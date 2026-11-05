Cplace Launches AI Builder To Bring Governed AI Application Building To Enterprise Project Management

cplace Day - the Global PPM Summit

Networking during cplace Day 2026

Live switch to the AI Builder team

Frontier PPM: Building is becoming a commodity. Governance is not. At its Global PPM Summit, cplace built a working application with AI in seven hours.

- Doug Surrett, CEO cplaceRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In project and portfolio management (PPM), large enterprises have long had to choose between two paths. A tailored solution meant months of specification and implementation. A standard solution was faster but forced the organization into processes that were not its own. AI is changing this equation, because applications can now be generated in hours. cplace uses the term“Frontier PPM” for the approach that follows from this for enterprise PPM.What Frontier PPM meansGenerating an application with AI is no longer difficult. The hard part is running it in the regulated core business of a large enterprise, with clear permissions and under the control of IT. So far, PPM suites have mainly offered domain depth, while AI app builders have mainly offered speed. Frontier PPM combines both on one platform: enterprise PPM whose solutions are created with AI and can be continuously adapted within the guardrails set by IT.“Building is becoming a commodity, but governance is not,” said Doug Surrett, CEO of cplace.“Anyone can generate an application now. Almost nobody can run one where it actually matters: with your permissions, your audit trail, your integration into everything else and somebody accountable for it on a Tuesday.”What Frontier PPM requiresIn cplace's view, several prerequisites need to come together for business units to build their own applications with AI without creating new shadow IT or shadow AI.Governance: IT sets the guardrails, and every AI action runs with the same permissions as work done by a person. Every change is traceable and can be reversed.One platform instead of more point solutions: New applications are created where the project data already resides, so no separate tool is needed. Changes are configured rather than programmed and take effect immediately.Domain expertise from the project business: AI can only build as well as it understands the context. Organizations that manage the portfolios, resources and schedules of large programs need applications that reflect this logic, as well as experts who can judge whether the result is right.How it works in practice: the cplace AI BuilderAt the heart of the approach is the newly launched cplace AI Builder. From requirements documents, Excel files or an existing cplace solution, it generates the data model, workflows, layouts and dashboards. According to cplace analyses of customer projects, this reduces the effort for solution development by about 40 percent. The customer's team approves the design and implementation plan before anything is built.How fast this can work was demonstrated on Oct. 29 at the cplace Global PPM Summit (cplace Day 2026) in Munich, Europe's largest PPM conference. In the morning, attendees voted on which application should be built. A cplace team built it with the AI Builder within seven hours and presented a scenario planning solution on stage that evening. Customer projects operate on a similar scale: At a global provider of rail transportation solutions, the AI Builder replaced an Excel-based solution for tracking work package costs. The starting point was a short list of requirements and the existing Excel file. A first usable version was ready after seven to eight hours.Seeing before buildingThe faster software can be built, the more important it becomes to know whether the right thing is being built. With the new cplace AI Designer, business units therefore first see a clickable draft of the future application.“AI lets you also build the wrong thing at full speed,” said Navid Heidemann, head of product at cplace.“We want you to decide with your teams, with your stakeholders, with your managers if this is the right thing to build before you build it.”Implementation itself is changing as well. With cplace Accelerate, the new implementation method, an early clickable draft replaces months of specification. Experience from cplace customer projects shows that customers put the software into productive use three to four times sooner than with conventionally run implementations.About the Global PPM SummitThe cplace Global PPM Summit took place in Munich and online. Of the more than 1,350 registered participants, 500 attended in person and more than 800 registered for the livestream. For the first time, the event was also streamed for a U.S. audience. Companies represented on stage included Bayer, Daimler Buses, Daimler Truck and ZF LIFETEC. Recordings of the individual sessions are available at cplace's Content Hub.

Julia Gerstner

cplace, Inc.

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cplace launches AI Builder to bring governed AI application building to enterprise project management News Provided By cplace, Inc. November 05, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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