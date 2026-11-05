Azerbaijan's Parliament Speaker Makes Working Visit To Kazakhstan (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova paid a working visit to Kazakhstan on November 5.

This was reported by the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

According to the report, at the Nursultan International Airport in Astana, the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament was welcomed by Deputy Chairperson of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Dinara Zakiyeva, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Arman Isagaliyev, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan Alimirzamin Asgarov, and other official persons.