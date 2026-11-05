Global Cell And Gene Therapy Third-Party Logistics Market Size And Forecast 2026-2034 Commercialization And Cold Chain Demand Drive 10.33% CAGR To US$23.13 Billion

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cell and Gene Therapy Third-Party Logistics Market Report by Type, Product, Therapeutic Area, End Use, Countries and Companies Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the cell and gene therapy third-party logistics market is projected to reach US$ 23.13 billion by 2034, rising from US$ 9.55 billion in 2025. The market is expected to record a CAGR of 10.33% from 2026 to 2034, supported by the commercialization of advanced therapies, growing cold chain requirements and the expansion of global biopharmaceutical supply networks.

Cell and gene therapy products require highly controlled storage and transportation because of their temperature sensitivity, limited shelf lives and, in many cases, patient-specific handling requirements. Third-party logistics providers support these complex supply chains through cryogenic storage, temperature-controlled transportation, specialized packaging, inventory management, customs clearance, chain-of-identity tracking, chain-of-custody monitoring and real-time shipment visibility.

Technology Strengthens Advanced Therapy Logistics

Digital transformation is improving the reliability and transparency of cell and gene therapy logistics. Providers are adopting GPS-enabled shipment tracking, Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, cloud-based inventory platforms and automated temperature monitoring. Cryogenic shipping systems that use liquid nitrogen and ultra-low temperature containers are also supporting the secure movement of living cells and genetic materials across long distances.

Artificial intelligence and predictive analytics are increasingly used to optimize delivery routes, anticipate disruptions and reduce delays. These capabilities help therapy developers, healthcare organizations and research institutions maintain product integrity while meeting strict regulatory and quality standards.

Key Cell and Gene Therapy Logistics Market Drivers



Commercialization of advanced therapies: A growing number of cell and gene therapies are progressing from clinical development to commercial distribution, increasing demand for specialized storage, rapid transportation and individualized shipment management.

Advanced cold chain demand: Ultra-low temperature transportation, validated packaging, continuous environmental monitoring and emergency response capabilities are essential to preserving biological viability.

Regulatory compliance and traceability: Therapy shipments require comprehensive documentation, chain-of-identity verification, chain-of-custody controls and complete shipment records. Digital platforms are helping logistics providers satisfy evolving international requirements. Expansion of clinical trials: Increasing investment in advanced therapy research and manufacturing is creating opportunities for logistics companies capable of supporting decentralized and international clinical programs.

Market Challenges

Complex transportation and storage requirements remain significant barriers to market development. Minor temperature deviations, equipment failures or delivery delays can affect product quality and treatment availability. Logistics providers must therefore maintain validated infrastructure, trained personnel, quality assurance programs and contingency plans.

High operating costs also affect market accessibility. Cryogenic containers, temperature-controlled vehicles, monitoring systems and regulatory compliance platforms require substantial investment. Specialized infrastructure remains limited in some emerging markets, while smaller biotechnology companies and healthcare providers may find premium logistics services difficult to access.

Regional Market Insights

The United States leads the market due to its established biotechnology industry, advanced healthcare infrastructure, extensive clinical research activity and growing portfolio of approved therapies. Collaboration among biotechnology companies, contract manufacturers, treatment centers and logistics providers is strengthening nationwide distribution. Previous industry projections indicated that the number of Americans receiving gene therapy or stem cell treatment could increase from approximately 12,000 in 2020 to nearly 340,000 by 2030.

The United Kingdom is expanding specialized cold chain capacity through continued investment in life sciences, advanced manufacturing and precision medicine. China is also recording rapid growth as domestic biotechnology development, clinical research and healthcare modernization increase demand for cryogenic transportation and digital shipment monitoring.

The United Arab Emirates is emerging as a regional hub for pharmaceutical and healthcare logistics. Its strategic location, modern infrastructure and investment in biotechnology support distribution across the Middle East. In July 2025, the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi and M42 partnered with GEMMABio Therapeutics to improve access to gene therapies for rare diseases and establish specialized research and manufacturing capabilities in Abu Dhabi.

Recent Industry Developments



In March 2025, DHL announced its acquisition of CryoPDP, strengthening its temperature-controlled shipping, storage and packaging capabilities for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers. In January 2025, Cardinal Health introduced Advanced Therapy Connect, an integrated ordering platform developed for cell and gene therapies within its Advanced Therapy Solutions division.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes clinical and commercial logistics services for cell therapies and gene therapies. Therapeutic areas include oncology, neurology, cardiovascular diseases, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and other indications. End users include biopharmaceutical companies, CDMOs/CMOs and other healthcare and research organizations.

Geographic coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Countries evaluated include the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Turkey, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies assessed in the report include Cencora Corporation, Cardinal Health, McKesson Corporation, EVERSANA, Knipper Health, Arvato SE, DHL and Kuehne+Nagel. The competitive analysis reviews company overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis and revenue performance. Strategic acquisitions, digital platform development and investment in specialized cold chain networks are expected to remain central to competition as the global cell and gene therapy third-party logistics market expands.

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