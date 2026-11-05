Saudi Arabia 5G Infrastructure Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2034 Vision 2030 And Smart Cities Drive 41.22% CAGR To US$4.58 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shared infrastructure, AI-based optimization and targeted network densification can reduce deployment costs, boost capacity and improve 5G returns across Saudi Arabia.

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Saudi Arabia 5G Infrastructure Market Outlook and Forecast 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia's 5G infrastructure market is projected to expand from US$ 205.24 million in 2025 to US$ 4.58 billion by 2034, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 41.22% from 2026-2034. According to the report, market growth will be supported by Vision 2030, nationwide digital transformation, smart city investment, industrial digitalization, cloud adoption, and rising demand for high-speed connectivity.

Government support remains a central market catalyst. Spectrum allocation, favorable telecommunications regulations, public-private partnerships, and investment in advanced network infrastructure are accelerating 5G deployment across urban, industrial, and developing regions. Major projects such as NEOM, smart economic zones, connected transportation systems, and digital public services require reliable low-latency networks capable of supporting artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, automation, and cloud computing.

Recent 5G Infrastructure Developments



2023 - Saudi Aramco and GCT Semiconductor: The companies agreed to develop and localize 4G and 5G chipsets and modules for mission-critical communications, industrial IoT, and public safety networks.

2024 - Mobily and Ericsson: An AI-based 5G uplink interference optimization platform was launched and tested to improve capacity, network performance, and customer experience.

2025 - Nokia, CST, Mobily, and Zain KSA: Saudi Arabia introduced its first multi-operator indoor 5G standalone infrastructure pilot using the 4.0-4.1 GHz spectrum band, supporting more cost-effective indoor coverage.

2025 - Zain KSA: The first phase of a commercial 5G standalone network on the 600 MHz spectrum was launched, expanding coverage and enabling network slicing and Voice over New Radio (VoNR). 2025 - Nokia and Zain KSA: The Middle East's first integrated enterprise 4G/5G femtocell solution was introduced to strengthen indoor connectivity, secure communications, and private network capabilities.

Primary Market Drivers

Smart city development and industrial modernization are creating substantial demand for Saudi Arabia 5G infrastructure. Oil and gas, manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, transportation, energy, and public safety organizations are adopting private networks, predictive maintenance, robotics, remote monitoring, and real-time operational systems. These deployments support productivity, asset visibility, workplace safety, and production optimization.

Consumer demand is also strengthening the market outlook. Saudi Arabia has high smartphone penetration and rapidly increasing mobile data consumption driven by video streaming, gaming, social media, online education, digital commerce, and business communications. Operators are consequently investing in radio access networks, fiber-optic backhaul, small cells, antennas, data centers, and network densification.

Infrastructure and Technology Opportunities

Hardware will remain fundamental to deployment as operators expand base stations, routers, antennas, small cells, radio units, and Massive MIMO systems. Investment in the 5G core network will support network slicing, virtualization, orchestration, security, and cloud-native functionality. Transport infrastructure, including fiber backhaul, microwave backhaul, fronthaul, midhaul, optical transport, routers, and switches, will be essential as the number of connected sites increases.

Sub-6-GHz infrastructure is expected to play an important role because of its broad coverage, indoor penetration, reliability, and deployment economics. Saudi Arabia is also progressing toward standalone architecture, which will support advanced enterprise applications, massive IoT connectivity, and ultra-low latency services. Future investment is expected to include 5G-Advanced upgrades, AI-enabled RAN, energy-efficient radios, carrier aggregation, advanced antenna systems, edge computing, and additional private 5G networks.

Regional Market Outlook

Riyadh leads the market due to its role as the capital, financial center, and technology hub. Continued investment in fiber-optic networks, base stations, cloud services, artificial intelligence, and smart city applications is increasing demand for high-capacity connectivity.

Jeddah is benefiting from its position as a commercial, logistics, and tourism center. Smart ports, digital commerce, intelligent transportation, tourism infrastructure, and population growth are supporting radio access network and backhaul investment. Dammam is emerging as an important industrial 5G market, particularly across oil and gas, logistics, manufacturing, and transportation. Dhahran is seeing increased private network adoption for digital oilfields, research facilities, predictive maintenance, remote operations, and artificial intelligence-driven industrial systems.

Market Challenges

High capital requirements remain a significant constraint. Operators must invest in spectrum, fiber-optic networks, base stations, small cells, antennas, power systems, edge facilities, core networks, and supporting software while balancing coverage objectives with profitability. Dense network architecture and ongoing capacity upgrades can further increase deployment costs.

Cybersecurity and data privacy are also critical considerations. Expanding smart city, healthcare, industrial automation, autonomous transportation, and public safety applications increases exposure to unauthorized access, data breaches, service disruption, and other cyber threats. Continued investment in network security, monitoring, regulatory compliance, and infrastructure resilience will therefore be necessary.

Research Scope and Market Validation

The report evaluates hardware and services across 5G Radio Access Networks, transport networks, and the 5G core network. It assesses Sub-6-GHz and mmWave spectrum, Non-Standalone and Standalone architecture, public networks, private 5G, Fixed Wireless Access, edge infrastructure, site densification, equipment upgrades, replacement demand, and infrastructure sharing.

Market estimates use a bottom-up methodology based on active and planned sites, equipment requirements, average selling prices, installation, integration, core network investment, transport infrastructure, and supporting site systems. Results are validated against operator CAPEX, vendor revenue, equipment imports, network coverage, mobile traffic, spectrum availability, tower infrastructure, and announced project pipelines. The analysis also considers macro-cell and small-cell deployment, shared infrastructure, energy requirements, and the transition to 5G-Advanced.

Market Segmentation and Competitive Landscape

The market is segmented by component, communication infrastructure, spectrum, network architecture, vertical, and city. Key verticals include enterprise, residential, industrial, transportation & logistics, smart city, energy & utility, public safety and defense, healthcare, and retail. Geographic coverage includes Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Dhahran, Jubail, Khobar, Tabuk, Mecca, Medina, and other cities.

Companies assessed in the report include Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Mavenir Systems Inc., NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, ZTE Corporation, and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. The competitive analysis covers company overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue performance.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.1.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. Saudi Arabia 5G Infrastructure Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast

6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Component

6.2 By Communication Infrastructure

6.3 By Spectrum

6.4 By Network Architecture

6.5 By Vertical

6.6 By Region

7. Component - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

7.1 Hardware

7.1.1 Market Analysis

7.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

7.2 Services

7.2.1 Market Analysis

7.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

8. Communication Infrastructure - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

8.1 5G Radio Access Networks

8.1.1 Market Analysis

8.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

8.2 Transport Networks

8.2.1 Market Analysis

8.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

8.3 5G Core Network

8.3.1 Market Analysis

8.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

9. Spectrum - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

9.1 Sub-6-GHz

9.1.1 Market Analysis

9.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.2 mmWave

9.2.1 Market Analysis

9.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

10. Network Architecture - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

10.1 Non-Standalone

10.1.1 Market Analysis

10.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.2 Standalone

10.2.1 Market Analysis

10.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

11. Vertical - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

11.1 Enterprise/Corporate

11.1.1 Market Analysis

11.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.2 Residential

11.2.1 Market Analysis

11.2.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Industrial

11.3.1 Market Analysis

11.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.4 Transportation & Logistics

11.4.1 Market Analysis

11.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.5 Smart City

11.5.1 Market Analysis

11.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.6 Energy & Utility

11.6.1 Market Analysis

11.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.7 Public Safety and Defense

11.7.1 Market Analysis

11.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.8 Healthcare Facilities

11.8.1 Market Analysis

11.8.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.9 Retail

11.9.1 Market Analysis

11.9.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.10 Others

11.10.1 Market Analysis

11.10.2 Market Size & Forecast

12. Cities - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

12.1 Riyadh

12.2 Jeddah

12.3 Dammam

12.4 Dhahran

12.5 Jubail

12.6 Khobar

12.7 Tabuk

12.8 Mecca

12.9 Medina

12.10 Rest of Cities

13. Value Chain Analysis

14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.3 Degree of Competition

14.4 Threat of New Entrants

14.5 Threat of Substitutes

15. SWOT Analysis

15.1 Strength

15.2 Weakness

15.3 Opportunity

15.4 Threats

16. Merger and Acquisition

17. Key Players Analysis

17.1 Cisco Systems Inc.

17.1.1 Overviews

17.1.2 Key Person

17.1.3 Recent Developments

17.1.4 SWOT Analysis

17.1.5 Revenue Analysis

17.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

17.2.1 Overviews

17.2.2 Key Person

17.2.3 Recent Developments

17.2.4 SWOT Analysis

17.2.5 Revenue Analysis

17.3 Mavenir Systems Inc.

17.3.1 Overviews

17.3.2 Key Person

17.3.3 Recent Developments

17.3.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3.5 Revenue Analysis

17.4 NEC Corporation

17.4.1 Overviews

17.4.2 Key Person

17.4.3 Recent Developments

17.4.4 SWOT Analysis

17.4.5 Revenue Analysis

17.5 Nokia Corporation

17.5.1 Overviews

17.5.2 Key Person

17.5.3 Recent Developments

17.5.4 SWOT Analysis

17.5.5 Revenue Analysis

17.6 Oracle Corporation

17.6.1 Overviews

17.6.2 Key Person

17.6.3 Recent Developments

17.6.4 SWOT Analysis

17.6.5 Revenue Analysis

17.7 Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

17.7.1 Overviews

17.7.2 Key Person

17.7.3 Recent Developments

17.7.4 SWOT Analysis

17.7.5 Revenue Analysis

17.8 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

17.8.1 Overviews

17.8.2 Key Person

17.8.3 Recent Developments

17.8.4 SWOT Analysis

17.8.5 Revenue Analysis

17.9 ZTE Corporation

17.9.1 Overviews

17.9.2 Key Person

17.9.3 Recent Developments

17.9.4 SWOT Analysis

17.9.5 Revenue Analysis

17.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

17.10.1 Overviews

17.10.2 Key Person

17.10.3 Recent Developments

17.10.4 SWOT Analysis

17.10.5 Revenue Analysis

Companies Featured



Cisco Systems Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Mavenir Systems Inc.

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

ZTE Corporation Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

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