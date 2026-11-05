Digital Transformation In Manufacturing - Global Strategic Business Report: Capitalize On A US$1.0 Trillion Market By 2030 As Siemens, ABB, Microsoft, Rockwell Automation And SAP Reshape Industry

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Digital Transformation in Manufacturing - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital transformation in manufacturing market was valued at US$357.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$1.0 trillion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1% during the forecast period. The latest market analysis examines growth drivers, technology trends, competitive dynamics, regional opportunities, and the effects of recent global tariff and trade developments.

Digital Transformation Reshapes Global Manufacturing

Manufacturers are accelerating investments in connected production systems, industrial automation, cloud platforms, and advanced analytics to improve productivity, quality, and operational resilience. Real-time production monitoring, predictive maintenance, digital quality assurance, and remote operations are helping companies reduce unplanned downtime while responding more effectively to supply chain disruptions and changing customer requirements.

Smart factory initiatives are also supporting the modernization of legacy infrastructure. By integrating sensors, controllers, manufacturing execution systems, and enterprise platforms, organizations can improve visibility across design, production, inventory, and supply chain operations. These capabilities enable faster decision-making, more flexible production scheduling, and improved resource utilization.

Key Technologies Driving Industrial Digitization

Industrial Internet of Things technology connects machinery, workstations, and material-handling equipment with centralized data environments. Cloud computing provides scalable infrastructure for enterprise resource planning, product lifecycle management, and manufacturing execution applications. Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics help identify anomalies, predict equipment failures, optimize production parameters, and strengthen quality control.

Robotics and autonomous systems continue to expand across repetitive, precision-intensive, and hazardous manufacturing processes. Digital twins support production simulation, virtual commissioning, asset optimization, and throughput improvement. Augmented reality is gaining traction in workforce training and guided maintenance, while additive manufacturing supports rapid prototyping, tooling, and customized production. Cybersecurity and data integrity remain essential as factories become increasingly connected.

Adoption Across Major Manufacturing Industries

Automotive, aerospace, electronics, and consumer goods companies are among the leading adopters of manufacturing digital transformation. Automotive manufacturers use digital platforms for robotic welding, adaptive assembly, process optimization, and real-time quality inspection. Aerospace companies rely on simulation, digital twins, and advanced modeling to improve component precision and regulatory compliance.

Electronics manufacturers are deploying closed-loop process monitoring to strengthen product traceability and support zero-defect production goals. Food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and chemical companies use digital systems to improve process safety, regulatory compliance, and batch consistency. Small and midsized manufacturers are also increasing adoption through cloud-based software, modular automation, and scalable digital platforms.

Market Growth Drivers

Demand for customized products, shorter production cycles, resilient supply chains, and greater process flexibility is driving market expansion. Predictive maintenance and real-time monitoring reduce downtime and improve asset performance, while robotics and automation address labor constraints and enhance production consistency. Sustainability targets are further encouraging investment in energy management, waste reduction, and resource-efficient manufacturing technologies.

Global supply chain disruption has also increased demand for integrated planning, supplier visibility, and end-to-end traceability. As industrial connectivity improves and data platforms mature, manufacturers are broadening digital transformation programs to protect competitiveness and support long-term operational resilience.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Robotics technology: Forecast to reach US$370.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.0%.

IoT technology: Expected to expand at a CAGR of 20.8% during the analysis period.

United States: Estimated at US$97.4 billion in 2024. China: Projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.0% and reach US$229.5 billion by 2030.

The report analyzes robotics, IoT, 3D printing and additive manufacturing, cybersecurity, and other enabling technologies. Geographic coverage includes the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Global Tariff and Trade Impact

The analysis incorporates recent tariff negotiations and trade developments across more than 180 countries. It evaluates sourcing disruption, supply chain turbulence, production relocation, and geographic realignment, with particular attention to tariff policy changes and continuing trade tensions. Global and regional forecasts through 2030 have been adjusted to reflect economic uncertainty, tariff effects, and structural changes in globalization. Historical analysis covering 2015 through 2023 is also included.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks strategic market shifts through analysis from economists, trade specialists, and manufacturing technology experts. Commentary addresses changing regional prospects, emerging investment opportunities, population and urbanization trends, technology innovation, competitive positioning, and the evolving effects of global trade policy on industrial digitalization.

Report Coverage and Business Value



Independent annual market analysis and forecasts from 2024 through 2030, presented in US$ million.

Regional assessments covering major developed and emerging manufacturing markets.

Evaluation of market drivers, restraints, technology adoption, and segment growth.

Updated 2025 global market share estimates and competitive positioning.

Actionable insights for identifying revenue opportunities and supporting strategic decisions. Complimentary report updates for one year.

Competitive Landscape

The digital transformation in manufacturing market report features 36 companies and evaluates their market presence, strategic positioning, and growth prospects. Selected companies include ABB Ltd., Accenture Plc, Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Emerson Electric Co., FANUC Corporation, General Electric (GE Digital), Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Infosys Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, PTC Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro Ltd., and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

The report provides decision-makers with a consolidated view of market opportunities, competitive conditions, technology developments, and trade-related risks shaping the global digital transformation in manufacturing market through 2030.

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