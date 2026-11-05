Scout Clean Energy's Nimbus Wind Farm Achieves Commercial Operations, Supporting Microsoft's Clean Energy Portfolio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 183 MW Wind Facility is Now Largest in the State of Arkansas

GREEN FOREST, Ark., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scout Clean Energy (“Scout”), a leading North American renewable energy developer-owner-operator, announced today that its 183 MW Nimbus Wind Farm (“Nimbus”) in Carroll County, Arkansas is now commercially operational. This achievement marks the culmination of two years of construction on the project, which is now generating enough electricity to power more than 40,000 homes annually.

Scout Clean Energy developed Nimbus, working with over 50 participating landowners and undergoing comprehensive geotechnical studies and analysis to site the project's 30 turbines among ridgetops in northwest Arkansas. The project will contribute approximately $31 million in property taxes to Carroll County throughout its operating life, employed more than 280 workers during construction, and will fill at least five full-time positions during operation.

“Nimbus is a project close to our heart,” said Michael Rucker, CEO and Founder of Scout Clean Energy, a Brookfield portfolio company.“Nimbus was one of the original projects Scout was developing when we founded the company and we are so proud of the many years of support from project landowners, local officials, construction and offtake partners, and members the Carroll County community that made this project possible.”

Scout partnered with MasTec to serve as general contractor for Nimbus, which began construction in late 2024.

“Completing Nimbus is a proud moment for our team and a reflection of the strong partnership we've built with Scout Clean Energy,” said Brendon Lamppa, Vice President of Construction at MasTec Renewables.“Our team members brought tremendous dedication to this project, with safety and quality at the center of their work every day. I'm proud of what we accomplished together and grateful to Scout for the trust and collaboration throughout the project.”

Scout has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Microsoft for offtake of the project's output. Scout is operating the project, employing an onsite operations team in tandem with performance monitoring from its 24/7 Remote Operations Center (ROC) in Boulder.

About Scout Clean Energy

Scout Clean Energy, a Brookfield portfolio company, is a leading renewable energy developer-owner-operator headquartered in Boulder, Colorado responsible for the development of approximately 2,000 MW of operating and under construction renewable energy assets in the US, 1,200 MW of which the company owns and operates. Led by renewable energy veterans, Scout is currently developing a pipeline of more than 22,000 MW of wind, solar and storage projects across 23 states. For more information, please visit



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