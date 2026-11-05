Automechanika Riyadh postponed to 21-23 June 2027 Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 2026: Messe Frankfurt Saudi Arabia has announced that Automechanika Riyadh, the country's leading trade exhibition for the automotive aftermarket, will now take place 21-23 June 2027 at Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center (RFECC). The postponement follows a review of recent developments in Saudi Arabia and places the safety and wellbeing of exhibitors, visitors, partners, suppliers and staff at the centre of preparations, while allowing additional time to plan an event that delivers strong business value for the automotive aftermarket. Martyn Cox, Show Director at Messe Frankfurt Middle East, commented:“The current situation has required us to reassess the timing of Automechanika Riyadh. The safety of everyone involved remains our first priority, alongside our responsibility to provide an environment where businesses can participate with confidence. “We recognise the planning and investment that exhibitors and visitors commit to the show, and we thank them for their patience and continued support as we prepare for June 2027.” Automechanika Riyadh connects manufacturers, distributors, service providers and buyers across Saudi Arabia's automotive aftermarket. When the event returns in June 2027, it will take place at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center, which has been selected as a result of its expanded capacity and the opportunity to accommodate more exhibitors and visitors. Chris Lee, Portfolio Director for Mobility & Logistics at Messe Frankfurt Middle East, added:“Saudi Arabia remains an important market for the automotive aftermarket, and our commitment to developing Automechanika Riyadh is long-term. We will use the additional preparation time to work with exhibitors and partners on an edition that helps businesses strengthen their networks and develop opportunities across the Kingdom.” The move to June 2027 gives exhibitors and visitors sufficient time to plan their participation and travel arrangements, while supporting an environment where all attendees can fully participate and benefit from the commercial opportunities available.

About Automechanika Riyadh:

Automechanika Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's leading regional trade show for the automotive aftermarket industry, returns from 21 – 23 June 2027. The 8th edition of the event convenes international brands with some of the world's largest networks of distributors, buyers, and industry professionals to drive networking, knowledge exchange, and meaningful collaboration, supporting the continued growth of Saudi Arabia's automotive aftermarket.

About Messe Frankfurt Saudi Arabia:Messe Frankfurt Saudi Arabia's portfolio of exhibitions includes ACHEMA Middle East, AERO Middle East, Automechanika Riyadh, Beautyworld Riyadh, and Intersec Saudi Arabia. In 2025, Messe Frankfurt Saudi Arabia's events have brought together 1,300+ exhibitors and 60,000 visitors from over 70 countries, reinforcing the company's role as a leading organiser of international trade exhibitions in the Kingdom.

About Messe Frankfurt:

The Messe Frankfurt Group is the world's largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,700* people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 29 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2025 were more than € 766* million. We serve our customers' business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt's key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to develop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services.Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthy balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity.