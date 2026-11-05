Spirulina Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Analysis - Global Forecast To 2036 Market To Reach $1.72 Billion As Phycocyanin And Plant-Based Nutrition Drive 8.4% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Natural colorant mandates, clean-label demand and plant-based nutrition propel spirulina, with phycocyanin, food and beverages, e-commerce and photobioreactors offering key opportunities.

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Spirulina Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global spirulina market is projected to reach USD 1.72 billion by 2036, up from USD 0.77 billion in 2026, according to the report. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period of 2026-2036. In volume terms, global demand is forecast to increase from 75,455 tons in 2026 to 160,205 tons by 2036, representing a CAGR of 7.8%.

Market growth is being supported by increased consumer focus on health and wellness, expansion of the dietary supplements industry, and rising demand for natural food colorants. Spirulina is also gaining traction as a sustainable plant-based protein source containing essential amino acids. Growing vegetarian and vegan populations are encouraging food, beverage, and nutraceutical manufacturers to develop spirulina-fortified products for health-conscious consumers.

Regulatory action to phase out synthetic food dyes is expected to create substantial opportunities for spirulina-derived phycocyanin. The report identifies the 2025 FDA mandate in the U.S. as an important catalyst for demand, with phycocyanin positioned as the only commercially scalable natural blue colorant. Spirulina cultivation also offers environmental advantages, including high CO2 sequestration and minimal land requirements, supporting its role in sustainable food production.

Production complexity and contamination risks remain key market challenges. However, investment by natural color manufacturers and the adoption of advanced photobioreactor technologies are expected to improve product quality, cultivation efficiency, and supply consistency.

Spirulina Market Segmentation

The report segments the global spirulina market by product type, production technique, category, distribution channel, application, and geography. Product categories include powder, tablets, capsules, flakes, phycocyanin, frozen spirulina, spirulina paste, and liquid spirulina extract. Production methods include open pond cultivation, photobioreactor cultivation, and hybrid cultivation systems, while category analysis covers non-organic and organic spirulina.

By product type, spirulina powder is expected to account for the largest market share in 2026. Its leading position reflects widespread use in dietary supplements, functional foods, and phycocyanin extraction. Phycocyanin is projected to record the fastest CAGR through 2036 as food and beverage companies replace synthetic blue dyes with natural alternatives. Its expanding use in premium cosmetics is also contributing to segment growth.

Application and Distribution Trends

Nutraceuticals are expected to represent the largest application segment in 2026, supported by demand for immune-supportive and antioxidant-rich supplements. Food & beverages are forecast to register the highest growth rate as manufacturers incorporate spirulina biomass and phycocyanin into snacks, dairy products, confectionery, and functional drinks. Cosmetics & personal care also represent a high-potential application area, driven by increasing use of spirulina in anti-aging and skin-protective formulations.

The business-to-business (B2B) channel is expected to hold the largest market share in 2026 due to high-volume purchasing by food processors, dietary supplement manufacturers, cosmetics companies, and animal feed producers. The business-to-consumer (B2C) segment is also expanding, particularly through E-commerce platforms and direct-to-consumer superfood brands.

Regional Spirulina Market Outlook

North America is expected to lead the global spirulina market in 2026. Growth is supported by strong awareness of plant-based nutrition, a mature dietary supplement sector, clean-label product demand, and regulatory momentum favoring natural colorants. Major companies operating in the region include Cyanotech Corporation and Earthrise Nutritionals, LLC.

Europe is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The European Union's 2024 authorization of phycocyanin as a food colorant, combined with regional demand for organic and sustainably produced ingredients, is supporting market expansion. Germany, France, and Portugal are emerging as important centers for microalgae research and high-purity cultivation. Regional participants include AlgoSource SA, Allmicroalgae Natural Products S.A., Necton S.A., and BlueBioTech Group.

Asia-Pacific remains a major spirulina production center and a rapidly expanding consumer market. Favorable climatic conditions support large-scale open pond cultivation, while increasing health awareness and growth in aquaculture and animal feed are strengthening regional demand. Prominent Asia-Pacific suppliers include DIC Corporation, E.I.D. - Parry (India) Limited, Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co., Ltd., and Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Competitive Landscape

The global spirulina market includes established producers and emerging biotechnology companies competing through capacity expansion, product innovation, cultivation technology, and high-purity ingredient development. Key market participants include DIC Corporation, Earthrise Nutritionals, LLC, E.I.D. - Parry (India) Limited, Cyanotech Corporation, Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd., Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology Co., Ltd., AlgoSource SA, Allmicroalgae Natural Products S.A., Necton S.A., BlueBioTech Group, Aliga Microalgae, and Roquette Klotze GmbH & Co. KG.

The report evaluates historical and projected spirulina market revenue, growth rates, competitive developments, product offerings, regional trends, and opportunities for established companies and new entrants. Geographic coverage includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, with country-level analysis across major production and consumption markets.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Ecosystem

1.3 Currency and Limitations

1.3.1 Currency

1.3.2 Limitations

1.4 Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research and Validation

2.2.2.1 Primary Interviews with Industry Experts

2.2.2.2 Country- and Region-Level Analysis

2.3 Market Assessment

2.3.1 Market Size Estimation

2.3.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.3 Top-Down Approach

2.3.4 Growth Forecast

2.4 Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Analysis, by Product Type

3.3 Market Analysis, by Production Technique

3.4 Market Analysis, by Category

3.5 Market Analysis, by Distribution Channel

3.6 Market Analysis, by Application

3.7 Market Analysis, by Geography

3.8 Competitive Analysis

4. Market Insights

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Spirulina: Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.1.1 Shift Toward Natural Food Colors

4.3.1.2 Increasing Consumer Focus on Health & Wellness and the Expanding Dietary Supplements Sector

4.3.1.3 Growing Vegetarian Population and Rising Demand for Plant-Based Proteins

4.3.1.4 Environmental Benefits of Spirulina Cultivation

4.3.1.5 Increasing Regulatory Scrutiny of Synthetic Food Additives

4.3.1.6 Rising Investments by Natural Color Manufacturers in Spirulina Production

4.3.1.7 Growing Demand for Sustainable Protein Sources

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.2.1 Limited Awareness of Spirulina Benefits in Developing Markets

4.3.2.2 Production Complexities and High Cultivation Sensitivity

4.3.2.3 Contamination Risks During Cultivation and Processing

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.3.3.1 Expansion of Spirulina Applications in Functional Foods and Alternative Proteins

4.3.3.2 Growing Demand for Phycocyanin as a Natural Blue Colorant

4.3.3.3 Rising Utilization of Spirulina in Biorefineries and Sustainable Biomaterials

4.3.3.4 Increasing Interest in Fresh and Frozen Spirulina Products

4.3.4 Trends

4.3.4.1 Growing Replacement of Synthetic Food Colors with Natural Alternatives

4.3.4.2 Increasing Adoption of Photobioreactor Cultivation Technology

4.3.4.3 Spirulina's Expanding Role in Cosmetics and Personal Care Applications

4.3.4.4 Rising Demand for Fresh and Frozen Spirulina Formats

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Growth Strategies

5.2.1 Market Differentiators

5.2.2 Synergy Analysis: Major Deals and Strategic Alliances

5.3 Competitive Benchmarking, by Application

5.4 Competitive Dashboard

5.4.1 Industry Leaders

5.4.2 Vanguards

5.4.3 Emerging Companies

5.5 Market Ranking Analysis of Key Players (2025)

6. Spirulina Market, by Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Powder

6.3 Tablets

6.4 Capsules

6.5 Flakes

6.6 Phycocyanin

6.7 Frozen Spirulina

6.8 Spirulina Paste

6.9 Liquid Spirulina Extract

7. Spirulina Market, by Production Technique

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Open Pond Cultivation

7.3 Photobioreactor Cultivation

7.4 Hybrid Cultivation Systems

8. Spirulina Market, by Category

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Non-organic

8.3 Organic

9. Spirulina Market, by Distribution Channel

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Business Channel (B2B)

9.3 Consumer Channel (B2C)

9.3.1 Retail Stores

9.3.2 E-commerce

10. Spirulina Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Nutraceuticals

10.3 Food & Beverages

10.4 Animal Feed

10.5 Cosmetics & Personal Care

10.6 Pharmaceuticals

10.7 Agriculture

11. Spirulina Market, by Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 U.S.

11.2.2 Canada

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 France

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.3 U.K.

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Netherlands

11.3.7 Denmark

11.3.8 Sweden

11.3.9 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 India

11.4.3 Japan

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 Thailand

11.4.6 Indonesia

11.4.7 Vietnam

11.4.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.2 Mexico

11.5.3 Rest of Latin America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Egypt

11.6.2 Saudi Arabia

11.6.3 South Africa

11.6.4 UAE

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

12. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments

12.1 DIC Corporation (Japan)

12.2 Earthrise Nutritionals, LLC (U.S.) (Subsidiary of DIC Corporation)

12.3 E.I.D. - Parry (India) Limited (India)

12.4 Cyanotech Corporation (U.S.)

12.5 Far East Bio-Tec Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

12.6 Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co., Ltd. (China)

12.7 Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China)

12.8 Yunnan Green A Biological Project Co., Ltd. (China)

12.9 Jiangshan Comp Spirulina Co., Ltd. (China)

12.10 Inner Mongolia Rejuve Biotech Co., Ltd. (China)

12.11 Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd. (China)

12.12 Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Company (Taiwan)

12.13 AlgoSource SA (France)

12.14 Allmicroalgae Natural Products S.A. (Portugal)

12.15 Necton S.A. (Portugal)

12.16 BlueBioTech Group (Germany)

12.17 Aliga Microalgae (Denmark)

12.18 Roquette Klotze GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

12.19 Vedan Biotechnology Corporation (Taiwan)

12.20 C.B.N. Bio-Engineering Co., Ltd. (China)

12.21 Others

13. Appendix

13.1 Available Customization

13.2 Related Reports

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