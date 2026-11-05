Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Reports 2026 Third Quarter Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (the“Company”) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. Results and Operational Data for Third Quarter 2026 and Comparisons to Third Quarter 2025

Home sales revenue of $706.8 million compared to $817.3 million



New home deliveries of 1,084 homes compared to 1,217 homes

Average sales price of homes delivered of $652,000 compared to $672,000

Homebuilding gross margin percentage of 17.6% compared to 20.6%. Excluding inventory-related charges of $21.1 million, our homebuilding gross margin percentage was 20.6%*.

Excluding interest and impairments and lot option abandonments, adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage was 23.7%*

SG&A expense as a percentage of home sales revenue of 14.2% compared to 12.9%

Income before income taxes was $35.6 million compared to income before income taxes of $76.9 million. Results included $21.1 million of inventory-related impairment charges and immaterial transaction-related expenses. Excluding these items, adjusted income before income taxes was $56.8 million*.

Net new home orders of 794 compared to 995

Active selling communities averaged 168.5 compared to 152.0



Net new home orders per average selling community were 4.7 orders (1.6 per month) compared to 6.5 orders (2.2 per month)

Cancellation rate of 16% compared to 12%

Backlog units at quarter end of 1,204 homes compared to 1,298 homes



Dollar value of backlog at quarter end of $871.2 million compared to $1.0 billion

Average sales price of homes in backlog at quarter end of $724,000 compared to $781,000

Ratios of homebuilding debt-to-capital and net homebuilding debt-to-net capital of 25.9% and 19.7%*, respectively, as of September 30, 2026 Ended the third quarter of 2026 with total liquidity of approximately $1.1 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of $325.9 million and $822.8 million of availability under our revolving credit facility

* See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”

About Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a presence in 13 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves-some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. The company is one of the 2026 Fortune World's Most Admired Companies, 2026 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®, and recognized as a PEOPLE Companies That Care® (2023–2026) organization. The company was also named as a Great Place To Work-CertifiedTM company for five years in a row and named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces lists. Tri Pointe has also won multiple Builder of the Year and Developer of the Year awards. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

Forward-Looking Stateme nts

Various statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our strategy, projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, land and lot sales, operational and financial results, including our estimates for growth, financial condition, sales prices, prospects, and capital spending. Forward-looking statements that are included in this press release are generally accompanied by words such as“anticipate,”“assuming,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“forecast,”“future,”“goal,”“guidance,”“intend,”“likely,”“may,”“might,”“outlook,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“projection,”“should,”“strategy,”“target,”“will,”“would,” or other words that convey future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. The following factors, among others, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements: the effects of general economic conditions, including employment rates, housing starts, interest rate levels, home affordability, inflation, consumer sentiment, availability of financing for home mortgages and strength of the U.S. dollar; market demand for our products, which is related to the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions; the availability of desirable and reasonably priced land and our ability to control, purchase, hold and develop such parcels; access to adequate capital on acceptable terms; geographic concentration of our operations; levels of competition; the successful execution of our internal performance plans, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives; the prices and availability of supply chain inputs, including raw materials, labor and home components; oil and other energy prices; the effects of U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and duties on homebuilding products and retaliatory measures taken by other countries; the effects of weather, including the occurrence of drought conditions in parts of the western United States; the risk of loss from earthquakes, volcanoes, fires, floods, droughts, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestations and other natural disasters, and the risk of delays, reduced consumer demand, and shortages and price increases in labor or materials associated with such natural disasters; the risk of loss from acts of war, terrorism, civil unrest or public health emergencies, including outbreaks of contagious diseases, such as COVID-19; transportation costs; federal and state tax policies; the effects of land use, environment and other governmental laws and regulations; legal proceedings or disputes and the adequacy of reserves; risks relating to any unforeseen changes to or effects on liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects; changes in accounting principles; risks related to unauthorized access to our computer systems, theft of our homebuyers' confidential information or other forms of cyber-attack; risks associated with the Company's integration into the Sumitomo Forestry Group, including purchase accounting, financing, systems, controls, reporting processes, and the realization of anticipated benefits from the Sumitomo Forestry transaction; and additional factors discussed under the sections captioned“Risk Factors” included in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. New risk factors may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risk factors on our business.

Investor Relations Contact:

..., 949-478-8696

KEY OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL DATA

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026



2025

Change % Change

2026



2025

Change % Change Operating Data: (unaudited) Home sales revenue $ 706,760 $ 817,298 $ (110,538 ) (13.5 )% $ 1,898,374 $ 2,417,916 $ (519,542 ) (21.5 )% Homebuilding gross margin $ 124,664 $ 168,103 $ (43,439 ) (25.8 )% $ 343,190 $ 523,818 $ (180,628 ) (34.5 )% Homebuilding gross margin % 17.6 % 20.6 % (3.0 )% 18.1 % 21.7 % (3.6 )% Adjusted homebuilding gross margin %* 23.7 % 24.7 % (1.0 )% 23.4 % 25.7 % (2.3 )% SG&A expense $ 100,159 $ 105,193 $ (5,034 ) (4.8 )% $ 413,543 $ 316,784 $ 96,759 30.5 % SG&A expense as a % of home sales revenue 14.2 % 12.9 % 1.3 % 21.8 % 13.1 % 8.7 % (Loss) income before income taxes $ 35,635 $ 76,863 $ (41,228 ) (53.6 )% $ (122,806 ) $ 247,723 $ (370,529 ) (149.6 )% Adjusted EBITDA* $ 86,249 $ 125,796 $ (39,547 ) (31.4 )% $ 209,174 $ 390,816 $ (181,642 ) (46.5 )% Interest incurred $ 19,098 $ 19,953 $ (855 ) (4.3 )% $ 56,009 $ 61,646 $ (5,637 ) (9.1 )% Interest in cost of home sales $ 21,408 $ 24,499 $ (3,091 ) (12.6 )% $ 59,141 $ 73,112 $ (13,971 ) (19.1 )% Other Data: Net new home orders 794 995 (201 ) (20.2 )% 3,175 3,364 (189 ) (5.6 )% New homes delivered 1,084 1,217 (133 ) (10.9 )% 2,833 3,583 (750 ) (20.9 )% Cancellation rate 16 % 12 % 4 % 11 % 12 % (1) % Average selling price of homes delivered $ 652 $ 672 $ (20 ) (3.0 )% $ 670 $ 675 $ (5 ) (0.7 )% Average selling communities 168.5 152.0 16.5 10.9 % 163.3 149.1 14.2 9.5 % Selling communities at end of period 169 155 14 9.0 % Backlog (estimated dollar value) $ 871,239 $ 1,013,544 $ (142,305 ) (14.0 )% Backlog (homes) 1,204 1,298 (94 ) (7.2 )% Average selling price in backlog $ 724 $ 781 $ (57 ) (7.3 )% September 30, December 31, 2026

2025

Change % Change Balance Sheet Data: (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 325,891 $ 982,814 $ (656,923 ) (66.8 )% Real estate inventories $ 3,640,319 $ 3,178,248 $ 462,071 14.5 % Lots owned or controlled 32,444 32,219 225 0.7 % Homes under construction (1) 2,165 1,392 773 55.5 % Homes completed, unsold 530 681 (151 ) (22.2 )% Total homebuilding debt $ 1,103,415 $ 1,104,054 $ (639 ) (0.1) % Stockholders' equity $ 3,164,423 $ 3,315,834 $ (151,411 ) (4.6) % Book capitalization $ 4,267,838 $ 4,419,888 $ (152,050 ) (3.4) % Ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital 25.9 % 25.0 % 0.9 % Ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital* 19.7 % 3.5 % 16.2 %

__________

(1) Homes under construction included 50 and 48 models as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively. * See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures”





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands)

September 30,

December 31,

2026

2025

Assets (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 325,891 $ 982,814 Receivables 151,662 147,250 Real estate inventories 3,640,319 3,178,248 Investments in unconsolidated entities 232,472 183,075 Mortgage loans held for sale 63,964 98,514 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 156,603 156,603 Deferred tax assets, net 43,132 43,132 Other assets 223,957 187,899 Total assets $ 4,838,000 $ 4,977,535 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 77,543 $ 41,693 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 437,496 425,289 Loans payable 455,000 456,468 Senior notes 648,415 647,586 Mortgage repurchase facilities 54,927 90,570 Total liabilities 1,673,381 1,661,606 Commitments and contingencies Equity Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100 and 500,000,000 shares authorized and 100 and 84,478,836 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively - 844 Additional paid-in capital - - Retained earnings 3,164,423 3,314,990 Total stockholders' equity 3,164,423 3,315,834 Noncontrolling interests 196 95 Total equity 3,164,619 3,315,929 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,838,000 $ 4,977,535





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Homebuilding: Home sales revenue $ 706,760 $ 817,298 $ 1,898,374 $ 2,417,916 Land and lot sales revenue - 18,768 598 23,953 Other operations revenue 824 805 2,474 2,439 Total revenues 707,584 836,871 1,901,446 2,444,308 Cost of home sales 582,096 649,195 1,555,184 1,894,098 Cost of land and lot sales 153 16,844 1,337 21,838 Other operations expense 813 794 2,438 2,381 Sales and marketing 46,559 48,490 129,779 141,603 General and administrative 53,600 56,703 283,764 175,181 Homebuilding income (loss) from operations 24,363 64,845 (71,056 ) 209,207 Equity in (loss) income of unconsolidated entities (10 ) 1,309 (122 ) 2,275 Transaction expense (6 ) - (79,662 ) - Other income, net 4,430 6,581 17,318 22,884 Homebuilding income (loss) before income taxes 28,777 72,735 (133,522 ) 234,366 Financial Services: Revenues 19,433 17,858 49,032 53,762 Expenses 12,575 13,730 38,316 40,405 Financial services income before income taxes 6,858 4,128 10,716 13,357 Income (loss) before income taxes 35,635 76,863 (122,806 ) 247,723 Provision for income taxes (12,066 ) (20,753 ) (4,501 ) (66,886 ) Net income (loss) 23,569 56,110 (127,307 ) 180,837 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 15 34 (21 ) 91 Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 23,584 $ 56,144 $ (127,328 ) $ 180,928





MARKET DATA BY REPORTING SEGMENT & GEOGRAPHY

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

New

Homes

Delivered

Average

Sales

Price

New

Homes

Delivered

Average

Sales

Price

New

Homes

Delivered

Average

Sales

Price

New

Homes

Delivered

Average

Sales

Price

West 516 $ 747 621 $ 760 1,316 $ 772 1,782 $ 753 Central 368 543 394 536 1,018 551 1,252 547 East 200 607 202 665 499 645 549 712 Total 1,084 $ 652 1,217 $ 672 2,833 $ 670 3,583 $ 675 Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net New

Home

Orders

Average

Selling

Communities

Net New

Home

Orders

Average

Selling

Communities

Net New

Home

Orders

Average

Selling

Communities

Net New

Home

Orders

Average

Selling

Communities

West 352 74.5 488 70.8 1,513 73.4 1,655 68.8 Central 326 69.0 322 59.2 1,188 65.4 1,158 60.2 East 116 25.0 185 22.0 474 24.5 551 20.1 Total 794 168.5 995 152.0 3,175 163.3 3,364 149.1





As of September 30, 2026

As of September 30, 2025

Backlog Units

Backlog Dollar Value

Average Sales Price

Backlog Units

Backlog Dollar Value

Average Sales Price

West 621 $ 505,079 $ 813 680 $ 568,881 $ 837 Central 430 262,060 609 378 231,076 611 East 153 104,100 680 240 213,587 890 Total 1,204 $ 871,239 $ 724 1,298 $ 1,013,544 $ 781 As of September 30, 2026

As of December 31, 2025

Lots Owned

Lots Controlled (1)

Lots Owned or Controlled

Lots Owned

Lots Controlled (1)

Lots Owned or Controlled

West 8,896 3,594 12,490 8,629 3,864 12,493 Central 5,609 7,801 13,410 5,188 8,017 13,205 East 2,178 4,366 6,544 2,137 4,384 6,521 Total 16,683 15,761 32,444 15,954 16,265 32,219

(1) As of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, lots controlled included lots that were under land option contracts or purchase contracts. As of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, lots controlled for West include 275 and zero, respectively, and for Central include 5,483 and 5,356, respectively, which represent our expected share of lots owned by our investments in unconsolidated land development joint ventures.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited)

In this press release, we utilize certain financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We present these measures because we believe they and similar measures are useful to management and investors in evaluating the Company's operating performance and financing structure. We also believe these measures facilitate the comparison of our operating performance and financing structure with other companies in our industry. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following table reconciles the homebuilding gross margin percentage, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP, to the non-GAAP measure adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage. We believe this information is meaningful as it isolates the impact that leverage has on homebuilding gross margin and permits investors to make better comparisons with our competitors, who adjust gross margins in a similar fashion.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 % 2025 % (dollars in thousands) Home sales revenue $ 706,760 100.0 % $ 817,298 100.0 % Cost of home sales 582,096 82.4 % 649,195 79.4 % Homebuilding gross margin 124,664 17.6 % 168,103 20.6 % Add: interest in cost of home sales 21,408 3.0 % 24,499 3.0 % Add: impairments and lot option abandonments 21,078 3.0 % 9,244 1.1 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin $ 167,150 23.7 % $ 201,846 24.7 % Homebuilding gross margin percentage 17.6 % 20.6 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage 23.7 % 24.7 %





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 % 2025 % (dollars in thousands) Home sales revenue $ 1,898,374 100.0 % $ 2,417,916 100.0 % Cost of home sales 1,555,184 81.9 % 1,894,098 78.3 % Homebuilding gross margin 343,190 18.1 % 523,818 21.7 % Add: interest in cost of home sales 59,141 3.1 % 73,112 3.0 % Add: impairments and lot option abandonments 41,880 2.2 % 23,413 1.0 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin $ 444,211 23.4 % $ 620,343 25.7 % Homebuilding gross margin percentage 18.1 % 21.7 % Adjusted homebuilding gross margin percentage 23.4 % 25.7 %

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

The following table reconciles the Company's ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital to the non-GAAP ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital. We believe that the ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital is a relevant financial measure for management and investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of the Company's ability to obtain financing.

September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Loans payable $ 455,000 $ 456,468 Senior notes 648,415 647,586 Mortgage repurchase facilities 54,927 90,570 Total debt 1,158,342 1,194,624 Less: mortgage repurchase facilities (54,927 ) (90,570 ) Total homebuilding debt 1,103,415 1,104,054 Stockholders' equity 3,164,423 3,315,834 Total capital $ 4,267,838 $ 4,419,888 Ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital(1) 25.9 % 25.0 % Total homebuilding debt $ 1,103,415 $ 1,104,054 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (325,891 ) (982,814 ) Net homebuilding debt 777,524 121,240 Stockholders' equity 3,164,423 3,315,834 Net capital $ 3,941,947 $ 3,437,074 Ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital(2) 19.7 % 3.5 %

__________

(1) The ratio of homebuilding debt-to-capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total homebuilding debt by the sum of total homebuilding debt plus stockholders' equity. (2) The ratio of net homebuilding debt-to-net capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net homebuilding debt (which is total homebuilding debt less cash and cash equivalents) by the sum of net homebuilding debt plus stockholders' equity.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

The following tables present certain non-GAAP financial measures reflecting adjustments for inventory-related impairment charges and costs associated with the Sumitomo Forestry transaction, including transaction-related compensation costs and professional fees. We believe reflecting these adjustments is useful to investors in understanding our recurring operations by eliminating the effects of certain non-routine events, and may be helpful in comparing the Company to other homebuilders to the extent they provide similar information.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 Gross Margin Reconciliation As Reported Adjustments Adjusted As Reported Adjustments Adjusted Home sales revenue $ 706,760 $ - $ 706,760 $ 1,898,374 $ - $ 1,898,374 Cost of home sales 582,096 (21,078 ) 561,018 1,555,184 (41,880 ) 1,513,304 Homebuilding gross margin $ 124,664 $ 21,078 $ 145,742 $ 343,190 $ 41,880 $ 385,070 Homebuilding gross margin percentage 17.6 % 20.6 % 18.1 % 20.3 % Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 SG&A Reconciliation As Reported Adjustments Adjusted As Reported Adjustments Adjusted Sales and marketing $ 46,559 $ - $ 46,559 $ 129,779 $ - $ 129,779 General and administrative (G&A) 53,600 (91 ) (1) 53,509 283,764 (122,203 ) (1) 161,561 Total sales and marketing and G&A $ 100,159 $ (91 ) $ 100,068 $ 413,543 $ (122,203 ) $ 291,340 As a percentage of home sales revenue 14.2 % 14.2 % 21.8 % 15.3 %





Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes Reconciliation Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 Income (loss) before income taxes (as reported) $ 35,635 $ (122,806 ) Add: inventory impairment charges and land and lot option abandonments and pre-acquisition charges included in cost of home sales 21,078 41,880 Add: transaction-related expenses included in G&A 91 (1) 122,203 (1) Add: transaction-related expenses included in financial services - 907 (1) Add: transaction expenses 6 (2) 79,662 (2) Adjusted income before income taxes $ 56,810 $ 121,846

__________

(1) Comprises costs incurred due to accelerated RSU vestings and other compensation costs incurred in connection with the Sumitomo Forestry transaction. (2) Comprises investment banking, legal, advisory, and other professional fees incurred in connection with the Sumitomo Forestry transaction.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued)

(unaudited)

The following table calculates the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and reconciles those amounts to net income available to common stockholders, as reported and prepared in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA means net income (loss) available to common stockholders before (a) interest expense, (b) expensing of previously capitalized interest included in costs of home sales, (c) income taxes and (d) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA before (e) amortization of stock-based compensation, (f) impairments and lot option abandonments, (g) Sumitomo Forestry transaction-related expenses included in general and administrative expenses, (h) Sumitomo Forestry transaction-related expenses included in financial services, and (i) other transaction expenses incurred in connection with the Sumitomo Forestry transaction. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (or similarly titled measures) differently. We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures of the Company's ability to service debt and obtain financing.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 (in thousands) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 23,584 $ 56,144 $ (127,328 ) $ 180,928 Interest expense: Interest incurred 19,098 19,953 56,009 61,646 Interest capitalized (19,098 ) (19,953 ) (56,009 ) (61,646 ) Amortization of interest in cost of sales 21,408 24,839 59,141 73,570 Provision for income taxes 12,066 20,753 4,501 66,886 Depreciation and amortization 8,016 7,508 23,219 22,552 EBITDA 65,074 109,244 (40,467 ) 343,936 Amortization of stock-based compensation - 7,308 4,989 23,467 Impairments and lot option abandonments 21,078 9,244 41,880 23,413 Transaction-related expenses included in G&A 91 (1) - 122,203 (1) - Transaction-related expenses included in financial services - - 907 (1) - Transaction expenses 6 (2) - 79,662 (2) - Adjusted EBITDA $ 86,249 $ 125,796 $ 209,174 $ 390,816

__________



(1) Comprises costs incurred due to accelerated RSU vestings and other compensation costs incurred in connection with the Sumitomo Forestry transaction. (2) Comprises investment banking, legal, advisory, and other professional fees incurred in connection with the Sumitomo Forestry transaction.