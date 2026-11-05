Global Cell And Gene Therapy Third-Party Logistics Market Size And Forecast 2026-2034 Commercialization And Cold Chain Demand Drive 10.33% CAGR To US$23.13 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$9.55 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$23.13 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
2.1 Data Source
2.1.1 Primary Sources
2.1.2 Secondary Sources
2.2 Research Approach
2.2.1 Top-Down Approach
2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach
2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Global Cell and Gene Therapy Third-Party Logistics Market
6. Market Share Analysis
6.1 By Type
6.2 By Product
6.3 By Therapeutic Area
6.4 By End Use
6.5 By Countries
7. Type - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast
7.1 Clinical
7.2 Commercial
8. Product - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast
8.1 Cell Therapies
8.2 Gene Therapies
9. Therapeutic Area - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast
9.1 Oncology
9.2 Neurology
9.3 Cardiovascular Diseases
9.4 Ophthalmology
9.5 Infectious Diseases
9.6 Others
10. End Use - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast
10.1 Biopharmaceutical Companies
10.2 CDMOs/CMOs
10.3 Others
11. Countries - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast
11.1 North America
11.1.1 United States
11.1.2 Canada
11.2 Europe
11.2.1 France
11.2.2 Germany
11.2.3 Italy
11.2.4 Spain
11.2.5 United Kingdom
11.2.6 Belgium
11.2.7 Netherlands
11.2.8 Turkey
11.3 Asia Pacific
11.3.1 China
11.3.2 Japan
11.3.3 India
11.3.4 South Korea
11.3.5 Thailand
11.3.6 Malaysia
11.3.7 Indonesia
11.3.8 Australia
11.3.9 New Zealand
11.4 Latin America
11.4.1 Brazil
11.4.2 Mexico
11.4.3 Argentina
11.5 Middle East & Africa
11.5.1 Saudi Arabia
11.5.2 UAE
11.5.3 South Africa
12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.3 Degree of Rivalry
12.4 Threat of New Entrants
12.5 Threat of Substitutes
13. SWOT Analysis
13.1 Strength
13.2 Weakness
13.3 Opportunity
13.4 Threat
14. Merger and Acquisition
15. Key Players Analysis
15.1 Cencora Corporation
15.1.1 Overviews
15.1.2 Key Person
15.1.3 Recent Developments
15.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.1.5 Revenue Analysis
15.2 Cardinal Health
15.2.1 Overviews
15.2.2 Key Person
15.2.3 Recent Developments
15.2.4 SWOT Analysis
15.2.5 Revenue Analysis
15.3 McKesson Corporation
15.3.1 Overviews
15.3.2 Key Person
15.3.3 Recent Developments
15.3.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.5 Revenue Analysis
15.4 EVERSANA
15.4.1 Overviews
15.4.2 Key Person
15.4.3 Recent Developments
15.4.4 SWOT Analysis
15.4.5 Revenue Analysis
15.5 Knipper Health
15.5.1 Overviews
15.5.2 Key Person
15.5.3 Recent Developments
15.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.5.5 Revenue Analysis
15.6 Arvato SE
15.6.1 Overviews
15.6.2 Key Person
15.6.3 Recent Developments
15.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.6.5 Revenue Analysis
15.7 DHL
15.7.1 Overviews
15.7.2 Key Person
15.7.3 Recent Developments
15.7.4 SWOT Analysis
15.7.5 Revenue Analysis
15.8 Kuehne+Nagel
15.8.1 Overviews
15.8.2 Key Person
15.8.3 Recent Developments
15.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.8.5 Revenue Analysis
Companies Featured
- Cencora Corporation Cardinal Health McKesson Corporation EVERSANA Knipper Health Arvato SE DHL Kuehne+Nagel
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