 2036 AI And Hyperscale Investment Fuel 8.1% CAGR To USD 35.93 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Data Center Fiber Optic Cabling and Connectivity Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added tooffering.

The global market for data center fiber optic cabling and connectivity was valued at USD 12.97 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 16.41 billion in 2026. Revenue is projected to rise to USD 35.93 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. The report evaluates market size, data center capacity, investment patterns, fiber intensity, production capacity, pricing, technology development, standards, supply chains, competitive activity, and long-term growth opportunities.

Demand is accelerating as artificial intelligence infrastructure, cloud expansion, and higher network speeds increase fiber requirements. The four largest hyperscalers have guided combined 2026 capital expenditure of approximately USD 725 billion, while global data center capacity under construction more than doubled to 31.7 GW in 2025. Reflecting this momentum, Corning reported a 32% increase in Optical Communications sales in the second quarter of 2026.

Supply remains a major market constraint. Preform and fiber production capacity has not kept pace with demand, contributing to higher prices and longer lead times since mid-2025. New preform facilities can take up to two years to complete, while shortages of skilled installers add cost and execution risk. These conditions are encouraging data center operators to adopt pre-terminated systems and secure supply through multi-year agreements, customer prepayments, and localized manufacturing.

Market Drivers and Technology Trends

AI data center construction is the leading growth driver because AI clusters use substantially more fiber per megawatt than conventional facilities. Record hyperscale investment is sustaining the construction pipeline, while migration to 800G and 1.6T networks is increasing fiber counts through parallel optics and breakout configurations. Multi-building campuses are also expanding demand for high-fiber-count backbone and interconnect cables.

Several technologies are expected to outperform the wider market. Pre-terminated assemblies are gaining adoption because they reduce field termination requirements and accelerate deployment. Very-small-form-factor connectors and ultra-high-density panels support the connection density required in AI racks. Hollow-core fiber, which can reduce latency by approximately 30%, is progressing from trials to commercial data center interconnect deployments. Optical scale-up and co-packaged optics may create additional in-rack fiber demand later in the decade.

Market risks include constrained power and grid access, project delays in major data center hubs, dependence on a limited number of hyperscale buyers, tariffs, and changing sourcing requirements. However, edge infrastructure, regional data centers, sovereign cloud investment, and production localization are creating opportunities beyond established markets.

Segment Analysis



Product type: Optical fiber cables are expected to hold the largest share in 2026 due to demand for high-fiber-count backbone, campus, and interconnect infrastructure. Pre-terminated assemblies are projected to grow the fastest as MPO/MTP trunks and harnesses replace field termination.

Fiber type: Single-mode fiber is expected to lead the market because of its extensive use in backbone, leaf-spine, AI fabric, and campus links at 400G and above. Hollow-core fiber is forecast to record the fastest growth from a smaller base.

Connector type: MPO/MTP is expected to retain the largest share as a standard interface for parallel optics and pre-terminated trunks. Very-small-form-factor connectors, including SN, MDC, SN-MT, and MMC, are forecast to expand rapidly.

Network segment: Switch-to-switch connections are expected to represent the largest segment, supported by leaf-spine and AI fabric architectures. Data center interconnect is projected to grow the fastest as operators develop multi-building AI campuses and distributed training environments.

Data center type: Hyperscale & cloud facilities are expected to hold the largest share and achieve the fastest growth, driven by capital expenditure and the high fiber intensity of AI infrastructure. Application: AI & HPC clusters are projected to lead in both market share and growth as high-speed optical networks connect increasing numbers of accelerators.

Regional Market Opportunities

The report analyzes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America across 29 countries and sub-regions. The assessment considers installed and planned capacity, AI investment, power availability, data sovereignty, manufacturing footprints, and trade policy.

North America is expected to account for the largest global share in 2026, led by the U.S. The region contains many of the world's largest data center markets and AI campuses and is attracting new manufacturing investment from Corning, Prysmian, and Fujikura.

The Middle East & Africa is forecast to grow the fastest, supported by gigawatt-scale AI campuses and sovereign cloud projects in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Asia-Pacific holds the second-largest share, with China as its largest market and India expected to grow the fastest, followed by Malaysia. Germany leads Europe, while the Nordics are positioned for strong growth due to renewable power availability. Brazil is Latin America's largest market, and Mexico is expected to achieve the region's fastest expansion.

Competitive Landscape

The market is led by vertically integrated fiber, cable, and connectivity manufacturers, alongside specialized connectivity and structured cabling suppliers. Based on 2025 market share, Corning ranked first, followed by Fujikura, Amphenol, Sumitomo Electric, and Furukawa Electric. Competition centers on preform and fiber capacity, U.S. manufacturing capabilities, hyperscale customer relationships, connection density, low-loss performance, and delivery speed.

Strategic activity includes Amphenol's acquisition of the CommScope connectivity business, Corning's agreements with Meta and Amazon, Prysmian's 10-year agreement with Molex, and major capacity programs announced by Prysmian and Fujikura. The report also profiles Corning, Prysmian, Sumitomo Electric, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, Amphenol, Panduit, Belden, Legrand, HUBER+SUHNER, Leviton, Sterlite Technologies, Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable, Jiangsu Hengtong Optic-Electric, and US Conec.

Business Value of the Report



Provides market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses the effects of AI infrastructure, hyperscale capital expenditure, 800G and 1.6T migration, and data center interconnect growth.

Identifies opportunities by product, fiber, connector, network segment, data center type, application, and geography.

Evaluates supply constraints, fiber pricing, production capacity, standards, investment trends, and emerging technologies.

Benchmarks leading companies by product portfolio, regional presence, manufacturing capabilities, and market position. Supports capacity planning, product development, market entry, supply agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, and investment decisions.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition & Scope

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency & Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Industry Experts

2.2.2.2. Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics and Impact Analysis

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Construction of AI Data Centers and Rising Fiber Density

4.2.1.2. Record Hyperscale Capital Expenditure

4.2.1.3. Migration to 800G and 1.6T Networks

4.2.1.4. Growth of Data Center Interconnect

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Optical Fiber Supply Tightness and Price Volatility

4.2.2.2. Installation Labor and Skills Shortages

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Hollow-Core Fiber

4.2.3.2. Very-Small-Form-Factor and Ultra-High-Density Connectivity

4.2.3.3. Optical Scale-Up and Co-Packaged Optics

4.2.3.4. Edge and Regional Data Centers

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Power and Grid Constraints

4.2.4.2. Supply Concentration and Customer Concentration

4.2.4.3. Tariffs and Trade Policy

4.3. Fiber Optic Cabling and Connectivity Technology Landscape

4.3.1. Optical Fiber Types

4.3.2. Connector Evolution

4.3.3. Pre-Terminated and High-Density Systems

4.3.4. Impact of Transceiver and Co-Packaged Optics Technology

4.4. Data Center Capacity and Investment Analysis

4.4.1. Installed Data Center Capacity

4.4.2. Capacity Under Construction

4.4.3. Regional Investment Trends

4.5. Fiber Intensity Analysis

4.6. Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

4.7. Production Capacity and Pricing Trends

4.7.1. Capacity Expansions

4.7.2. Pricing Trends

4.8. Standards and Regulatory Landscape

4.9. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.10. Investment and M&A Trends

5. Data Center Fiber Optic Cabling and Connectivity Market, by Product Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Optical Fiber Cables

5.2.1. Indoor & Backbone Cables

5.2.2. Outdoor & Campus Cables

5.3. Pre-Terminated Assemblies

5.3.1. MPO/MTP Trunks & Harnesses

5.3.2. Patch Cords & Jumpers

5.4. Connectors & Adapters

5.5. Patch Panels & Fiber Management

5.5.1. Patch Panels & Cassettes

5.5.2. Enclosures & Fiber Management Systems

6. Data Center Fiber Optic Cabling and Connectivity Market, by Fiber Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Single-Mode Fiber

6.3. Multi-Mode Fiber

6.3.1. OM3

6.3.2. OM4

6.3.3. OM5

6.4. Hollow-Core Fiber

6.5. Multi-Core & Other Specialty Fiber

7. Data Center Fiber Optic Cabling and Connectivity Market, by Connector Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. MPO/MTP

7.3. LC Duplex

7.4. Very Small Form Factor

7.5. Others

8. Data Center Fiber Optic Cabling and Connectivity Market, by Network Segment

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Intra-Rack & Server-to-Switch

8.3. Switch-to-Switch (Leaf-Spine & AI Fabric)

8.4. Data Center Interconnect (Campus & Metro)

9. Data Center Fiber Optic Cabling and Connectivity Market, by Data Center Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Hyperscale & Cloud

9.3. Colocation

9.4. Enterprise

9.5. Edge

10. Data Center Fiber Optic Cabling and Connectivity Market, by Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. AI & HPC Clusters

10.3. Cloud & General-Purpose Computing

10.4. Enterprise IT, Storage & Others

11. Data Center Fiber Optic Cabling and Connectivity Market, by Geography

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America

11.2.1. U.S.

11.2.2. Canada

11.3. Europe

11.3.1. Germany

11.3.2. U.K.

11.3.3. France

11.3.4. Netherlands

11.3.5. Ireland

11.3.6. Nordics

11.3.7. Spain

11.3.8. Italy

11.3.9. Rest of Europe

11.4. Asia-Pacific

11.4.1. China

11.4.2. Japan

11.4.3. India

11.4.4. Singapore

11.4.5. Australia

11.4.6. South Korea

11.4.7. Malaysia

11.4.8. Indonesia

11.4.9. Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5. Middle East & Africa

11.5.1. UAE

11.5.2. Saudi Arabia

11.5.3. Israel

11.5.4. South Africa

11.5.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.6. Latin America

11.6.1. Brazil

11.6.2. Mexico

11.6.3. Chile

11.6.4. Rest of Latin America

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Overview

12.2. Key Growth Strategies

12.3. Competitive Benchmarking

12.4. Competitive Dashboard

12.4.1. Market Leaders

12.4.2. Market Differentiators

12.4.3. Vanguards

12.4.4. Emerging Players

12.5. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

13. Company Profiles

13.1. Company Profile Coverage

13.1.1. Business Overview

13.1.2. Financial Overview

13.1.3. Product Portfolio

13.1.4. Manufacturing Facilities

13.1.5. Strategic Developments

13.1.6. SWOT Analysis

13.2. Companies Profiled

13.2.1. Corning Incorporated

13.2.2. Prysmian S.p.A.

13.2.3. Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

13.2.4. Fujikura Ltd.

13.2.5. Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

13.2.6. Amphenol Corporation

13.2.7. Panduit Corp.

13.2.8. Belden Inc.

13.2.9. Legrand SA

13.2.10. HUBER+SUHNER AG

13.2.11. Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

13.2.12. Sterlite Technologies Limited

13.2.13. Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company

13.2.14. Jiangsu Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., Ltd.

13.2.15. US Conec Ltd.

14. Appendix

14.1. Customization Options

14.2. Available Related Reports

List of Tables [446]



List of Figures [101]

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