East Asia Research Announces The 3Rd Asian Conference On Applied Psychology (ACAP2027)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the Latest Developments in Applied Psychology, Mental Health and Well-being at ACAP2027

Singapore, SINGAPORE, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Researchers, academics, psychologists and postgraduate students looking for international psychology conferences to attend in 2027 are invited to participate in the 3rd Asian Conference on Applied Psychology (ACAP2027), taking place on 15–16 July 2027 at the Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium, Singapore. The conference will be conducted in a hybrid format, welcoming both in-person and online participants from around the world.







ACAP2027 Logo

Organised by East Asia Research, ACAP2027 is an international academic conference that brings together researchers, practitioners and professionals to exchange knowledge, present original research and discuss emerging developments in applied psychology.

Supported by the Applied Psychological Research Program, the Psychology Center for Life-Span Development and Intergeneration, the research unit on disaster psychology and well-being, Faculty of Psychology, Chulalongkorn University, and the Thai Psychological Association (TPA), ACAP2027 aims to strengthen international academic collaboration and advance the application of psychological research to contemporary challenges.

A Growing International Platform for Applied Psychology Research

The recently concluded 2026 Asian Conference on Applied Psychology (ACAP2026) successfully brought together 165 authors from 16 countries in a hybrid conference format. Building on this success, ACAP2027 looks forward to welcoming an even broader international academic community to Singapore for its third edition.

As one of the international academic platforms dedicated to applied psychology research in the Asia-Pacific region, ACAP provides opportunities for researchers to share their findings, engage in academic discussions and establish meaningful research collaborations.

The conference welcomes submissions from academics, researchers, psychologists, counsellors, postgraduate students and professionals working across various areas of psychology and related disciplines.

Conference Theme: Mental Health and Well-being in a Diverse, Connected World

Under the theme "Mental Health and Well-being in a Diverse, Connected World," ACAP2027 will explore how psychological research can contribute to improving mental health, promoting well-being and addressing challenges in an increasingly interconnected society.

The conference invites original research papers, theoretical contributions and practical studies addressing:

. Recent innovations and developments in applied psychology

. Emerging psychological trends, issues and challenges

. Practical solutions emphasizing mental health and well-being

Distinguished Keynote Speakers

Dr. Nattasuda Taephant - Dean, Faculty of Psychology, Chulalongkorn University, Director and co-founder, Thailand Institute for Mental Health Sustainability (TIMS), President, Thai Counseling Psychology Association

Dr. Melati Sumari - Professor, Department of Educational Psychology and Counselling, Faculty of Education, Universiti Malaya

Academic Publication Opportunity with World Scientific

Authors are invited to submit their full papers for consideration for inclusion in the conference book:

Applied Psychology in Asia-Pacific: Contemporary Research, Practice and Perspectives

The book is scheduled to be published by World Scientific, providing an opportunity for researchers to contribute to a collection of contemporary research and perspectives in applied psychology.

In addition, all accepted abstracts will be published in the Asian Conference on Applied Psychology 2027 Programme & Abstract Book, which will carry an ISBN.

East Asia Research Undergraduate Research Conference 2027 (URC2027)

Alongside ACAP2027, East Asia Research will organise the Undergraduate Research Conference 2027 (URC2027), a one-day immersive academic experience designed to introduce undergraduate students to academic research and conference participation.

URC2027 provides undergraduate students with an opportunity to present a poster of their research, interact directly with academics and practitioners, and experience the academic conference environment.

The programme aims to encourage undergraduate research, develop academic presentation skills and inspire students to pursue further research and postgraduate studies.

Universities, academic institutions and supervisors interested in group participation or bulk registration are welcome to contact the organising committee.

More information is available at:

undergraduate-research-conference/

Best Paper Award and International Networking

To recognise outstanding academic contributions, ACAP2027 will present the East Asia Research Best Paper Award to one paper demonstrating excellence in research and contribution to applied psychology.

Important Conference Information

Conference: 3rd Asian Conference on Applied Psychology (ACAP2027)

Dates: 15–16 July 2027

Venue: Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium, Singapore

Format: Hybrid (In-person and Online)

Official Website:

Conference Brochure: wp-content/uploads/2026/11/ACAP2027-Brochure_v1.pdf

Email:...







ACAP2026 Group Photo taken at the Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium

About East Asia Research

East Asia Research (EAR), based in Singapore, fosters intellectual exchange through inclusive and representative academic conferences and books. Guided by Confucian principles, we promote respect, integrity, and community, advancing research worldwide.

Press Inquiries

East Asia Research

anthonytan [at] ear.com.sg

+65 62033767



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A video accompanying this announcement is available here: