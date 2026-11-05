Radioligand Therapy Market - Global Forecast To 2036 $45.6 Billion Opportunity Driven By 16.8% CAGR, Precision Oncology, Alpha-Emitters, And Earlier-Line Approvals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth opportunities center on alpha-emitter therapies, FAP targets, specialized nuclear medicine infrastructure, earlier-line approvals and Asia-Pacific expansion.

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Radioligand Therapy Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global radioligand therapy market is projected to reach $45.6 billion by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2026 to 2036. Market growth is being supported by the rising prevalence of cancer, increasing adoption of precision oncology, and broader use of PSMA-targeted therapies. Additional opportunities are expected from earlier-line treatment approvals, new molecular targets beyond PSMA and SSTR, and next-generation alpha-emitter radioligands.

The report includes historical market data for 2025, estimated market data for 2026, and forecasts through 2036. It analyzes the radioligand therapy market by product/radioligand, radionuclide, radiation type, molecular target, indication, treatment line, route of administration, end user, and geography.

Product and radionuclide outlook

Lutetium-177 Vipivotide Tetraxetan (Pluvicto) is expected to hold the largest product share in 2026. Its market leadership is supported by an established commercial position in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and an expanded label covering pre-taxane patient populations. Actinium-225-based candidates, including Actinium-225 PSMA-617, are projected to record the fastest growth through 2036 due to encouraging early clinical results and significant pharmaceutical investment in alpha-emitter development.

By radionuclide, Lutetium-177 is anticipated to account for the largest market share in 2026, reflecting its use in Pluvicto and Lutathera, the leading commercially approved radioligand therapies. Actinium-225 is forecast to grow at the fastest rate as clinical programs evaluate alpha-emitter therapies across a wider range of molecular targets.

Molecular target and indication trends

PSMA is expected to remain the leading molecular target in 2026, supported by the commercial performance of PSMA-targeted prostate cancer therapies and a robust clinical pipeline. FAP is projected to achieve the fastest growth as clinical interest increases in fibroblast activation protein across multiple solid tumor types.

Prostate Cancer is forecast to represent the largest indication segment in 2026, led by metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, Pluvicto's established market presence, and continuing label expansion. Other Solid Tumors are expected to register the fastest growth as radioligand therapy development extends beyond prostate cancer and neuroendocrine tumors.

End-user and regional analysis

Tertiary Care Academic & Comprehensive Cancer Centers are expected to account for the largest end-user share in 2026 because of their nuclear medicine infrastructure and radiation safety capabilities. Specialized Nuclear Medicine Centers are projected to expand most rapidly, supported by investment in dedicated radioligand therapy facilities and treatment capacity.

North America is expected to lead the global radioligand therapy market in 2026. The region benefits from the presence of major RLT developers, established nuclear medicine capabilities, growing radiopharmaceutical manufacturing capacity, and a supportive regulatory environment. Market expansion is also reinforced by the FDA's July 2026 approval of Pluvicto for PSMA-positive metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR through 2036. Growth across China, Japan, India, and South Korea is being driven by developing RLT regulatory pathways, increased radiopharmaceutical production capacity, and wider adoption of molecular imaging and precision oncology.

Competitive landscape

Leading companies operating in the radioligand therapy market include Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, POINT Biopharma Global Inc., Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited, ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE, RayzeBio, Inc. (Bristol Myers Squibb), Perspective Therapeutics, Inc., Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AstraZeneca), Curium Pharma, Eckert & Ziegler SE, Lantheus Holdings, Inc., RadioMedix Inc., Orano Med, and Sofie Biosciences, Inc. These organizations are advancing product pipelines, manufacturing capabilities, clinical programs, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their positions in the expanding radiopharmaceutical sector.

Key questions addressed in the report



What revenue is currently generated by the global radioligand therapy market, and how quickly will demand grow through 2036?

Which factors influence market development at the global, regional, and country levels?

Which products, radionuclides, radiation types, molecular targets, indications, treatment lines, routes of administration, and end users offer the strongest commercial opportunities?

Which regions and countries are expected to provide significant growth prospects for established companies and new entrants?

Who are the leading radioligand therapy market participants, and what products do they offer? How are recent strategic developments affecting competition, investment, clinical development, and market expansion?

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Ecosystem

1.3 Currency and Limitations

1.3.1 Currency

1.3.2 Limitations

1.4 Key Stakeholders

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Research Approach

2.2 Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1 Primary Interviews with Radioligand Therapy Experts

2.2.2.2 Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3 Market Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3.3 Forecast Methodology

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Radioligand Therapy Overview

4.2.1 Radioligand Therapy Concept

4.2.2 Targeted Radionuclide Therapy

4.2.3 Diagnostic-Therapeutic Pairing

4.2.4 Theranostics

4.2.5 Radioligand Therapy Treatment Workflow

4.2.6 Patient Selection

4.2.7 Dosimetry

4.2.8 Administration & Treatment Monitoring

4.3 Radioligand Therapy Components

4.3.1 Targeting Ligands

4.3.2 Chelators

4.3.3 Radionuclides

4.3.4 Linkers

4.3.5 Carrier Molecules

4.3.6 Diagnostic Counterparts

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.4.1 Drivers

4.4.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer

4.4.1.2 Growing Clinical Adoption of PSMA- and SSTR-Targeted Therapies

4.4.1.3 Increasing Adoption of Precision Oncology and PET-Based Patient Selection

4.4.1.4 Growing Pharmaceutical Investments in Radioligand Therapy

4.4.2 Restraints

4.4.2.1 Limited Availability of Therapeutic Radionuclides

4.4.2.2 Complex Manufacturing and Time-Critical Supply Chains

4.4.2.3 High Treatment Costs and Limited Nuclear Medicine Infrastructure

4.4.3 Opportunities

4.4.3.1 Expansion into Earlier Lines of Treatment

4.4.3.2 Development of Alpha-Emitter Radioligand Therapies

4.4.3.3 Emergence of New Molecular Targets Beyond Prostate Cancer and Neuroendocrine Tumors

4.4.3.4 Increasing Adoption in Emerging Markets

4.4.4 Challenges

4.4.4.1 Shortage of Trained Nuclear Medicine Workforce

4.4.4.2 Regulatory Complexity Across Countries

4.4.4.3 Patient Access and Reimbursement Challenges

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.5.1 U.S. Regulatory Landscape

4.5.2 European Regulatory Landscape

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Regulatory Landscape

4.5.4 Radiopharmaceutical Manufacturing Requirements

4.5.5 Good Manufacturing Practices

4.5.6 Radiation Safety Regulations

4.5.7 Clinical Trial Requirements

4.5.8 Companion Diagnostic Requirements

4.6 Reimbursement Landscape

4.6.1 Reimbursement for Radioligand Therapy

4.6.2 Reimbursement for Diagnostic Imaging

4.6.3 Hospital-Based Reimbursement

4.6.4 Private Insurance Coverage

4.6.5 Government Reimbursement Programs

4.6.6 Patient Access Programs

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.5 Degree of Competition

4.8 Investment & Industry Trends

4.8.1 Pharmaceutical Investments in Radioligand Therapy

4.8.2 Radiopharmaceutical Manufacturing Investments

4.8.3 Radionuclide Production Investments

4.8.4 Alpha-Emitter Investments

4.8.5 Radioligand Therapy Acquisitions

4.8.6 Strategic Partnerships & Licensing

4.8.7 Expansion of Nuclear Medicine Infrastructure

4.8.8 Clinical Pipeline Expansion

5 RADIOLIGAND THERAPY MARKET, BY PRODUCT/RADIOLIGAND

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Lutetium-177 Vipivotide Tetraxetan (Pluvicto)

5.3 Lutetium-177 Dotatate (Lutathera)

5.4 Radium-223 Dichloride (Xofigo)

5.5 Lutetium-177 Edotreotide (ITM-11)

5.6 Lutetium-177 Zadavotide Guraxetan (177Lu-PSMA-I&T)

5.7 Actinium-225 PSMA-617

5.8 FPI-2265

5.9 TLX591 (177Lu-Rosopatamab Tetraxetan)

5.10 225Ac-DOTATATE (RYZ101)

5.11 212Pb-DOTAMTATE (AlphaMedix)

5.12 67Cu-SAR-bisPSMA

5.13 Other Radioligand Therapies

6 RADIOLIGAND THERAPY MARKET, BY RADIONUCLIDE

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Lutetium-177 (Lu-177)

6.3 Actinium-225 (Ac-225)

6.4 Radium-223 (Ra-223)

6.5 Lead-212 (Pb-212)

6.6 Other Radionuclides

7 RADIOLIGAND THERAPY MARKET, BY RADIATION TYPE

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Beta Emitters

7.3 Alpha Emitters

7.4 Other Emitters (Including Auger Electron Emitters)

8 RADIOLIGAND THERAPY MARKET, BY MOLECULAR TARGET

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA)

8.3 Somatostatin Receptors (SSTR)

8.4 Bone Mineral (Hydroxyapatite)

8.5 Fibroblast Activation Protein (FAP)

8.6 Other Emerging Targets

9 RADIOLIGAND THERAPY MARKET, BY INDICATION

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Prostate Cancer

9.2.1 Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer

9.2.2 Metastatic Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer

9.3 Neuroendocrine Tumors

9.3.1 Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrine Tumors

9.3.2 Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors

9.3.3 Lung & Other Neuroendocrine Tumors

9.4 Other Solid Tumors

9.5 Other Indications

10 RADIOLIGAND THERAPY MARKET, BY TREATMENT LINE

10.1 Introduction

10.2 First-Line Therapy

10.3 Second-Line Therapy

10.4 Third-Line & Later Therapy

11 RADIOLIGAND THERAPY MARKET, BY END USER

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Academic & Comprehensive Cancer Centers

11.3 Community Hospitals

11.4 Specialized Nuclear Medicine Centers

11.5 Other End Users

12 RADIOLIGAND THERAPY MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 U.S.

12.2.2 Canada

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 U.K.

12.3.3 France

12.3.4 Italy

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 Switzerland

12.3.7 Netherlands

12.3.8 Belgium

12.3.9 Sweden

12.3.10 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.4.1 China

12.4.2 Japan

12.4.3 India

12.4.4 South Korea

12.4.5 Australia

12.4.6 Singapore

12.4.7 Taiwan

12.4.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

12.5 Latin America

12.5.1 Brazil

12.5.2 Mexico

12.5.3 Argentina

12.5.4 Rest of Latin America

12.6 Middle East & Africa

12.6.1 U.A.E.

12.6.2 Saudi Arabia

12.6.3 Israel

12.6.4 South Africa

12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

13 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

13.1 Overview

13.2 Key Growth Strategies

13.3 Competitive Benchmarking

13.4 Competitive Dashboard

13.4.1 Market Leaders

13.4.2 Market Differentiators

13.4.3 Vanguards

13.4.4 Emerging Players

13.5 Market Ranking Analysis, By Key Player (2025)

13.5.1 Novartis AG (Switzerland) - Rank 1

13.5.2 Bayer AG (Germany) - Rank 2

13.5.3 Next Commercial Challengers

14 COMPANY PROFILES

14.1 Novartis AG

14.1.1 Business Overview

14.1.2 Financial Overview

14.1.3 Radioligand Therapy Portfolio

14.1.4 Pipeline

14.1.5 Manufacturing Capabilities

14.1.6 Strategic Developments

14.1.7 SWOT Analysis

14.2 Bayer AG

14.2.1 Business Overview

14.2.2 Financial Overview

14.2.3 Radioligand Therapy Portfolio

14.2.4 Pipeline

14.2.5 Manufacturing Capabilities

14.2.6 SWOT Analysis

14.3 Eli Lilly and Company

14.3.1 Business Overview

14.3.2 Financial Overview

14.3.3 Radioligand Therapy Portfolio

14.3.4 Pipeline

14.3.5 Manufacturing Capabilities

14.3.6 Strategic Developments

14.3.7 SWOT Analysis

14.4 Bristol Myers Squibb Company (RayzeBio)

14.4.1 Business Overview

14.4.2 Financial Overview

14.4.3 Radioligand Therapy Portfolio

14.4.4 Pipeline

14.4.5 Manufacturing Capabilities

14.4.6 Strategic Developments

14.4.7 SWOT Analysis

14.5 AstraZeneca PLC (Fusion Pharmaceuticals)

14.5.1 Business Overview

14.5.2 Financial Overview

14.5.3 Radioligand Therapy Portfolio

14.5.4 Pipeline

14.5.5 Manufacturing Capabilities

14.5.6 Strategic Developments

14.5.7 SWOT Analysis

14.6 Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

14.6.1 Business Overview

14.6.2 Financial Overview

14.6.3 Radioligand Therapy Portfolio

14.6.4 Pipeline

14.6.5 Manufacturing Capabilities

14.6.6 Strategic Developments

14.6.7 SWOT Analysis

14.7 ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

14.7.1 Business Overview

14.7.2 Radioligand Therapy Portfolio

14.7.3 Pipeline

14.7.4 Manufacturing Capabilities

14.7.5 Strategic Developments

14.7.6 SWOT Analysis

14.8 Curium

14.8.1 Business Overview

14.8.2 Radioligand Therapy Portfolio

14.8.3 Pipeline

14.8.4 Manufacturing Capabilities

14.8.5 Strategic Developments

14.8.6 SWOT Analysis

14.9 Lantheus Holdings, Inc.

14.9.1 Business Overview

14.9.2 Financial Overview

14.9.3 Radioligand Therapy Portfolio

14.9.4 Pipeline

14.9.5 Manufacturing Capabilities

14.9.6 Strategic Developments

14.9.7 SWOT Analysis

14.10 Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.

14.10.1 Business Overview

14.10.2 Financial Overview

14.10.3 Radioligand Therapy Portfolio

14.10.4 Pipeline

14.10.5 Manufacturing Capabilities

14.10.6 Strategic Developments

14.10.7 SWOT Analysis

14.11 Orano Med

14.11.1 Business Overview

14.11.2 Radioligand Therapy Portfolio

14.11.3 Pipeline

14.11.4 Manufacturing Capabilities

14.11.5 Strategic Developments

14.11.6 SWOT Analysis

14.12 RadioMedix, Inc.

14.12.1 Business Overview

14.12.2 Radioligand Therapy Portfolio

14.12.3 Pipeline

14.12.4 Manufacturing Capabilities

14.12.5 Strategic Developments

14.12.6 SWOT Analysis

14.13 Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd

14.13.1 Business Overview

14.13.2 Financial Overview

14.13.3 Radioligand Therapy Portfolio

14.13.4 Pipeline

14.13.5 Manufacturing Capabilities

14.13.6 Strategic Developments

14.13.7 SWOT Analysis

14.14 Sanofi

14.14.1 Business Overview

14.14.2 Financial Overview

14.14.3 Radioligand Therapy Portfolio

14.14.4 Pipeline

14.14.5 Strategic Developments

14.14.6 SWOT Analysis

15 APPENDIX

15.1 Related Reports

15.2 Customization Options

List of Tables [321]

List of Figures [62]

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900