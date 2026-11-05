Global Carbon Capture Materials Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2036 Market To Reach USD 9.6 Billion At 13.1% CAGR As Advanced Sorbents And CCUS Investment Accelerate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Policy incentives, recurring replacement demand and lower-energy sorbents strengthen ROI across direct air capture and hard-to-abate industries.

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Carbon Capture Materials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis - Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast (2026-2036)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carbon capture materials market is estimated at USD 2.8 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 9.6 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period. The report examines market demand, technological advancements, policy developments, investment activity, competitive strategies, and growth opportunities across the carbon capture value chain.

Growing pressure on governments and industrial operators to achieve net-zero emissions targets is accelerating the adoption of carbon capture technologies. Demand is particularly strong in hard-to-abate industries such as cement, steel, chemicals, oil and gas, and power generation, where process-related emissions cannot be addressed through renewable energy adoption alone. Carbon dioxide captured from industrial operations may be permanently stored or used in fuels, chemicals, and construction materials.

Carbon Capture Materials Market Dynamics

Formal net-zero commitments from more than 140 countries and numerous global corporations are supporting long-term market expansion. Policy incentives are also improving project economics. In the United States, expanded 45Q tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act have strengthened investment in carbon capture, utilization, and storage projects. Similar programs in the European Union, Canada, and parts of Asia are encouraging project development and increasing recurring demand for material replacement and replenishment.

Technological innovation is shifting the market beyond established amine-based liquid solvents. Companies and research organizations are investing in metal-organic frameworks, advanced polymer sorbents, membrane technologies, and other next-generation materials designed to reduce regeneration energy, operating costs, and material degradation. Direct air capture is creating additional opportunities for specialized materials capable of operating effectively at low atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations.

Market adoption remains constrained by the high cost per tonne of carbon dioxide captured, particularly at industrial sites without access to supportive policy frameworks. Commercializing next-generation materials also requires substantial capital, extensive validation, and evidence of long-term performance under industrial conditions. In addition, limited carbon dioxide transport and storage infrastructure may delay projects in regions without established networks.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes the carbon capture materials market by material type, capture mechanism, application, end-use industry, form, and geography. Material categories include solvent-based materials, solid sorbents, membrane materials, cryogenic materials, and hybrid and emerging materials.

Solvent-based materials currently generate the largest share of market revenue, supported by the established use of amine-based liquid solvents in natural gas processing and industrial carbon capture. Solid sorbents, including metal-organic frameworks, are expected to record the fastest growth as investment increases in materials offering lower energy requirements, improved durability, and reduced capture costs.

By capture mechanism, the market includes chemical absorption, physical adsorption, membrane separation, and cryogenic separation. Chemical absorption leads the market due to the extensive installed base of amine absorption systems. Physical adsorption is projected to grow rapidly as advanced solid sorbents progress from pilot projects toward broader commercial deployment.

Key applications include power generation, oil and gas, industrial manufacturing, direct air capture, and blue hydrogen production. End-use industries covered include energy and power, cement, steel and metals, and chemicals and petrochemicals. Power generation remains a leading application because of the scale of carbon dioxide emissions associated with the sector. Direct air capture and cement are expected to experience particularly strong growth, supported by government-backed DAC hubs and increasing regulatory pressure on industrial emitters.

Regional Market Analysis

North America holds the largest share of the global carbon capture materials market. Growth is led by the United States, where tax incentives have stimulated project activity across natural gas processing, industrial manufacturing, hydrogen production, and power generation.

Europe remains a technically advanced and policy-driven market. Norway's offshore carbon storage experience and the UK's industrial decarbonization initiatives support regional deployment, while broader European climate policies continue to encourage investment in capture infrastructure and low-carbon industrial technologies.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to register the fastest growth through 2036. Major drivers include China's carbon neutrality commitments and extensive industrial emissions base, Japan's government-backed CCS strategy, and expanding carbon capture programs in South Korea, India, and Australia. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa also present emerging opportunities, particularly for projects connected to natural gas processing and LNG facilities.

Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates companies based on product portfolios, technology capabilities, innovation strategies, partnerships, geographic expansion, and recent business developments. Competitive performance is influenced by capture efficiency, material durability, degradation resistance, regeneration energy requirements, project economics, and the ability to integrate materials into commercially scalable systems.

Key companies profiled include BASF SE, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Carbon Clean Solutions Ltd., Climeworks AG, Svante Inc., Linde plc, Air Liquide S.A., Aker Carbon Capture ASA, Fluor Corporation, Shell plc, ExxonMobil Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Siemens Energy AG, Toshiba Corporation, and Schlumberger Limited, among others.

Business Value of the Report



Provides market size estimates and forecasts for the global carbon capture materials market through 2036.

Assesses the impact of policy incentives, direct air capture, and next-generation sorbents on material demand.

Identifies growth opportunities by material type, capture mechanism, application, end-use industry, and region.

Evaluates technology trends, regulatory developments, investment patterns, and competitive strategies.

Benchmarks leading companies according to technology, product portfolios, strategic initiatives, and market positioning. Supports investment planning, product development, partnership evaluation, market entry, and long-term business expansion.

The report provides actionable carbon capture materials market intelligence for manufacturers, technology developers, investors, consultants, energy companies, and industrial organizations seeking to evaluate emerging opportunities, strengthen competitive positioning, and make informed strategic decisions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Experts

2.2.2.2. Approaches for Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.3. Growth Forecast

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Increasing Global Focus on Decarbonization and Net-Zero Targets

4.2.1.2. Stringent Emission Regulations Across Industries

4.2.1.3. Growth of Carbon Capture, Utilization & Storage (CCUS) Projects

4.2.1.4. Rising Investments in Direct Air Capture (DAC)

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. High Cost of Carbon Capture Materials

4.2.2.2. Energy Intensity of Capture Processes

4.2.2.3. Limited Large-Scale Deployment

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Development of Advanced Sorbents and Membranes

4.2.3.2. Expansion of Carbon Capture in Hard-to-Abate Sectors

4.2.3.3. Integration with Hydrogen and Clean Energy Systems

4.2.3.4. Carbon Utilization in Chemicals and Fuels

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Material Degradation and Lifecycle Issues

4.2.4.2. Scaling and Commercialization Barriers

4.3. Technology Landscape

4.3.1. Post-Combustion Capture Technologies

4.3.2. Pre-Combustion Capture Technologies

4.3.3. Oxy-Fuel Combustion

4.3.4. Direct Air Capture (DAC) Technologies

4.3.5. Cryogenic and Hybrid Capture Systems

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.4.1. Raw Material Suppliers

4.4.2. Material Developers and Chemical Companies

4.4.3. Technology Providers (CCUS System Integrators)

4.4.4. End-Use Industries

4.4.5. Carbon Storage and Utilization Providers

4.5. Regulatory and Standards Landscape

4.5.1. Carbon Pricing and Emission Trading Systems

4.5.2. Government Incentives (IRA, EU ETS, etc.)

4.5.3. Environmental and Safety Regulations

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Investment and Industry Trends

4.7.1. Growth in CCUS Project Investments

4.7.2. Venture Funding in Carbon Removal Technologies

4.7.3. Strategic Partnerships and Joint Ventures

4.8. Cost and Pricing Analysis

4.8.1. Cost by Material Type

4.8.2. Capture Cost per Ton of CO2

4.8.3. Lifecycle Cost Analysis

5. Carbon Capture Materials Market, by Material Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Solvent-Based Materials

5.2.1. Amine-Based Solvents

5.2.2. Ammonia-Based Solvents

5.2.3. Ionic Liquids

5.3. Solid Sorbents

5.3.1. Activated Carbon

5.3.2. Zeolites

5.3.3. Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOFs)

5.3.4. Polymer-Based Sorbents

5.4. Membrane Materials

5.4.1. Polymer Membranes

5.4.2. Ceramic Membranes

5.4.3. Mixed Matrix Membranes

5.5. Cryogenic Materials

5.6. Hybrid and Emerging Materials

6. Carbon Capture Materials Market, by Capture Mechanism

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Chemical Absorption

6.3. Physical Adsorption

6.4. Membrane Separation

6.5. Cryogenic Separation

7. Carbon Capture Materials Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Power Generation

7.2.1. Coal-Fired Power Plants

7.2.2. Natural Gas Power Plants

7.3. Oil & Gas Industry

7.3.1. Upstream Operations

7.3.2. Gas Processing

7.3.3. Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)

7.4. Industrial Manufacturing

7.4.1. Cement Production

7.4.2. Steel and Iron Production

7.4.3. Chemical and Petrochemical Plants

7.5. Direct Air Capture (DAC)

7.6. Hydrogen Production (Blue Hydrogen)

7.7. Other Applications

8. Carbon Capture Materials Market, by End-Use Industry

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Energy & Power

8.3. Oil & Gas

8.4. Cement

8.5. Steel & Metals

8.6. Chemicals & Petrochemicals

8.7. Others

9. Carbon Capture Materials Market, by Form

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Liquid

9.3. Solid

9.4. Gas

10. Carbon Capture Materials Market, by Deployment Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Point Source Capture

10.3. Direct Air Capture (DAC)

11. Carbon Capture Materials Market, by Geography

11.1. Introduction

11.2. North America

11.2.1. U.S.

11.2.2. Canada

11.2.3. Mexico

11.3. Europe

11.3.1. Germany

11.3.2. U.K.

11.3.3. France

11.3.4. Netherlands

11.3.5. Norway

11.3.6. Sweden

11.3.7. Italy

11.3.8. Spain

11.3.9. Rest of Europe

11.4. Asia-Pacific

11.4.1. China

11.4.2. India

11.4.3. Japan

11.4.4. South Korea

11.4.5. Australia

11.4.6. Singapore

11.4.7. Indonesia

11.4.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5. Latin America

11.5.1. Brazil

11.5.2. Argentina

11.5.3. Chile

11.5.4. Colombia

11.5.5. Rest of Latin America

11.6. Middle East & Africa

11.6.1. UAE

11.6.2. Saudi Arabia

11.6.3. South Africa

11.6.4. Qatar

11.6.5. Turkey

11.6.6. Rest of Middle East & Africa

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Overview

12.2. Key Growth Strategies

12.3. Competitive Benchmarking

12.4. Competitive Dashboard

12.4.1. Industry Leaders

12.4.2. Market Differentiators

12.4.3. Vanguards

12.4.4. Emerging Companies

12.5. Market Ranking/Positioning Analysis of Key Players, 2025

13. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, SWOT Analysis

13.1. BASF SE

13.2. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

13.3. Carbon Clean Solutions Ltd.

13.4. Climeworks AG

13.5. Svante Inc.

13.6. Linde plc

13.7. Air Liquide S.A.

13.8. Aker Carbon Capture ASA

13.9. Fluor Corporation

13.10. Shell plc

13.11. ExxonMobil Corporation

13.12. Honeywell International Inc.

13.13. Siemens Energy AG

13.14. Toshiba Corporation

13.15. Schlumberger Limited

14. Appendix

14.1. Additional Customization

14.2. Related Reports

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