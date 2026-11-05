AIM Robotics Showcases Canadian Sovereign Airspace Technology At DND's 2026 Counter-UAS Sandbox

AIM Robotics demonstrates its Canadian-developed airspace intelligence technology during the 2026 DND IDEaS Counter-UAS Sandbox at CFB Suffield, Alberta. Photo: Steve Berry / DRDC

AIM Robotics demonstrates its Canadian-developed airspace intelligence technology during the 2026 DND IDEaS Counter-UAS Sandbox at CFB Suffield, Alberta. Photo: Steve Berry / DRDC

Waterloo-based technology company demonstrates integrated airspace intelligence capabilities in a Canadian defence innovation environment

- Ben Ying, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of AIM Robotics, CANADA, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Artificial Intelligence Mastermind (AIM) Robotics Inc., a Canadian technology company developing next-generation low-altitude airspace infrastructure, announced its participation in the Department of National Defence's (DND) 2026 Counter Uncrewed Aerial Systems (CUAS) Sandbox at Canadian Forces Base Suffield, Alberta.Held through DND's Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) program, the Sandbox provided an opportunity for Canadian and international innovators to demonstrate emerging counter-drone technologies in a defence-focused field environment.During the September event, AIM Robotics demonstrated its Canadian-developed airspace intelligence and decision-support capabilities, designed to help organizations improve situational awareness, integrate operational information and make informed decisions in increasingly complex low-altitude environments.Advancing Canadian Airspace SovereigntyAs uncrewed aerial systems become more widespread, securing low-altitude airspace is an increasingly important priority for national defence, public safety and critical infrastructure protection.AIM Robotics is addressing this challenge by developing interoperable technologies that connect airspace awareness, operational intelligence and decision-making within a unified environment."Canada needs sovereign capabilities to understand and manage what is happening in its low-altitude airspace," said Ben Ying, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of AIM Robotics. "Our focus is on building the Canadian-developed intelligence and decision layer that connects information to operational decisions, while supporting interoperability with existing systems."Demonstrating Canadian Innovation in a Defence EnvironmentParticipation in the CUAS Sandbox allowed AIM Robotics to demonstrate its capabilities in a field environment and engage with defence and security stakeholders on evolving operational requirements.The experience reinforced the company's commitment to advancing Canadian-developed technologies that support national security, operational resilience and greater technological sovereignty.AIM Robotics continues to expand its work across commercial aviation, public safety, defence and critical infrastructure, with a long-term vision of building the next generation of low-altitude airspace infrastructure.About AIM RoboticsArtificial Intelligence Mastermind (AIM) Robotics Inc. is a Waterloo, Ontario-based Canadian technology company developing next-generation low-altitude airspace infrastructure.The company builds integrated technologies for drone operations, airspace intelligence, situational awareness and operational decision support. Its solutions are designed to help commercial operators, public safety agencies, defence organizations and critical infrastructure operators manage increasingly complex low-altitude environments.

Trinity Speck

AIM Robotics

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AIM Robotics Showcases Canadian Sovereign Airspace Technology at DND's 2026 Counter-UAS Sandbox News Provided By AIM Robotics November 05, 2026, 16:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Emergency Services, Military Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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