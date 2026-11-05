Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Reports 2026 Third Quarter Results
|*
|See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”
About Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.
One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a presence in 13 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves-some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. The company is one of the 2026 Fortune World's Most Admired Companies, 2026 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®, and recognized as a PEOPLE Companies That Care® (2023–2026) organization. The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-CertifiedTM company for five years in a row and named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces lists. Tri Pointe has also won multiple Builder of the Year and Developer of the Year awards. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.
Forward-Looking Stateme nts
Various statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategy, projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, land and lot sales, operational and financial results, including our estimates for growth, financial condition, sales prices, prospects, and capital spending. Forward-looking statements that are included in this press release are generally accompanied by words such as“anticipate,”“assuming,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“forecast,”“future,”“goal,”“guidance,”“intend,”“likely,”“may,”“might,”“outlook,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“projection,”“should,”“strategy,”“target,”“will,”“would,” or other words that convey future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. The following factors, among others, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements: the effects of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, interest rate levels, home affordability, inflation, consumer sentiment, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar; market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions; the availability of desirable and reasonably priced land and our ability to control, purchase, hold and develop such parcels; access to adequate capital on acceptable terms; geographic concentration of our operations; levels of competition; the successful execution of our internal performance plans, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives; the prices and availability of supply chain inputs, including raw materials, labor and home components; oil and other energy prices; the effects of U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding products and retaliatory measures taken by other countries; the effects of weather, including the occurrence of drought conditions in parts of the western United States; the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters; the risk of loss from acts of war, terrorism, civil unrest or public health emergencies, including outbreaks of contagious diseases, such as COVID-19; transportation costs; federal and state tax policies; the effects of land use, environment and other governmental laws and regulations; legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves; risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects; changes in accounting principles; risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our homebuyers' confidential information or other forms of cyber-attack; risks associated with the Company's integration into the Sumitomo Forestry Group, including purchase accounting, financing, systems, controls, reporting processes, and the realization of anticipated benefits from the Sumitomo Forestry transaction; and additional factors discussed under the sections captioned“Risk Factors” included in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. New risk factors may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risk factors on our business.
Investor Relations Contact:
..., 949-478-8696
| KEY OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL DATA
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2026
|
2025
|Change
|% Change
|
2026
|
2025
|Change
|% Change
|Operating Data:
|(unaudited)
|Home sales revenue
|$
|706,760
|$
|817,298
|$
|(110,538
|)
|(13.5
|)%
|$
|1,898,374
|$
|2,417,916
|$
|(519,542
|)
|(21.5
|)%
|Homebuilding gross margin
|$
|124,664
|$
|168,103
|$
|(43,439
|)
|(25.8
|)%
|$
|343,190
|$
|523,818
|$
|(180,628
|)
|(34.5
|)%
|Homebuilding gross margin %
|17.6
|%
|20.6
|%
|(3.0
|)%
|18.1
|%
|21.7
|%
|(3.6
|)%
|Adjusted homebuilding gross margin %*
|23.7
|%
|24.7
|%
|(1.0
|)%
|23.4
|%
|25.7
|%
|(2.3
|)%
|SG&A expense
|$
|100,159
|$
|105,193
|$
|(5,034
|)
|(4.8
|)%
|$
|413,543
|$
|316,784
|$
|96,759
|30.5
|%
|SG&A expense as a % of home sales revenue
|14.2
|%
|12.9
|%
|1.3
|%
|21.8
|%
|13.1
|%
|8.7
|%
|(Loss) income before income taxes
|$
|35,635
|$
|76,863
|$
|(41,228
|)
|(53.6
|)%
|$
|(122,806
|)
|$
|247,723
|$
|(370,529
|)
|(149.6
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA*
|$
|86,249
|$
|125,796
|$
|(39,547
|)
|(31.4
|)%
|$
|209,174
|$
|390,816
|$
|(181,642
|)
|(46.5
|)%
|Interest incurred
|$
|19,098
|$
|19,953
|$
|(855
|)
|(4.3
|)%
|$
|56,009
|$
|61,646
|$
|(5,637
|)
|(9.1
|)%
|Interest in cost of home sales
|$
|21,408
|$
|24,499
|$
|(3,091
|)
|(12.6
|)%
|$
|59,141
|$
|73,112
|$
|(13,971
|)
|(19.1
|)%
|Other Data:
|Net new home orders
|794
|995
|(201
|)
|(20.2
|)%
|3,175
|3,364
|(189
|)
|(5.6
|)%
|New homes delivered
|1,084
|1,217
|(133
|)
|(10.9
|)%
|2,833
|3,583
|(750
|)
|(20.9
|)%
|Cancellation rate
|16
|%
|12
|%
|4
|%
|11
|%
|12
|%
|(1) %
|Average selling price of homes delivered
|$
|652
|$
|672
|$
|(20
|)
|(3.0
|)%
|$
|670
|$
|675
|$
|(5
|)
|(0.7
|)%
|Average selling communities
|168.5
|152.0
|16.5
|10.9
|%
|163.3
|149.1
|14.2
|9.5
|%
|Selling communities at end of period
|169
|155
|14
|9.0
|%
|Backlog (estimated dollar value)
|$
|871,239
|$
|1,013,544
|$
|(142,305
|)
|(14.0
|)%
|Backlog (homes)
|1,204
|1,298
|(94
|)
|(7.2
|)%
|Average selling price in backlog
|$
|724
|$
|781
|$
|(57
|)
|(7.3
|)%
|September 30,
|December 31,
| 2026
| 2025
|Change
|% Change
|Balance Sheet Data:
|(unaudited)
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|325,891
|$
|982,814
|$
|(656,923
|)
|(66.8
|)%
|Real estate inventories
|$
|3,640,319
|$
|3,178,248
|$
|462,071
|14.5
|%
|Lots owned or controlled
|32,444
|32,219
|225
|0.7
|%
|Homes under construction (1)
|2,165
|1,392
|773
|55.5
|%
|Homes completed, unsold
|530
|681
|(151
|)
|(22.2
|)%
|Total homebuilding debt
|$
|1,103,415
|$
|1,104,054
|$
|(639
|)
|(0.1) %
|Stockholders' equity
|$
|3,164,423
|$
|3,315,834
|$
|(151,411
|)
|(4.6) %
|Book capitalization
|$
|4,267,838
|$
|4,419,888
|$
|(152,050
|)
|(3.4) %
|Ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital
|25.9
|%
|25.0
|%
|0.9
|%
|Ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital*
|19.7
|%
|3.5
|%
|16.2
|%
__________
|(1)
|Homes under construction included 50 and 48 models as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.
|*
|See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”
| CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(dollars in thousands)
| September 30,
| December 31,
| 2026
| 2025
|Assets
|(unaudited)
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|325,891
|$
|982,814
|Receivables
|151,662
|147,250
|Real estate inventories
|3,640,319
|3,178,248
|Investments in unconsolidated entities
|232,472
|183,075
|Mortgage loans held for sale
|63,964
|98,514
|Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|156,603
|156,603
|Deferred tax assets, net
|43,132
|43,132
|Other assets
|223,957
|187,899
|Total assets
|$
|4,838,000
|$
|4,977,535
|Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|77,543
|$
|41,693
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|437,496
|425,289
|Loans payable
|455,000
|456,468
|Senior notes
|648,415
|647,586
|Mortgage repurchase facilities
|54,927
|90,570
|Total liabilities
|1,673,381
|1,661,606
|Commitments and contingencies
|Equity
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100 and 500,000,000 shares authorized and 100 and 84,478,836 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|-
|844
|Additional paid-in capital
|-
|-
|Retained earnings
|3,164,423
|3,314,990
|Total stockholders' equity
|3,164,423
|3,315,834
|Noncontrolling interests
|196
|95
|Total equity
|3,164,619
|3,315,929
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|4,838,000
|$
|4,977,535
| CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Homebuilding:
|Home sales revenue
|$
|706,760
|$
|817,298
|$
|1,898,374
|$
|2,417,916
|Land and lot sales revenue
|-
|18,768
|598
|23,953
|Other operations revenue
|824
|805
|2,474
|2,439
|Total revenues
|707,584
|836,871
|1,901,446
|2,444,308
|Cost of home sales
|582,096
|649,195
|1,555,184
|1,894,098
|Cost of land and lot sales
|153
|16,844
|1,337
|21,838
|Other operations expense
|813
|794
|2,438
|2,381
|Sales and marketing
|46,559
|48,490
|129,779
|141,603
|General and administrative
|53,600
|56,703
|283,764
|175,181
|Homebuilding income (loss) from operations
|24,363
|64,845
|(71,056
|)
|209,207
|Equity in (loss) income of unconsolidated entities
|(10
|)
|1,309
|(122
|)
|2,275
|Transaction expense
|(6
|)
|-
|(79,662
|)
|-
|Other income, net
|4,430
|6,581
|17,318
|22,884
|Homebuilding income (loss) before income taxes
|28,777
|72,735
|(133,522
|)
|234,366
|Financial Services:
|Revenues
|19,433
|17,858
|49,032
|53,762
|Expenses
|12,575
|13,730
|38,316
|40,405
|Financial services income before income taxes
|6,858
|4,128
|10,716
|13,357
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|35,635
|76,863
|(122,806
|)
|247,723
|Provision for income taxes
|(12,066
|)
|(20,753
|)
|(4,501
|)
|(66,886
|)
|Net income (loss)
|23,569
|56,110
|(127,307
|)
|180,837
|Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|15
|34
|(21
|)
|91
|Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
|$
|23,584
|$
|56,144
|$
|(127,328
|)
|$
|180,928
| MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & GEOGRAPHY
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
| Three Months Ended September 30,
| Nine Months Ended September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
| New
Homes
Delivered
| Average
Sales
Price
| New
Homes
Delivered
| Average
Sales
Price
| New
Homes
Delivered
| Average
Sales
Price
| New
Homes
Delivered
| Average
Sales
Price
|West
|516
|$
|747
|621
|$
|760
|1,316
|$
|772
|1,782
|$
|753
|Central
|368
|543
|394
|536
|1,018
|551
|1,252
|547
|East
|200
|607
|202
|665
|499
|645
|549
|712
|Total
|1,084
|$
|652
|1,217
|$
|672
|2,833
|$
|670
|3,583
|$
|675
| Three Months Ended September 30,
| Nine Months Ended September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
| Net New
Home
Orders
| Average
Selling
Communities
| Net New
Home
Orders
| Average
Selling
Communities
| Net New
Home
Orders
| Average
Selling
Communities
| Net New
Home
Orders
| Average
Selling
Communities
|West
|352
|74.5
|488
|70.8
|1,513
|73.4
|1,655
|68.8
|Central
|326
|69.0
|322
|59.2
|1,188
|65.4
|1,158
|60.2
|East
|116
|25.0
|185
|22.0
|474
|24.5
|551
|20.1
|Total
|794
|168.5
|995
|152.0
|3,175
|163.3
|3,364
|149.1
| As of September 30, 2026
| As of September 30, 2025
| Backlog Units
| Backlog Dollar Value
| Average Sales Price
| Backlog Units
| Backlog Dollar Value
| Average Sales Price
|West
|621
|$
|505,079
|$
|813
|680
|$
|568,881
|$
|837
|Central
|430
|262,060
|609
|378
|231,076
|611
|East
|153
|104,100
|680
|240
|213,587
|890
|Total
|1,204
|$
|871,239
|$
|724
|1,298
|$
|1,013,544
|$
|781
| As of September 30, 2026
| As of December 31, 2025
| Lots Owned
| Lots Controlled (1)
| Lots Owned or Controlled
| Lots Owned
| Lots Controlled (1)
| Lots Owned or Controlled
|West
|8,896
|3,594
|12,490
|8,629
|3,864
|12,493
|Central
|5,609
|7,801
|13,410
|5,188
|8,017
|13,205
|East
|2,178
|4,366
|6,544
|2,137
|4,384
|6,521
|Total
|16,683
|15,761
|32,444
|15,954
|16,265
|32,219
(1) As of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, lots controlled included lots that were under land option contracts or purchase contracts. As of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, lots controlled for West include 275 and zero, respectively, and for Central include 5,483 and 5,356, respectively, which represent our expected share of lots owned by our investments in unconsolidated land development joint ventures.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited)
In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating the Company's operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
The following table reconciles the homebuilding gross margin percentage, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP, to the non-GAAP measure adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage. We believe this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that leverage has on homebuilding gross margin and permits investors to make better comparisons with our competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion.
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|%
|2025
|%
|(dollars in thousands)
|Home sales revenue
|$
|706,760
|100.0
|%
|$
|817,298
|100.0
|%
|Cost of home sales
|582,096
|82.4
|%
|649,195
|79.4
|%
|Homebuilding gross margin
|124,664
|17.6
|%
|168,103
|20.6
|%
|Add: interest in cost of home sales
|21,408
|3.0
|%
|24,499
|3.0
|%
|Add: impairments and lot option abandonments
|21,078
|3.0
|%
|9,244
|1.1
|%
|Adjusted homebuilding gross margin
|$
|167,150
|23.7
|%
|$
|201,846
|24.7
|%
|Homebuilding gross margin percentage
|17.6
|%
|20.6
|%
|Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage
|23.7
|%
|24.7
|%
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|%
|2025
|%
|(dollars in thousands)
|Home sales revenue
|$
|1,898,374
|100.0
|%
|$
|2,417,916
|100.0
|%
|Cost of home sales
|1,555,184
|81.9
|%
|1,894,098
|78.3
|%
|Homebuilding gross margin
|343,190
|18.1
|%
|523,818
|21.7
|%
|Add: interest in cost of home sales
|59,141
|3.1
|%
|73,112
|3.0
|%
|Add: impairments and lot option abandonments
|41,880
|2.2
|%
|23,413
|1.0
|%
|Adjusted homebuilding gross margin
|$
|444,211
|23.4
|%
|$
|620,343
|25.7
|%
|Homebuilding gross margin percentage
|18.1
|%
|21.7
|%
|Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage
|23.4
|%
|25.7
|%
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
The following table reconciles the Company's ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital to the non-GAAP ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital. We believe that the ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital is a relevant financial measure for management and investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of the Company's ability to obtain financing.
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Loans payable
|$
|455,000
|$
|456,468
|Senior notes
|648,415
|647,586
|Mortgage repurchase facilities
|54,927
|90,570
|Total debt
|1,158,342
|1,194,624
|Less: mortgage repurchase facilities
|(54,927
|)
|(90,570
|)
|Total homebuilding debt
|1,103,415
|1,104,054
|Stockholders' equity
|3,164,423
|3,315,834
|Total capital
|$
|4,267,838
|$
|4,419,888
|Ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital(1)
|25.9
|%
|25.0
|%
|Total homebuilding debt
|$
|1,103,415
|$
|1,104,054
|Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|(325,891
|)
|(982,814
|)
|Net homebuilding debt
|777,524
|121,240
|Stockholders' equity
|3,164,423
|3,315,834
|Net capital
|$
|3,941,947
|$
|3,437,074
|Ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital(2)
|19.7
|%
|3.5
|%
__________
|(1)
|The ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total homebuilding debt by the sum of total homebuilding debt plus stockholders' equity.
|(2)
|The ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net homebuilding debt (which is total homebuilding debt less cash and cash equivalents) by the sum of net homebuilding debt plus stockholders' equity.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
The following tables present certain non-GAAP financial measures reflecting adjustments for inventory-related impairment charges and costs associated with the Sumitomo Forestry transaction, including transaction-related compensation costs and professional fees. We believe reflecting these adjustments is useful to investors in understanding our recurring operations by eliminating the effects of certain non-routine events, and may be helpful in comparing the Company to other homebuilders to the extent they provide similar information.
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
|Gross Margin Reconciliation
|As Reported
|Adjustments
|Adjusted
|As Reported
|Adjustments
|Adjusted
|Home sales revenue
|$
|706,760
|$
|-
|$
|706,760
|$
|1,898,374
|$
|-
|$
|1,898,374
|Cost of home sales
|582,096
|(21,078
|)
|561,018
|1,555,184
|(41,880
|)
|1,513,304
|Homebuilding gross margin
|$
|124,664
|$
|21,078
|$
|145,742
|$
|343,190
|$
|41,880
|$
|385,070
|Homebuilding gross margin percentage
|17.6
|%
|20.6
|%
|18.1
|%
|20.3
|%
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
|SG&A Reconciliation
|As Reported
|Adjustments
|Adjusted
|As Reported
|Adjustments
|Adjusted
|Sales and marketing
|$
|46,559
|$
|-
|$
|46,559
|$
|129,779
|$
|-
|$
|129,779
|General and administrative (G&A)
|53,600
|(91
|)
|(1)
|53,509
|283,764
|(122,203
|)
|(1)
|161,561
|Total sales and marketing and G&A
|$
|100,159
|$
|(91
|)
|$
|100,068
|$
|413,543
|$
|(122,203
|)
|$
|291,340
|As a percentage of home sales revenue
|14.2
|%
|14.2
|%
|21.8
|%
|15.3
|%
|Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes Reconciliation
| Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
|Income (loss) before income taxes (as reported)
|$
|35,635
|$
|(122,806
|)
|Add: inventory impairment charges and land and lot option abandonments and pre-acquisition charges included in cost of home sales
|21,078
|41,880
|Add: transaction-related expenses included in G&A
|91
|(1)
|122,203
|(1)
|Add: transaction-related expenses included in financial services
|-
|907
|(1)
|Add: transaction expenses
|6
|(2)
|79,662
|(2)
|Adjusted income before income taxes
|$
|56,810
|$
|121,846
__________
|(1)
|Comprises costs incurred due to accelerated RSU vestings and other compensation costs incurred in connection with the Sumitomo Forestry transaction.
|(2)
|Comprises investment banking, legal, advisory, and other professional fees incurred in connection with the Sumitomo Forestry transaction.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)
(unaudited)
The following table calculates the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciles those amounts to net income available to common stockholders, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA means net income (loss) available to common stockholders before (a) interest expense, (b) expensing of previously capitalized interest included in costs of home sales, (c) income taxes and (d) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA before (e) amortization of stock-based compensation, (f) impairments and lot option abandonments, (g) Sumitomo Forestry transaction-related expenses included in general and administrative expenses, (h) Sumitomo Forestry transaction-related expenses included in financial services, and (i) other transaction expenses incurred in connection with the Sumitomo Forestry transaction. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similarly titled measures) differently. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures of the Company's ability to service debt and obtain financing.
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|(in thousands)
|Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
|$
|23,584
|$
|56,144
|$
|(127,328
|)
|$
|180,928
|Interest expense:
|Interest incurred
|19,098
|19,953
|56,009
|61,646
|Interest capitalized
|(19,098
|)
|(19,953
|)
|(56,009
|)
|(61,646
|)
|Amortization of interest in cost of sales
|21,408
|24,839
|59,141
|73,570
|Provision for income taxes
|12,066
|20,753
|4,501
|66,886
|Depreciation and amortization
|8,016
|7,508
|23,219
|22,552
|EBITDA
|65,074
|109,244
|(40,467
|)
|343,936
|Amortization of stock-based compensation
|-
|7,308
|4,989
|23,467
|Impairments and lot option abandonments
|21,078
|9,244
|41,880
|23,413
|Transaction-related expenses included in G&A
|91
|(1)
|-
|122,203
|(1)
|-
|Transaction-related expenses included in financial services
|-
|-
|907
|(1)
|-
|Transaction expenses
|6
|(2)
|-
|79,662
|(2)
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|86,249
|$
|125,796
|$
|209,174
|$
|390,816
__________
|(1)
|Comprises costs incurred due to accelerated RSU vestings and other compensation costs incurred in connection with the Sumitomo Forestry transaction.
|(2)
|Comprises investment banking, legal, advisory, and other professional fees incurred in connection with the Sumitomo Forestry transaction.
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