Data Center Switchgear Market Size, Share, And Industry Analysis - Global Forecast To 2036 AI And Hyperscale Expansion Drives 8.8% CAGR, Fueling SF6-Free And Medium-Voltage Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through multi-year OEM agreements, localized production, SF6-free digital switchgear, prefabricated power modules, and retrofits

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Data Center Switchgear Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center switchgear market was valued at USD 8.78 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 11.13 billion in 2026. Revenue is projected to increase to USD 25.89 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. The report examines market dynamics, regulation and standards, technology developments, the value chain, competitive forces, investment, capacity expansion, regional adoption, and long-term growth opportunities.

Market expansion is being driven by rapid investment in AI and hyperscale data center capacity, rising rack densities, grid connection constraints, and stricter electrical safety and sustainability requirements. According to the International Energy Agency, global data center electricity consumption reached approximately 415 TWh in 2024 and is projected to rise to about 945 TWh by 2030. AI racks now require more than 100 kW, compared with a typical rack density of 11 kW, increasing demand for high-voltage, medium-voltage, and low-voltage electrical infrastructure.

Regulatory and technology changes are also reshaping data center power distribution. The EU F-gas Regulation has banned SF6 in new medium-voltage switchgear up to 24 kV since January 2026, while the 2026 U.S. National Electrical Code expanded arc-flash labeling requirements to all service and feeder equipment. NVIDIA's planned adoption of 800 VDC power distribution from 2027 could further influence future switchgear, protection, and data center electrical architectures.

Data Center Switchgear Market Dynamics

Every additional megawatt of IT load requires intake equipment, sitewide distribution, and switchboards supporting UPS systems, cooling infrastructure, and data halls. Demand is being reinforced by the transition to medium-voltage architectures, the integration of on-site generation and microgrids, increased reliability requirements, and sovereign AI programs in emerging markets.

However, switchgear demand has grown faster than manufacturing capacity, contributing to extended lead times and price inflation, particularly for medium- and high-voltage equipment. Grid connection delays can postpone campus energization, while volatile copper prices, trade tariffs, skilled labor shortages, limited testing capacity, cybersecurity risks, and competition with utility infrastructure programs continue to affect supply and project delivery.

Major opportunities include SF6-free switchgear, digital monitoring, predictive maintenance, prefabricated power modules and skids, DC power distribution, solid-state protection, and the modernization of existing data centers. Operators are increasingly securing multi-year capacity agreements with OEMs, while manufacturers are expanding production near major data center markets. UPS systems and energy storage are also moving toward the medium-voltage level.

Segment Outlook

By voltage, low voltage is expected to account for the largest market share in 2026 because it supports essential electrical distribution throughout data center facilities. High voltage is forecast to grow the fastest as gigawatt-scale campuses connect directly to transmission networks. Medium voltage is expected to become the largest segment by 2036, supported by MV UPS systems, generator paralleling, and larger power blocks.

By insulation type, air-insulated switchgear is expected to lead in 2026, covering low-voltage systems and much of the medium-voltage metal-clad market. SF6-free switchgear is projected to record the fastest growth due to regulatory phase-outs and hyperscale sustainability commitments.

Circuit breakers are expected to hold the largest component share because large campuses require high interrupting ratings. Protection relays, control & monitoring are forecast to grow the fastest as operators adopt digital switchgear and predictive maintenance capabilities.

Hyperscale data centers are expected to lead by data center type in 2026, supported by AI campus investment from cloud providers and AI developers. Edge data centers are projected to grow the fastest from a smaller base, while enterprise data centers are likely to expand more slowly as workloads migrate to cloud and colocation environments. Tier III facilities are expected to retain the largest share, while Tier IV facilities are forecast to grow the fastest due to demand for fault-tolerant power paths.

Regional Data Center Switchgear Market

The report evaluates North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa across 28 countries and sub-regions. North America is expected to hold the largest global share in 2026, with the U.S. remaining the world's largest country market due to extensive AI and hyperscale campus construction. Canada is forecast to post the fastest growth in the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to rank as the second-largest regional market, led by China. Indonesia is projected to be the fastest-growing country market, followed by India, as new data center hubs expand from smaller installed bases. In Europe, the U.K. is expected to remain the largest market, while Spain records the fastest growth. Brazil leads Latin America, with Mexico forecast to grow the fastest.

The Middle East & Africa is projected to be the fastest-growing region through 2036, supported by national AI strategies and gigawatt-scale data center developments. The UAE is expected to remain the region's largest market, while Saudi Arabia is forecast to achieve the highest growth rate.

Competitive Landscape

The data center switchgear market is moderately concentrated, with four global electrical groups generating more than half of total revenue. Schneider Electric ranked first by 2025 market share, followed by Eaton, Siemens, ABB, and Vertiv. Competition also includes infrastructure specialists, high-voltage equipment suppliers, Korean and Japanese manufacturers, Chinese suppliers, and regional panel builders.

Agreements and contracts remain the leading competitive strategy, followed by expansions, product launches, partnerships, investments, and acquisitions. Notable developments include Schneider Electric's supply capacity agreements with Switch and Digital Realty, Siemens' agreement to provide up to 1,500 power skids to Compass Datacenters, Eaton's acquisition of Fibrebond, and a USD 721.3 million data center package for HD Hyundai Electric.

Companies compete through delivery capacity, lead times, product breadth, regional manufacturing, compliance with IEC and UL standards, SF6-free technology, digital monitoring, prefabricated power modules, DC power distribution, and established relationships with data center operators.

Companies profiled include Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation plc, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd, Vertiv Holdings Co, Legrand SA, Hitachi Energy Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, GE Vernova Inc., Powell Industries, Inc., LS ELECTRIC Co., Ltd., HD Hyundai Electric Co., Ltd., Hyosung Heavy Industries Corporation, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., and Guangzhou Baiyun Electric Equipment Co., Ltd.

Business Value of the Report



Provides global data center switchgear market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Assesses the effects of AI capacity, hyperscale development, rising rack densities, grid constraints, and electrical safety requirements.

Identifies growth opportunities by voltage, insulation type, component, data center type, tier level, and geography.

Evaluates regulation, technology, supply chains, investment, manufacturing capacity, and competitive activity.

Benchmarks leading companies by product portfolio, market position, strategy, and market share.

Supports market entry, product planning, capacity investment, partnership evaluation, and acquisition strategies. Delivers actionable insights for manufacturers, component suppliers, panel builders, system integrators, electrical contractors, data center operators, developers, and investors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition & Scope

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency & Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Industry Experts

2.2.2.2. Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics & Impact Analysis

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Rapid Expansion of AI and Hyperscale Data Center Capacity

4.2.1.2. Rising Power Density and the Shift to Medium-Voltage Architectures

4.2.1.3. Grid Constraints Driving On-Site Generation and Microgrids

4.2.1.4. Stricter Reliability and Electrical Safety Requirements

4.2.1.5. Sovereign AI Programs and Data Center Growth in Emerging Markets

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Manufacturing Capacity Constraints, Long Lead Times, and Price Inflation

4.2.2.2. Grid Connection Delays and Power Availability

4.2.2.3. Volatile Raw Material Costs and Trade Tariffs

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Transition to SF6-Free Switchgear

4.2.3.2. Digital Switchgear and Predictive Maintenance

4.2.3.3. Prefabricated Power Modules and Skids

4.2.3.4. DC Power Distribution and Solid-State Protection

4.2.3.5. Retrofit and Modernization of Existing Data Centers

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Shortages of Skilled Labor and Testing Capacity

4.2.4.2. Uncertainty About Future Power Architectures

4.2.4.3. Cybersecurity of Connected Switchgear

4.2.4.4. Competition for Capacity with Utility and Grid Programs

4.2.5. Trends

4.2.5.1. Multi-Year Capacity Agreements Between OEMs and Operators

4.2.5.2. Localization of Switchgear Manufacturing

4.2.5.3. Standardized Reference Designs from Grid to Chip

4.2.5.4. Medium-Voltage UPS and Grid-Interactive Power Systems

4.3. Regulatory & Standards Landscape

4.3.1. SF6 and F-Gas Regulation

4.3.2. Product and Safety Standards

4.3.3. Energy Efficiency and Grid Connection Rules

4.4. Technology Landscape

4.4.1. Low-Voltage Switchgear and Switchboards

4.4.2. Medium-Voltage Switchgear and Architectures

4.4.3. SF6-Free Switchgear

4.4.4. Digital Switchgear, Protection, and Monitoring

4.4.5. DC Power Distribution and Solid-State Devices

4.4.6. Prefabricated Power Modules

4.5. Value Chain Analysis

4.5.1. Raw Materials and Components

4.5.2. Switchgear Manufacturers

4.5.3. System Integrators and Contractors

4.5.4. Data Center Operators and Services

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1. Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.6.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.6.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.7. Investment & Capacity Expansion Analysis

4.7.1. Capacity Expansion in North America

4.7.2. Capacity Expansion in Europe and Asia-Pacific

4.7.3. Acquisitions

4.7.4. New Entrants to the U.S. Market

4.7.5. Outlook for Capacity and Demand

4.8. Case Studies

4.8.1. Siemens and Compass Datacenters: Prefabricated MV Power Skids

4.8.2. ABB and Applied Digital: MV Architecture for AI Campuses

4.8.3. Schneider Electric, Switch, and Digital Realty: Multi-Year Supply Agreements

4.8.4. HD Hyundai Electric: Switchgear for a North American Hyperscale Campus

5. Data Center Switchgear Market, by Voltage

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Low Voltage

5.3. Medium Voltage

5.4. High Voltage

6. Data Center Switchgear Market, by Insulation Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Air-Insulated Switchgear

6.3. Gas-Insulated Switchgear

6.4. SF6-Free Switchgear

6.5. Other Insulation Types

7. Data Center Switchgear Market, by Component

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Circuit Breakers

7.3. Switches, Disconnectors & Fuses

7.4. Protection Relays, Control & Monitoring

7.5. Busbars, Enclosures & Other Components

8. Data Center Switchgear Market, by Data Center Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Hyperscale Data Centers

8.3. Colocation Data Centers

8.4. Enterprise Data Centers

8.5. Edge Data Centers

9. Data Center Switchgear Market, by Tier Level

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Tier I & II

9.3. Tier III

9.4. Tier IV

10. Data Center Switchgear Market, by Geography

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

10.2.1. U.S.

10.2.2. Canada

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Germany

10.3.2. U.K.

10.3.3. Ireland

10.3.4. Netherlands

10.3.5. France

10.3.6. Nordic Countries

10.3.7. Spain

10.3.8. Italy

10.3.9. Rest of Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.4.1. China

10.4.2. Japan

10.4.3. India

10.4.4. Australia

10.4.5. Singapore

10.4.6. Malaysia

10.4.7. South Korea

10.4.8. Indonesia

10.4.9. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5. Latin America

10.5.1. Brazil

10.5.2. Mexico

10.5.3. Chile

10.5.4. Rest of Latin America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

10.6.1. UAE

10.6.2. Saudi Arabia

10.6.3. South Africa

10.6.4. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Overview

11.2. Key Growth Strategies

11.3. Competitive Benchmarking

11.4. Competitive Dashboard

11.4.1. Industry Leaders

11.4.2. Market Differentiators

11.4.3. Vanguards

11.4.4. Emerging Companies

11.5. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

12. Company Profiles

12.1. Schneider Electric SE

12.2. Eaton Corporation plc

12.3. Siemens AG

12.4. ABB Ltd

12.5. Vertiv Holdings Co

12.6. Legrand SA

12.7. Hitachi Energy Ltd

12.8. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

12.9. GE Vernova Inc.

12.10. Powell Industries, Inc.

12.11. LS ELECTRIC Co., Ltd.

12.12. HD Hyundai Electric Co., Ltd.

12.13. Hyosung Heavy Industries Corporation

12.14. Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

12.15. Guangzhou Baiyun Electric Equipment Co., Ltd.

13. Appendix

13.1. Customization Options

13.2. Available Related Reports

List of Tables [242]

List of Figures [66]

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