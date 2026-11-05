Youth Dance On Moving Car, Kasaragod Viral Video Sparks Road Safety Concerns

A group of youths has sparked road safety concerns after a video showed them performing dangerous stunts with a moving car in Kerala's Kasaragod district. The footage, reportedly recorded at night in Badiyadukka, shows one of the youths getting out of the driver's seat while the vehicle continues to move.

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The video shows around five to six youths turning the road into a makeshift dance floor. The person driving the car appears to leave his seat and step onto the road to dance, even as the vehicle keeps moving.

Another youth is seen attempting to climb onto the car's bonnet and dancing on it. A third person climbs onto the roof and performs dance steps while the car is still in motion. Two others also appear to be trying to get out of the moving vehicle.

The stunts have raised questions about the group's disregard for their own safety and the risks they may have posed to other road users. With the car moving without anyone apparently controlling it, the situation could have resulted in a serious accident.

Viral video triggers reactions online

The video has drawn mixed reactions on social media, although several users expressed concern over the dangerous behaviour. Some criticised the youths for treating a public road like a place for stunts, while others used sarcasm and humour to react to the footage.

One user remarked that people who behave this way are the ones who invite accidents. Another sarcastically suggested that the youths should never be allowed to drive again. Some comments also called for strict punishment and questioned how such behaviour could be considered entertaining.

While a few users appeared to find the stunts funny, many focused on the danger involved. The footage has drawn widespread attention to reckless driving and the need to take road safety seriously. There was no immediate information about police action or the identities of those involved available.