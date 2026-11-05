MP Govt Targets 20 Lakh Rural Property Registrations By Nov 15

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 5 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh has completed more than 17.09 lakh rural property registrations and set a target of 20 lakh by November 15, with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav scheduled to participate in a special registration campaign in Morena district on Friday.

The campaign, being organised on the occasion of Dhanteras, aims to ensure 100 per cent registration of eligible properties in selected villages across the state.

Ministers, MPs and MLAs will participate in the exercise to facilitate the registration process and ensure that beneficiaries receive ownership documents.

Yadav will attend the programme at Karua village in Morena, along with Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, according to a statement from his office late on Thursday.

The initiative aims to provide legal ownership rights to rural families by bringing their houses and other properties in village habitation areas into the formal registration system.

Under the scheme, properties in rural residential areas are surveyed, and eligible beneficiaries are provided with records of rights and ownership documents.

The government expects the formal registration to help families establish legal ownership and access bank loans and other financial facilities.

Emphasising the importance of the initiative, Yadav has said that having a house or plot is not enough unless its ownership is supported by valid and permanent documents.

"Along with owning a plot or house, it is equally important to have valid and permanent revenue documents for the property," he said.

The Chief Minister's Office said the special drive would be conducted across the state to achieve 100 per cent registration of eligible properties in the selected villages.

The initiative is expected to strengthen rural property records, provide legal security to households and make it easier for families to use their properties as financial assets.