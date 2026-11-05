United States Durable Medical Equipment Market - Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2034 Home Healthcare And Smart Devices Drive 5.03% CAGR To US$101.98 Billion

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Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United States Durable Medical Equipment Market - Patient Care & Forecast 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States durable medical equipment market is projected to increase from US$ 65.57 Billion in 2025 to US$ 101.98 Billion by 2034, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.03% during 2026-2034. According to the report, growth will be supported by the aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, expansion of home healthcare services, wider insurance coverage, and continued innovation in connected medical devices.

Durable medical equipment is increasingly used across hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, skilled nursing facilities, and home healthcare settings. Demand is particularly strong for mobility aids, respiratory equipment, monitoring systems, infusion pumps, hospital beds, and rehabilitation products. Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurance coverage continue to influence patient access and purchasing decisions throughout the United States.

Aging Population and Chronic Disease Management

Demographic change remains one of the most important drivers of the United States durable medical equipment market. U.S. Census Bureau data indicate that the total older population increased from 18 million in 1960 to 54 million in 2020 and could reach 80 million by 2040. Within that projected total, approximately 65 million people will be aged 65-84, while 15 million will be aged 85 and older.

This shift is increasing demand for wheelchairs, walkers, oxygen equipment, hospital beds, glucose monitors, respiratory devices, and other long-term care products. The rising incidence of diabetes, arthritis, cardiovascular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and mobility limitations is also strengthening the need for continuous monitoring, rehabilitation, and supportive care equipment.

Expansion of Home Healthcare

Home healthcare is expected to remain a major source of market growth as patients, providers, and insurers seek cost-effective alternatives to prolonged hospitalization. Oxygen concentrators, infusion pumps, patient monitoring systems, mobility products, and adjustable medical beds are supporting post-surgical recovery, chronic disease management, and aging-in-place programs.

The adoption of portable, lightweight, and user-friendly equipment is improving patient independence while enabling healthcare professionals to monitor treatment outside traditional clinical environments. Telehealth expansion, early hospital discharge programs, and value-based care models are further increasing demand for home-based durable medical equipment.

Technology and Product Innovation

Manufacturers are integrating remote monitoring, smart sensors, wireless connectivity, artificial intelligence, and data analytics into durable medical equipment. These technologies support real-time health tracking, predictive insights, personalized care, and improved clinical decision-making. Advances in materials and product engineering are also making equipment lighter, more durable, and easier to operate.

Recent product activity highlighted in the report includes the Inogen Rove 6 Portable Oxygen Concentrator, ResMed AirSense 11 Expansion Series, Drive DeVilbiss Smart Wheelchair Series, Hillrom Progressa+ ICU Bed System, GE HealthCare Portable Patient Monitor Series, OxyGo NEXT Oxygen Concentrator Upgrade, Philips Respironics Trilogy EV300 Ventilator Upgrade, Invacare Orion Mobility Scooter Upgrade, and ZOLL AED 3 BLS Defibrillator Enhancement.

Market Challenges

Complex reimbursement and insurance policies remain a significant obstacle. Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurers apply detailed eligibility, documentation, and authorization requirements that can delay approvals and payments. Frequent policy changes and differences among payers also increase administrative costs for manufacturers, distributors, healthcare providers, and smaller suppliers.

Affordability presents an additional challenge. Powered wheelchairs, advanced oxygen therapy systems, smart monitoring equipment, and other technology-enabled products can involve substantial manufacturing, maintenance, repair, and replacement costs. Even when insurance provides partial coverage, out-of-pocket expenses may restrict access for lower-income patients. Manufacturers must therefore balance innovation, clinical performance, regulatory compliance, and cost efficiency.

Key Product and End-User Segments



Personal mobility devices: Wheelchairs, scooters, walkers and rollators, canes, crutches, and related mobility products.

Bathroom safety devices and medical furniture: Commodes, toilets, mattresses, bedding devices, and supportive furniture.

Monitoring and therapeutic devices: Blood sugar monitors, continuous passive motion equipment, infusion pumps, nebulizers, oxygen equipment, suction pumps, and traction equipment.

Respiratory care: Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) systems, portable oxygen equipment, ventilators, and related products. End users: Hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, home healthcare providers, and skilled nursing facilities.

Hospitals continue to generate substantial demand for beds, ventilators, infusion systems, monitoring equipment, diagnostic products, and mobility aids. Procurement is influenced by patient volumes, replacement cycles, infection control standards, reimbursement conditions, and infrastructure modernization. Meanwhile, the home healthcare segment is positioned for faster expansion as care delivery shifts toward outpatient and residential settings.

State-Level Market Opportunities

California represents a major durable medical equipment market due to its aging population, advanced healthcare infrastructure, medical technology ecosystem, telehealth adoption, and support for aging-in-place initiatives. Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego generate considerable institutional demand, while rural communities rely heavily on portable and home-use equipment.

New York also offers strong growth potential, supported by its extensive hospital network, rehabilitation centers, public healthcare programs, and large older population. Demand in New York City favors compact and space-efficient equipment, while upstate communities increasingly depend on mobile healthcare and home-based care services. The report also evaluates opportunities across Texas, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, New Jersey, Washington, and other major state markets.

Competitive Landscape

The United States durable medical equipment market includes established medical technology companies and specialized equipment manufacturers. Key players analyzed in the report include Invacare Corporation, NOVA Medical Products, Inogen, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott, Medtronic, Baxter, B. Braun SE, Boston Scientific Corporation, and BD. Competitive assessment covers company overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue analysis.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.1.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. United States Durable Medical Equipment Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast

6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Product

6.2 By End-User

6.3 By States

7. Product - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

7.1 Analysis Framework

7.1.1 Market Analysis

7.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

7.2 Personal Mobility Devices

7.2.1 Wheelchairs

7.2.2 Scooters

7.2.3 Walker and Rollators

7.2.4 Canes and Crutches

7.2.5 Others

7.3 Bathroom Safety Devices and Medical Furniture

7.3.1 Commodes and Toilets

7.3.2 Mattress and Bedding Devices

7.4 Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices

7.4.1 Blood Sugar Monitors

7.4.2 Continuous Passive Motion (CPM)

7.4.3 Infusion Pumps

7.4.4 Nebulizers

7.4.5 Oxygen Equipment

7.4.6 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)

7.4.7 Suction Pumps

7.4.8 Traction Equipment

7.4.9 Others

7.5 Other Products

8. End-User - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

8.1 Analysis Framework

8.1.1 Market Analysis

8.1.2 Market Size & Forecast

8.2 Hospitals

8.3 Specialty Clinics

8.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.5 Diagnostic Centers

8.6 Home Healthcare

8.7 Skilled Nursing Facilities

8.8 Others

9. States - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

9.1 California

9.2 Texas

9.3 New York

9.4 Florida

9.5 Illinois

9.6 Pennsylvania

9.7 Ohio

9.8 Georgia

9.9 New Jersey

9.10 Washington

9.11 North Carolina

9.12 Massachusetts

9.13 Virginia

9.14 Michigan

9.15 Maryland

9.16 Colorado

9.17 Tennessee

9.18 Indiana

9.19 Arizona

9.20 Minnesota

9.21 Wisconsin

9.22 Missouri

9.23 Connecticut

9.24 South Carolina

9.25 Oregon

9.26 Louisiana

9.27 Alabama

9.28 Kentucky

9.29 Rest of the United States

10. Value Chain Analysis

11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Competition

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes

12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strength

12.2 Weakness

12.3 Opportunity

12.4 Threats

13. Merger and Acquisition

14. Key Players Analysis

14.1 Company Analysis Framework

14.1.1 Overview

14.1.2 Key Personnel

14.1.3 Recent Developments

14.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.1.5 Revenue Analysis

14.2 Invacare Corporation

14.3 NOVA Medical Products

14.4 Inogen, Inc.

14.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

14.6 Abbott

14.7 Medtronic

14.8 Baxter

14.9 B. Braun SE

14.10 Boston Scientific Corporation

14.11 BD

Companies Featured



Invacare Corporation

NOVA Medical Products

Inogen, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Abbott

Medtronic

Baxter

B. Braun SE

Boston Scientific Corporation BD

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