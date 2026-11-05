Pakistan Signs Participation Contract For Expo 2030 Riyadh, As Plans For 2030 Take Shape

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, November 2026 – The Islamic Republic of Pakistan has signed its Participation Contract for Expo 2030 Riyadh, a key step as it moves into the detailed development of its pavilion, programming and wider participation in the World Expo.Pakistan's participation builds on the longstanding relationship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. It also continues a seven-decade history of participation in World Expos, where Pakistan has consistently used the platform to share its heritage and engage with the international community. Most recently, this was recognised at Expo 2025 Osaka, where its pavilion received a Bronze Award for Exhibition Design.At Expo 2030 Riyadh, Pakistan will build on this legacy through a pavilion in the Culture District, creating a distinctive presence that reflects its rich heritage, creativity and ambitions for the future.The Participation Contract was signed by H.E. Ahmed Farooq, Ambassador of Pakistan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Commissioner General of the Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2030 Riyadh, and Talal Al-Marri, CEO of Expo 2030 Riyadh.H.E. Ahmed Farooq, Ambassador of Pakistan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Commissioner General of the Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2030 Riyadh, said: “Pakistan's participation in Expo 2030 Riyadh will provide an excellent platform for showcasing our country's rich legacy in culture, trade and tourism. Pakistan holds vast potential in terms of trade and investment; and its close ties with the Middle East, especially the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, will further boost its relations with brotherly countries. We look forward to working with the organizers for a successful and impactful participation”. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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For his part, Talal Al-Marri, Chief Executive Officer of Expo 2030 Riyadh, commented:“With each Participation Contract, we move closer to defining the experiences that millions of visitors will encounter at Expo 2030 Riyadh. Pakistan's pavilion in the Culture District will provide a platform to share its story while looking ahead to the ideas and ambitions shaping the future. Pakistan's participation is particularly meaningful given the deep and enduring ties between our two countries, and we look forward to working closely together as Pakistan develops its pavilion and programme and to welcoming its contributions to Expo 2030 Riyadh.”Pakistan's signing comes as Expo 2030 Riyadh moves further into execution across all fronts. More than 185 Official Participants have confirmed their participation, with countries progressing their pavilions and programming for 2030, while delivery continues across the six million square metres site, with major infrastructure works advancing and key assets taking shape.Held under the theme“Foresight for Tomorrow,” Expo 2030 Riyadh will provide a platform for nations to showcase their achievements and ambitions, explore solutions to shared challenges and inspire new possibilities for the future. Across five thematic areas – Technology, Planet, Humanity, Culture and Collaboration-, Expo 2030 Riyadh will invite participants and visitors to engage with the ideas and perspectives shaping the decades ahead.About Expo 2030 Riyadh:Running from 1 October 2030 to 31 March 2031, Expo 2030 Riyadh will be among the most ambitious World Expos ever conceived with a 6 million square meter site that will bring together 197 Official Participants and is expected to welcome 42 million visits across 5 distinct districts.Held under the theme“Foresight for Tomorrow,” and hosted in Riyadh – a city of action and ambition – Expo 2030 Riyadh will provide a platform for participants to exchange ideas, shape solutions, and build partnerships that drive real impact, address global challenges, and unlock new opportunities. The World Expo will feature immersive cultural zones, daily activations, and AI-powered interactions, blending traditional Saudi hospitality with cutting-edge technology. Following the six-month event, the Expo site will evolve into a vibrant destination, continuing to attract visitors and contribute to Riyadh's dynamic urban landscape.