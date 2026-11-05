Data Center Facility Management & O&M Services Market Size, Share, And Industry Analysis - Global Forecast To 2036 AI And Liquid Cooling Drive 12.9% CAGR To $33.32 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unlock ROI through remote operations, predictive maintenance, liquid-cooling expertise and integrated contracts across hyperscale, edge and emerging markets.

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Data Center Facility Management & O&M Services Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center facility management & O&M services market was valued at USD 8.55 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 9.92 billion in 2026. The market is projected to expand to USD 33.32 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period.

Growth is being driven by the rapid development of data center capacity supporting cloud computing, artificial intelligence, high-density workloads, and digital services. JLL expects global data center capacity to approximately double to 200 GW by 2030. Each new facility requires round-the-clock operations, preventive maintenance, power and cooling management, security, cleaning, and compliance support throughout its operational life.

The report evaluates outsourced spending on critical facility operations, site engineering, electrical infrastructure maintenance, air cooling and mechanical systems, liquid cooling systems, standby power and fuel, fire protection and life safety, monitoring, remote operations, security, and critical-environment cleaning. It includes OEM maintenance contracts while excluding new facility construction, design, commissioning, equipment and spare parts, software licenses, IT managed services, and in-house operations staff costs.

Key Market Drivers and Opportunities

Data center uptime requirements continue to strengthen demand for specialized operations and maintenance services. According to the Uptime Institute, power was responsible for 54% of impactful outages in 2024, reinforcing the importance of disciplined maintenance and resilient electrical infrastructure. Market momentum is also reflected in CBRE's critical infrastructure services revenue, which increased 71% year on year in the first quarter of 2026.

A persistent shortage of qualified critical facility personnel is encouraging operators to outsource technical functions. Providers are responding through workforce academies, certification programs, training partnerships, remote operations centers, and technology-enabled service delivery. Significant opportunities are emerging in AI-driven predictive maintenance, robotics, digital twins, and maintenance services for liquid cooling systems.

Market expansion is moderated by the in-house operating models of major hyperscale and colocation companies. Labor cost inflation, short contract notice periods, pricing pressure, cybersecurity risks affecting operational technology, and liability under service level agreements also present challenges. Skills shortages associated with liquid-cooled and high-density environments remain a critical concern.

Segment Outlook



Service type: Maintenance services are expected to account for the largest market share in 2026, led by electrical infrastructure maintenance. Monitoring & remote operations services are projected to record the fastest overall growth. Liquid cooling systems maintenance will be the fastest-growing maintenance category as AI infrastructure increases rack density and cooling complexity.

Service provider: Integrated facility management providers are expected to lead the market and achieve the fastest growth. Acquisitions of technical specialists and expansion of self-performed capabilities are enabling these companies to secure multi-site contracts.

Contract type: Single-service contracts are forecast to hold the largest share in 2026. Integrated facility management contracts are expected to grow the fastest as hyperscale and colocation campuses seek one accountable provider across multiple technical and operational functions. Data center type: Colocation facilities are expected to represent the largest segment in 2026. Edge data centers will grow the fastest, closely followed by hyperscale facilities. Hyperscale is projected to become the largest segment by 2036, while enterprise data centers will expand more slowly as workloads migrate to cloud and colocation platforms.

Regional Market Analysis

North America is expected to retain the largest share of the global market in 2026 due to its extensive installed data center base, high labor costs, and mature outsourcing practices. The U.S. remains the world's largest country market.

The Middle East & Africa is forecast to be the fastest-growing region, supported by major AI data center investments in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia is expected to record the highest country-level growth, while the UAE will remain the region's largest market. Asia-Pacific ranks as the second-largest regional market, with China leading and India delivering the fastest expansion.

Germany is Europe's largest market, although Spain is expected to grow the fastest and the Nordics are projected to overtake Germany by 2036. In Latin America, Brazil leads current demand, while Mexico offers the strongest growth outlook. Regional analysis in the report spans five regions and 28 countries and sub-regions, considering installed and planned capacity, labor costs, outsourcing practices, and environmental and energy regulations.

Competitive Landscape

The market remains moderately fragmented across integrated facility management companies, OEM service organizations, independent critical facility specialists, and regional contractors. Based on 2025 market share, CBRE ranked first, followed by Vertiv, Schneider Electric, JLL, Salute, and Johnson Controls.

Acquisitions, strategic agreements, service launches, and geographic expansion are shaping competition. Notable activity includes CBRE's acquisition of Pearce Services, Vertiv's acquisition of PurgeRite, Salute's agreed acquisition of T5 Operations, and the introduction of liquid cooling and predictive maintenance offerings.

Providers compete through technician availability, uptime and safety performance, self-performed technical expertise, OEM accreditation, response times, coverage of AI and liquid-cooled facilities, and the ability to deliver consistent services across multiple countries under a single contract.

Companies profiled include CBRE Group, Inc., Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, Cushman & Wakefield Ltd., ISS A/S, Mitie Group plc, BGIS Global Integrated Solutions, OCS Group UK Limited, Apleona GmbH, Vertiv Holdings Co, Schneider Electric SE, Johnson Controls International plc, Eaton Corporation plc, ABB Ltd, Salute Holdings, LLC, and EMCOR Group, Inc.

Business Value of the Report

The report provides market forecasts, O&M cost benchmarks, contract and fee analysis, workforce insights, regulatory coverage, competitive benchmarking, and segment-level growth assessments. It supports service portfolio planning, investment analysis, acquisition evaluation, partnership development, and market entry decisions for facility management providers, OEM service organizations, data center operators, equipment manufacturers, critical facility specialists, and investors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition & Scope

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Process of Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research/Interviews with Key Opinion Leaders from the Industry

2.3. Market Sizing and Forecasting

2.3.1. Market Size Estimation Approach

2.3.1.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.1.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.2. Growth Forecast Approach

2.3.3. Market Share Analysis

2.4. Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics & Impact Analysis

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Rapid Build-Out of Data Center Capacity for Cloud and AI Workloads

4.2.1.2. Shortage of Qualified Critical Facility Staff

4.2.1.3. High Cost of Outages and Strict Uptime Requirements

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. In-House Operations Models of Hyperscalers and Large Colocation Operators

4.2.2.2. Labor Cost Inflation and Pressure on Contract Pricing

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Maintenance Services for Liquid Cooling Systems

4.2.3.2. Remote Operations and AI-Driven Predictive Maintenance

4.2.3.3. Rapid Capacity Growth in the Gulf, India, and Southeast Asia

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Skills Gaps for Liquid Cooling and High-Density Facilities

4.2.4.2. Cybersecurity of Building Management and Operational Technology Systems

4.2.4.3. Liability under Service Level Agreements

4.2.5. Trends

4.2.5.1. Consolidation Through Acquisitions of Critical Facility Specialists

4.2.5.2. Shift Toward Integrated and Self-Performed Service Contracts

4.2.5.3. Workforce Academies and Training Partnerships with Hyperscalers

4.3. Outsourcing Models and Contract Structures

4.3.1. In-House vs. Outsourced Operations by Data Center Type

4.3.2. Integrated Facility Management, Bundled, and Single-Service Contracts

4.3.3. Fee Structures and Contract Terms

4.4. O&M Cost Benchmarks

4.4.1. Facilities Operations and Maintenance Costs

4.4.2. Security and Cleaning Costs

4.4.3. Labor Intensity and Operating Costs

4.5. Workforce and Skills Landscape

4.5.1. Staffing Shortages and Turnover

4.5.2. Wages and Staffing Ratios

4.5.3. Training and Certification Programs

4.6. Technology Landscape

4.6.1. DCIM and Remote Operations Centers

4.6.2. AI-Driven Predictive Maintenance

4.6.3. Robotics and Drones for Inspection and Security

4.6.4. Liquid Cooling Service Requirements

4.6.5. Digital Twins

4.7. Standards and Regulations

4.7.1. Electrical, Fire, and Standby Power Standards

4.7.2. Operational Certification and Management System Standards

4.7.3. Energy and Environmental Regulations

4.7.4. Country-Specific Regulations

4.8. Value Chain Analysis

4.8.1. Equipment OEMs and OEM Service Providers

4.8.2. Integrated Facility Management Providers and Critical Facility Specialists

4.8.3. Specialist Subcontractors

4.8.4. Data Center Owners and Operators

4.9. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.9.1. Threat of New Entrants: Medium

4.9.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Medium

4.9.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers: High

4.9.4. Threat of Substitutes: Medium

4.9.5. Competitive Rivalry: High

5. Data Center Facility Management & O&M Services Market Assessment, by Service Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Critical Facility Operations & Management

5.3. Maintenance Services

5.3.1. Electrical Infrastructure Maintenance

5.3.2. Air Cooling & Mechanical Maintenance

5.3.3. Liquid Cooling Systems Maintenance

5.3.4. Standby Power & Fuel Services

5.3.5. Fire Protection & Life Safety Services

5.4. Monitoring & Remote Operations Services

5.5. Soft Services

6. Data Center Facility Management & O&M Services Market Assessment, by Service Provider

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Integrated Facility Management Providers

6.3. OEM Service Providers

6.4. Independent Critical Facility & MEP Specialists

7. Data Center Facility Management & O&M Services Market Assessment, by Contract Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Integrated Facility Management Contracts

7.3. Bundled Services Contracts

7.4. Single-Service Contracts

8. Data Center Facility Management & O&M Services Market Assessment, by Data Center Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Hyperscale

8.3. Colocation

8.4. Enterprise

8.5. Edge

9. Data Center Facility Management & O&M Services Market Assessment, by Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. U.K.

9.3.3. France

9.3.4. Netherlands

9.3.5. Ireland

9.3.6. Nordics

9.3.7. Spain

9.3.8. Italy

9.3.9. Rest of Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. Japan

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. Singapore

9.4.5. Australia

9.4.6. South Korea

9.4.7. Malaysia

9.4.8. Indonesia

9.4.9. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5. Latin America

9.5.1. Brazil

9.5.2. Mexico

9.5.3. Chile

9.5.4. Rest of Latin America

9.6. Middle East & Africa

9.6.1. UAE

9.6.2. Saudi Arabia

9.6.3. South Africa

9.6.4. Rest of Middle East & Africa

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Overview

10.2. Key Growth Strategies

10.3. Competitive Benchmarking

10.4. Competitive Dashboard

10.4.1. Industry Leaders

10.4.2. Market Differentiators

10.4.3. Vanguards

10.4.4. Emerging Companies

10.5. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

11. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Service Portfolio, Strategy and Market Position, Strategic Developments, SWOT Analysis

11.1. CBRE Group, Inc.

11.2. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL)

11.3. Cushman & Wakefield Ltd.

11.4. ISS A/S

11.5. Mitie Group plc

11.6. BGIS Global Integrated Solutions

11.7. OCS Group UK Limited

11.8. Apleona GmbH

11.9. Vertiv Holdings Co

11.10. Schneider Electric SE

11.11. Johnson Controls International plc

11.12. Eaton Corporation plc

11.13. ABB Ltd

11.14. Salute Holdings, LLC (Salute)

11.15. EMCOR Group, Inc.

12. Appendix

12.1. Available Customization

12.2. Available Related Reports

List of Tables [231]

List of Figures [74]

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