Distributed Energy Resource Management Systems (DERMS) Market Size, Share, Trends, And Industry Analysis - Global Forecast To 2036 $5.55 Billion Opportunity As VPP, AI, And Cloud Adoption Accelerate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI by monetizing DER flexibility through VPPs, using AI-enabled cloud dispatch, and deferring grid upgrades with congestion management and flexible interconnection.

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Distributed Energy Resource Management Systems (DERMS) Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Distributed Energy Resource Management Systems (DERMS) market was valued at USD 1.56 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 1.79 billion in 2026. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% to reach USD 5.55 billion by 2036, supported by expanding distributed energy resource capacity, grid modernization programs, virtual power plant growth, and regulatory reforms that enable aggregated resources to participate in energy markets.

The report evaluates spending on DERMS software and related integration, managed, support, and maintenance services. It covers grid-side DERMS platforms used by utilities and system operators, along with DER aggregation and virtual power plant (VPP) platforms that manage customer-owned devices. The analysis excludes DER hardware, core ADMS and SCADA modules, and the value of energy, capacity, and ancillary services traded through virtual power plants.

Key Distributed Energy Resource Management Systems Market Drivers

Rising adoption of rooftop solar, battery energy storage systems, electric vehicles, heat pumps, and smart thermostats is increasing operational complexity across distribution networks. Distributed PV additions reached 282 GW worldwide in 2025, representing 41% of total PV capacity added during the year. At the same time, renewed electricity demand from data centers and electrification is increasing the value of flexible interconnection, demand management, and optimized dispatch.

Regulatory developments are also accelerating DERMS market growth. FERC Order No. 2222 is opening U.S. wholesale markets to aggregated distributed resources, while European electricity market reforms are supporting local flexibility procurement. The U.S. Department of Energy estimated North American VPP capacity at approximately 33 GW in January 2025, compared with a U.S. requirement of 80 to 160 GW by 2030. China has established a target of more than 50 GW of VPP regulation capacity by 2030.

Market expansion remains constrained by lengthy utility procurement cycles, complex integration with SCADA, geographic information systems, meter data, and network models, and varying aggregation rules across jurisdictions. Cybersecurity, data privacy, device interoperability, communication protocols, and restrictions on remote access to connected inverters and storage systems create additional implementation challenges.

Significant opportunities are emerging from grid resilience programs, flexible capacity contracts for data centers, local congestion management, and non-firm interconnections. AI and machine learning are increasingly being incorporated into forecasting, optimization, and dispatch. Grid-side DERMS and aggregation platforms are also becoming more closely coordinated, enabling utilities to establish network limits while aggregation platforms dispatch participating devices within those constraints.

DERMS Market Segment Highlights



Offering: Software is expected to represent the larger market share in 2026 and grow faster than services as grid-side DERMS and VPP platforms increasingly adopt subscription models. Managed services are projected to be the fastest-growing services category as utilities outsource flexibility programs and operational requirements.

DER type managed: Battery energy storage systems are expected to hold the largest share in 2026 because of their frequent dispatch and participation in capacity, energy, and ancillary service markets. Electric vehicles are forecast to grow the fastest, supported by managed charging programs and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) adoption.

Application: VPP aggregation is expected to lead the market in 2026, with wholesale energy market participation representing the largest use. Distribution grid optimization is forecast to record the fastest growth as utilities address congestion, voltage requirements, flexible interconnection, and network reinforcement delays.

Deployment model: Cloud-based DERMS are expected to account for the largest share and achieve the fastest growth. On-premise deployments will remain important for grid-side control in markets with data security and localization requirements, including China, Japan, South Korea, India, and the Gulf. End-user: Electric utilities and distribution system operators are expected to remain the largest customer group in 2026. Independent DER aggregators and VPP operators are projected to grow the fastest as wholesale markets expand access and large electricity users seek flexible capacity.

Regional DERMS Market Outlook

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global DERMS market in 2026. The U.S. remains the world's largest country market, supported by its substantial aggregated resource base, state-funded DERMS programs, and wholesale market reforms. Canada is forecast to be the fastest-growing North American market, driven by utility demand response initiatives and distribution system operator regulation in Ontario.

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow faster than every other region through 2036. Expansion is being supported by China's national VPP program, Japan's balancing market access for household resources, Australia's control requirements for rooftop solar, and India's smart meter and demand flexibility initiatives. China leads the regional market, while India is expected to record the fastest country-level growth.

Germany is the largest European market, while the Netherlands is forecast to grow the fastest because of distribution network congestion and controllability mandates. Brazil leads Latin America, with Chile expected to achieve the highest regional growth rate. South Africa is the largest market in the Middle East & Africa, while Saudi Arabia is projected to expand the fastest.

Competitive Landscape

The grid-side DERMS market is moderately concentrated, while the aggregation segment remains fragmented. Competition includes grid technology companies, metering and grid edge providers, VPP platforms, DER aggregators, energy companies, and device manufacturers. Based on 2025 market share, EnergyHub ranked first, followed by GE Vernova, Itron, Uplight, and Voltus.

Contracts and deployments remain the leading growth strategy, supported by partnerships between grid-side and aggregation providers. Examples include GE Vernova with EnergyHub and Schneider Electric with Kraken. Consolidation and investment activity include EnergyHub's acquisitions of Resideo Grid Services and Bridge to Renewables in 2025, NRG's acquisition of CPower in January 2026, Kraken's demerger from Octopus Energy and USD 1 billion equity raise in 2026, Octopus Energy taking majority control of Uplight in September 2026, and Voltus raising USD 225 million in October 2026.

Companies are primarily competing through capacity under management, device and market integration, forecasting performance, dispatch reliability, managed services, geographic reach, and the ability to coordinate grid-side DERMS with VPP aggregation.

Companies Covered

Key companies profiled include GE Vernova Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Hitachi Energy Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Itron, Inc., Landis+Gyr Group AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Smarter Grid Solutions), Emerson Electric Co. (AspenTech), Open Access Technology International, Inc. (OATI), Generac Holdings Inc., Uplight, Inc., EnergyHub, Inc. (Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.), Kraken Technologies Ltd., Enel S.p.A. (Enel North America), Tesla, Inc., Sunrun Inc., Voltus, Inc., Everyday Electric, and Camus Energy, Inc.

The report provides market forecasts and segment-level analysis across five regions and 23 countries and sub-regions. It also assesses DERMS technology, platform architecture, AI and machine learning, forecasting and optimization, real-time control, IoT integration, cybersecurity, cloud and hybrid deployment, edge computing, vendor positioning, market share, partnerships, acquisitions, and strategic growth opportunities. The findings support product development, investment planning, partnership evaluation, acquisition strategy, and market entry decisions for utilities, system operators, DERMS vendors, VPP providers, aggregators, energy retailers, device manufacturers, and investors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research

2.3. Market Assessment

2.3.1. Market Size Estimation

2.3.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.3. Top-Down Approach

2.3.4. Growth Forecast

2.4. Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Overview

3.2. Market Analysis, by Offering

3.3. Market Analysis, by DER Type Managed

3.4. Market Analysis, by Application

3.5. Market Analysis, by Deployment Model

3.6. Market Analysis, by End-User

3.7. Market Analysis, by Geography

3.8. Competitive Analysis

4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Global DERMS Market: Impact Analysis of Market Drivers (2026-2036)

4.2.1. Rapid DER Deployment and Grid Integration Challenges

4.2.2. Regulatory Evolution and Market Structure Reform

4.2.3. Virtual Power Plant Market Development

4.2.4. Rising Electricity Demand and the Need for Flexible Interconnection

4.3. Global DERMS Market: Impact Analysis of Market Restraints (2026-2036)

4.3.1. High Implementation Costs and Integration Complexity

4.3.2. Regulatory Uncertainty and Fragmented Market Rules

4.4. Global DERMS Market: Impact Analysis of Market Opportunities (2026-2036)

4.4.1. Virtual Power Plant and Aggregation Business Models

4.4.2. Grid Modernization and Resilience Enhancement

4.5. Global DERMS Market: Impact Analysis of Market Challenges (2026-2036)

4.5.1. DER Diversity and Interoperability Standards

4.5.2. Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Concerns

4.6. Global DERMS Market: Impact Analysis of Market Trends (2026-2036)

4.6.1. AI and Machine Learning Integration

4.6.2. DSO Flexibility Markets and Local Flexibility Procurement

4.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1. Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4. Threat of Substitute Products

4.7.5. Competitive Rivalry

5. DERMS Technology and Architecture

5.1. Introduction to DERMS Platforms

5.2. AI and Machine Learning Integration

5.3. Forecasting and Optimization Engines

5.4. Real-Time Control and Dispatch Systems

5.5. Communication Protocols and IoT Integration

5.6. Cybersecurity Frameworks and Data Protection

5.7. Cloud vs. On-Premise vs. Hybrid Architectures

5.8. Edge Computing and Distributed Control Architectures

5.9. Integration with Utility Systems (DMS, EMS, SCADA)

5.10. Impact on Market Growth and Technology Adoption

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Key Growth Strategies

6.2.1. Market Differentiators

6.2.2. Synergy Analysis: Major Deals & Strategic Alliances

6.3. Competitive Dashboard

6.3.1. Industry Leaders

6.3.2. Vanguards

6.3.3. Emerging Companies

6.4. Vendor Market Positioning

6.5. Market Share/Ranking by Key Players

7. Global DERMS Market, by Offering

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Software

7.2.1. Grid-Side DERMS Platforms

7.2.2. DER Aggregation and VPP Platforms

7.3. Services

7.3.1. Integration and Implementation Services

7.3.2. Managed Services

7.3.3. Support and Maintenance Services

8. Global DERMS Market, by DER Type Managed

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Solar PV

8.2.1. Residential Rooftop Solar

8.2.2. Commercial & Industrial Solar

8.2.3. Community Solar

8.3. Battery Energy Storage Systems

8.3.1. Residential Battery Storage

8.3.2. Commercial & Industrial Battery Storage

8.3.3. Distribution-Connected Front-of-Meter Storage

8.4. Electric Vehicles (EVs)

8.4.1. Residential Managed Charging

8.4.2. Fleet and Commercial Charging

8.4.3. Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

8.5. Flexible Loads

8.6. Combined Heat and Power (CHP)

8.7. Distributed Wind Power

8.8. Other DER Types

9. Global DERMS Market, by Application

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Aggregation

9.2.1. Wholesale Energy Market Participation

9.2.2. Capacity Market Provision

9.2.3. Ancillary Services and Frequency Regulation

9.3. Distribution Grid Optimization

9.3.1. Voltage Regulation

9.3.2. Congestion Management and Flexible Interconnection

9.3.3. Loss Reduction

9.4. Microgrid Management

9.4.1. Grid-Connected Microgrids

9.4.2. Islanded Microgrids

9.4.3. Community Microgrids

9.5. Peak Demand Management

9.6. Renewable Energy Integration and Forecasting

10. Global DERMS Market, by Deployment Model

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Cloud-Based DERMS

10.2.1. Public Cloud Deployments

10.2.2. Private Cloud Solutions

10.3. On-Premise DERMS

10.3.1. Utility Data Center Deployments

10.3.2. Enterprise On-Premise Solutions

10.4. Hybrid Deployment Models

11. Global DERMS Market, by End-User

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Electric Utilities and DSOs

11.2.1. Investor-Owned Utilities (IOUs)

11.2.2. Municipal and Public Power Utilities

11.2.3. Cooperative Utilities

11.3. ISOs, RTOs and TSOs

11.4. Independent DER Aggregators and VPP Operators

11.5. Energy Retailers and Suppliers

11.6. Commercial & Industrial Customers

11.7. Microgrid Operators

12. DERMS Functionality Assessment

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Monitoring and Visibility

12.3. Forecasting and Analytics

12.4. Optimization and Dispatch

12.5. Control and Automation

12.6. Market Bidding and Settlement

12.7. Customer Engagement

12.8. Vendor Capability Mapping

13. DERMS Market, by Geography

13.1. Introduction

13.2. North America

13.2.1. U.S.

13.2.2. Canada

13.3. Europe

13.3.1. Germany

13.3.2. U.K.

13.3.3. France

13.3.4. Netherlands

13.3.5. Spain

13.3.6. Italy

13.3.7. Rest of Europe

13.4. Asia-Pacific

13.4.1. China

13.4.2. Japan

13.4.3. Australia

13.4.4. South Korea

13.4.5. India

13.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

13.5. Latin America

13.5.1. Brazil

13.5.2. Chile

13.5.3. Mexico

13.5.4. Rest of Latin America

13.6. Middle East & Africa

13.6.1. Saudi Arabia

13.6.2. UAE

13.6.3. South Africa

13.6.4. Rest of Middle East & Africa

14. Company Profiles

14.1. Profile Coverage

14.1.1. Business Overview

14.1.2. Financial Overview or Business Scale

14.1.3. Product Portfolio

14.1.4. Strategic Developments

14.1.5. SWOT Analysis

14.2. GE Vernova Inc.

14.3. Schneider Electric SE

14.4. Siemens AG

14.5. Hitachi Energy Ltd.

14.6. Oracle Corporation

14.7. Itron, Inc.

14.8. Landis+Gyr Group AG

14.9. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Smarter Grid Solutions)

14.10. Emerson Electric Co. (AspenTech)

14.11. Open Access Technology International, Inc. (OATI)

14.12. Generac Holdings Inc.

14.13. Uplight, Inc.

14.14. EnergyHub, Inc. (Alarm.com Holdings, Inc.)

14.15. Kraken Technologies Ltd.

14.16. Enel S.p.A. (Enel North America)

14.17. Tesla, Inc.

14.18. Sunrun Inc.

14.19. Voltus, Inc.

14.20. Everyday Electric (Formerly Renew Home)

14.21. Camus Energy, Inc.

14.22. Other Companies

15. Appendix

15.1. Related Reports

15.2. Available Customization

List of Tables [618]

List of Figures [124]

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900