Global Carbon Capture Materials Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2036 Market To Reach USD 9.6 Billion At 13.1% CAGR As Advanced Sorbents And CCUS Investment Accelerate
Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Carbon Capture Materials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global carbon capture materials market is estimated at USD 2.8 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 9.6 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period. The report examines market demand, technological advancements, policy developments, investment activity, competitive strategies, and growth opportunities across the carbon capture value chain.
Growing pressure on governments and industrial operators to achieve net-zero emissions targets is accelerating the adoption of carbon capture technologies. Demand is particularly strong in hard-to-abate industries such as cement, steel, chemicals, oil and gas, and power generation, where process-related emissions cannot be addressed through renewable energy adoption alone. Carbon dioxide captured from industrial operations may be permanently stored or used in fuels, chemicals, and construction materials.
Carbon Capture Materials Market Dynamics
Formal net-zero commitments from more than 140 countries and numerous global corporations are supporting long-term market expansion. Policy incentives are also improving project economics. In the United States, expanded 45Q tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act have strengthened investment in carbon capture, utilization, and storage projects. Similar programs in the European Union, Canada, and parts of Asia are encouraging project development and increasing recurring demand for material replacement and replenishment.
Technological innovation is shifting the market beyond established amine-based liquid solvents. Companies and research organizations are investing in metal-organic frameworks, advanced polymer sorbents, membrane technologies, and other next-generation materials designed to reduce regeneration energy, operating costs, and material degradation. Direct air capture is creating additional opportunities for specialized materials capable of operating effectively at low atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations.
Market adoption remains constrained by the high cost per tonne of carbon dioxide captured, particularly at industrial sites without access to supportive policy frameworks. Commercializing next-generation materials also requires substantial capital, extensive validation, and evidence of long-term performance under industrial conditions. In addition, limited carbon dioxide transport and storage infrastructure may delay projects in regions without established networks.
Market Segmentation
The report analyzes the carbon capture materials market by material type, capture mechanism, application, end-use industry, form, and geography. Material categories include solvent-based materials, solid sorbents, membrane materials, cryogenic materials, and hybrid and emerging materials.
Solvent-based materials currently generate the largest share of market revenue, supported by the established use of amine-based liquid solvents in natural gas processing and industrial carbon capture. Solid sorbents, including metal-organic frameworks, are expected to record the fastest growth as investment increases in materials offering lower energy requirements, improved durability, and reduced capture costs.
By capture mechanism, the market includes chemical absorption, physical adsorption, membrane separation, and cryogenic separation. Chemical absorption leads the market due to the extensive installed base of amine absorption systems. Physical adsorption is projected to grow rapidly as advanced solid sorbents progress from pilot projects toward broader commercial deployment.
Key applications include power generation, oil and gas, industrial manufacturing, direct air capture, and blue hydrogen production. End-use industries covered include energy and power, cement, steel and metals, and chemicals and petrochemicals. Power generation remains a leading application because of the scale of carbon dioxide emissions associated with the sector. Direct air capture and cement are expected to experience particularly strong growth, supported by government-backed DAC hubs and increasing regulatory pressure on industrial emitters.
Regional Market Analysis
North America holds the largest share of the global carbon capture materials market. Growth is led by the United States, where tax incentives have stimulated project activity across natural gas processing, industrial manufacturing, hydrogen production, and power generation.
Europe remains a technically advanced and policy-driven market. Norway's offshore carbon storage experience and the UK's industrial decarbonization initiatives support regional deployment, while broader European climate policies continue to encourage investment in capture infrastructure and low-carbon industrial technologies.
Asia-Pacific is forecast to register the fastest growth through 2036. Major drivers include China's carbon neutrality commitments and extensive industrial emissions base, Japan's government-backed CCS strategy, and expanding carbon capture programs in South Korea, India, and Australia. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa also present emerging opportunities, particularly for projects connected to natural gas processing and LNG facilities.
Competitive Landscape
The report evaluates companies based on product portfolios, technology capabilities, innovation strategies, partnerships, geographic expansion, and recent business developments. Competitive performance is influenced by capture efficiency, material durability, degradation resistance, regeneration energy requirements, project economics, and the ability to integrate materials into commercially scalable systems.
Key companies profiled include BASF SE, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Carbon Clean Solutions Ltd., Climeworks AG, Svante Inc., Linde plc, Air Liquide S.A., Aker Carbon Capture ASA, Fluor Corporation, Shell plc, ExxonMobil Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens Energy AG, Toshiba Corporation, and Schlumberger Limited, among others.
Business Value of the Report
- Provides market size estimates and forecasts for the global carbon capture materials market through 2036. Assesses the impact of policy incentives, direct air capture, and next-generation sorbents on material demand. Identifies growth opportunities by material type, capture mechanism, application, end-use industry, and region. Evaluates technology trends, regulatory developments, investment patterns, and competitive strategies. Benchmarks leading companies according to technology, product portfolios, strategic initiatives, and market positioning. Supports investment planning, product development, partnership evaluation, market entry, and long-term business expansion.
The report provides actionable carbon capture materials market intelligence for manufacturers, technology developers, investors, consultants, energy companies, and industrial organizations seeking to evaluate emerging opportunities, strengthen competitive positioning, and make informed strategic decisions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Market Ecosystem
1.3. Currency and Limitations
1.3.1. Currency
1.3.2. Limitations
1.4. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Approach
2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process
2.2.1. Secondary Research
2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation
2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Experts
2.2.2.2. Approaches for Country-/Region-Level Analysis
2.3. Market Estimation
2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach
2.3.2. Top-Down Approach
2.3.3. Growth Forecast
2.4. Data Triangulation
2.5. Assumptions for the Study
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers
4.2.1.1. Increasing Global Focus on Decarbonization and Net-Zero Targets
4.2.1.2. Stringent Emission Regulations Across Industries
4.2.1.3. Growth of Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage (CCUS) Projects
4.2.1.4. Rising Investments in Direct Air Capture (DAC)
4.2.2. Restraints
4.2.2.1. High Cost of Carbon Capture Materials
4.2.2.2. Energy Intensity of Capture Processes
4.2.2.3. Limited Large-Scale Deployment
4.2.3. Opportunities
4.2.3.1. Development of Advanced Sorbents and Membranes
4.2.3.2. Expansion of Carbon Capture in Hard-to-Abate Sectors
4.2.3.3. Integration with Hydrogen and Clean Energy Systems
4.2.3.4. Carbon Utilization in Chemicals and Fuels
4.2.4. Challenges
4.2.4.1. Material Degradation and Lifecycle Issues
4.2.4.2. Scaling and Commercialization Barriers
4.3. Technology Landscape
4.3.1. Post-Combustion Capture Technologies
4.3.2. Pre-Combustion Capture Technologies
4.3.3. Oxy-Fuel Combustion
4.3.4. Direct Air Capture (DAC) Technologies
4.3.5. Cryogenic and Hybrid Capture Systems
4.4. Value Chain Analysis
4.4.1. Raw Material Suppliers
4.4.2. Material Developers and Chemical Companies
4.4.3. Technology Providers (CCUS System Integrators)
4.4.4. End-Use Industries
4.4.5. Carbon Storage and Utilization Providers
4.5. Regulatory and Standards Landscape
4.5.1. Carbon Pricing and Emission Trading Systems
4.5.2. Government Incentives (IRA, EU ETS, etc.)
4.5.3. Environmental and Safety Regulations
4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.7. Investment and Industry Trends
4.7.1. Growth in CCUS Project Investments
4.7.2. Venture Funding in Carbon Removal Technologies
4.7.3. Strategic Partnerships and Joint Ventures
4.8. Cost and Pricing Analysis
4.8.1. Cost by Material Type
4.8.2. Capture Cost per Ton of CO2
4.8.3. Lifecycle Cost Analysis
5. Carbon Capture Materials Market, by Material Type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Solvent-Based Materials
5.2.1. Amine-Based Solvents
5.2.2. Ammonia-Based Solvents
5.2.3. Ionic Liquids
5.3. Solid Sorbents
5.3.1. Activated Carbon
5.3.2. Zeolites
5.3.3. Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOFs)
5.3.4. Polymer-Based Sorbents
5.4. Membrane Materials
5.4.1. Polymer Membranes
5.4.2. Ceramic Membranes
5.4.3. Mixed Matrix Membranes
5.5. Cryogenic Materials
5.6. Hybrid and Emerging Materials
6. Carbon Capture Materials Market, by Capture Mechanism
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Chemical Absorption
6.3. Physical Adsorption
6.4. Membrane Separation
6.5. Cryogenic Separation
7. Carbon Capture Materials Market, by Application
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Power Generation
7.2.1. Coal-Fired Power Plants
7.2.2. Natural Gas Power Plants
7.3. Oil & Gas Industry
7.3.1. Upstream Operations
7.3.2. Gas Processing
7.3.3. Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)
7.4. Industrial Manufacturing
7.4.1. Cement Production
7.4.2. Steel and Iron Production
7.4.3. Chemical and Petrochemical Plants
7.5. Direct Air Capture (DAC)
7.6. Hydrogen Production (Blue Hydrogen)
7.7. Other Applications
8. Carbon Capture Materials Market, by End-Use Industry
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Energy & Power
8.3. Oil & Gas
8.4. Cement
8.5. Steel & Metals
8.6. Chemicals & Petrochemicals
8.7. Others
9. Carbon Capture Materials Market, by Form
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Liquid
9.3. Solid
9.4. Gas
10. Carbon Capture Materials Market, by Deployment Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Point Source Capture
10.3. Direct Air Capture (DAC)
11. Carbon Capture Materials Market, by Geography
11.1. Introduction
11.2. North America
11.2.1. U.S.
11.2.2. Canada
11.2.3. Mexico
11.3. Europe
11.3.1. Germany
11.3.2. U.K.
11.3.3. France
11.3.4. Netherlands
11.3.5. Norway
11.3.6. Sweden
11.3.7. Italy
11.3.8. Spain
11.3.9. Rest of Europe
11.4. Asia-Pacific
11.4.1. China
11.4.2. India
11.4.3. Japan
11.4.4. South Korea
11.4.5. Australia
11.4.6. Singapore
11.4.7. Indonesia
11.4.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
11.5. Latin America
11.5.1. Brazil
11.5.2. Argentina
11.5.3. Chile
11.5.4. Colombia
11.5.5. Rest of Latin America
11.6. Middle East & Africa
11.6.1. UAE
11.6.2. Saudi Arabia
11.6.3. South Africa
11.6.4. Qatar
11.6.5. Turkey
11.6.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Overview
12.2. Key Growth Strategies
12.3. Competitive Benchmarking
12.4. Competitive Dashboard
12.4.1. Industry Leaders
12.4.2. Market Differentiators
12.4.3. Vanguards
12.4.4. Emerging Companies
12.5. Market Ranking/Positioning Analysis of Key Players, 2025
13. Company Profiles
Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, SWOT Analysis
13.1. BASF SE
13.2. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
13.3. Carbon Clean Solutions Ltd.
13.4. Climeworks AG
13.5. Svante Inc.
13.6. Linde plc
13.7. Air Liquide S.A.
13.8. Aker Carbon Capture ASA
13.9. Fluor Corporation
13.10. Shell plc
13.11. ExxonMobil Corporation
13.12. Honeywell International Inc.
13.13. Siemens Energy AG
13.14. Toshiba Corporation
13.15. Schlumberger Limited
14. Appendix
14.1. Additional Customization
14.2. Related Reports
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