Horwick Highlights Its Integrated Financial Technology Approach to Global Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, France, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As financial markets become increasingly interconnected, digital technology is changing how market participants access information, analyze financial instruments, and manage their activities across different asset classes.

Against this backdrop, Horwick is highlighting its integrated approach to financial technology, bringing market information, analytical tools, and multi-asset trading functionality together within a single digital environment.

Our approach centers on connecting different financial market categories with tools designed to support market analysis, portfolio monitoring, and trading activities.

As investor expectations evolve, we believe that the integration of financial information, technology, and market functionality will remain an important part of the development of modern digital financial services.

The Evolution of Investor Expectations

Recent industry research illustrates how investor behavior is changing.

According to eToro's February 2026 Retail Investor Beat survey, conducted among 11,000 retail investors across 13 countries, 70% of respondents reported actively reviewing their investments, while 79% indicated that they invested monthly.

Although this survey reflects a specific group of investors rather than the entire market, it illustrates the importance of understanding different investment approaches and the role of financial information in investment decisions.

For trading platforms, this evolution creates new expectations around accessibility, functionality, and the organization of financial information.

The ability to explore different asset classes through a centralized interface is becoming an increasingly relevant feature of digital trading environments.

The French Market Reflects Changing Investment Habits

France's investment landscape has experienced a notable shift as more individuals explore financial markets and take a greater interest in managing their investments independently.

According to a nationwide investment survey published in December 2025, 61% of French respondents follow financial market developments, while 35% are considering investing in equities. The survey covered 2,120 adults and highlighted growing interest in self-directed investing.

This trend is also reflected in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Financial market data published in March 2026 showed that more than 1.1 million individuals in France traded ETFs in 2025, representing an 83% increase compared with 2024.

This momentum continued into 2026. Data published in September showed that approximately 900,000 individual investors traded ETFs in each of the first two quarters, a 39% increase compared with the second half of 2025.

These developments highlight the increasing importance of financial information, digital investment tools, and access to educational resources for individuals exploring different asset classes in France.

For financial technology companies such as Horwick, the evolution of French investment habits provides a relevant example of how market participants' expectations are changing. Horwick's integrated approach combines financial information, analytical functionality, and multi-asset trading tools within a connected digital environment, reflecting broader developments in financial technology.

Horwick's Integrated Financial Technology Approach

At Horwick, our platform brings financial market information, analytical functionality, and access to different asset classes together within one digital environment.

Our published offering covers equities, ETFs, forex, commodities, market indices, and digital assets, supported by tools for market analysis and trading activities.

Rather than treating each financial market as a separate digital experience, our platform is organized around a unified interface for exploring instruments, monitoring market information, and managing trading activities.

This integrated approach is intended to provide a more connected environment for users interested in navigating multiple financial markets.

Alongside market access, Horwick provides a range of trading and account management features, including advanced charting, technical analysis functionality, copy trading, and automated investment options.

The availability of individual products and tools depends on account type and applicable trading conditions.

Our objective is to combine access to different markets with the functionality needed to navigate a broad range of financial instruments.

How Technology Is Influencing Trading Platforms

The development of financial technology has changed expectations around trading platform functionality.

Features such as real-time market information, advanced charting, order management, and portfolio monitoring have become important considerations for users evaluating digital trading environments.

J.P. Morgan's 2026 E-Trading Survey highlighted the importance of ease of access, user experience, and analytical tools among the professional market participants surveyed.

While professional and retail traders have different requirements, technology remains an important element of the overall trading experience.

Developments in markets such as France also illustrate the relevance of financial platforms that combine accessible information, analytical functionality, and tools for navigating multiple asset classes.

At Horwick, we view the integration of financial market information, analytical technology, and digital account functionality as central to our platform approach.

We believe that as financial instruments and trading technology continue to develop, the organization of these tools within a single environment will remain an important consideration for market participants.

Considerations in Multi-Asset Trading

Access to multiple financial markets introduces a wider range of instruments, each with its own characteristics, conditions, and risks.

For users exploring a multi-asset trading platform, several factors can influence the overall experience.

These include the range of available markets, the clarity of trading fees, account requirements, platform functionality, and the tools available for monitoring positions.

At Horwick, we encourage users to understand the characteristics of the instruments they intend to trade and review the applicable account conditions before making financial decisions.

Our website provides information about available market categories, account options, trading features, and published conditions to help users explore our offering.

Horwick's Perspective on the Future of Financial Technology

As traditional financial markets and digital assets continue to evolve, the role of multi-asset trading environments is likely to develop alongside them.

For Horwick, the central idea remains the integration of different market categories and trading tools within one digital platform.

Our approach is based on bringing together financial instruments that have traditionally been accessed through separate trading environments, while providing users with tools for exploring and managing their trading activities.

We believe that the future of trading technology will be influenced not only by the number of available financial instruments but also by how effectively platforms organize market access, information, and functionality.

Through our integrated financial technology approach, we aim to contribute to the ongoing development of digital financial environments by bringing together market information, analytical tools, and multi-asset functionality. Investment trends across European markets, including France, highlight the relevance of accessible financial information and technology that supports informed financial decision-making.

One account. Multiple markets. Informed decisions.

About Horwick

Horwick is a financial technology platform. The platform combines financial market information, analytical tools, account management features, and multi-asset trading functionality within an integrated digital environment.

Horwick's offering spans traditional and digital financial instruments, with tools designed for market analysis, portfolio monitoring, and trading activities.

For more information, visit.

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Horwick Highlights Its Integrated Financial Technology Approach to Global Markets

CONTACT: Horwick...