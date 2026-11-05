Texas 2036 Unveils 2027 Legislative Agenda Focused On Affordability, Growth And Government Accountability

New Policy Playbook draws on voter priorities and years of research to identify opportunities for progress in the next legislative session.

- David Leebron, President and CEO of Texas 2036

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From rising costs to the demands of a growing economy, Texas faces big decisions about its future. Texas 2036's new 2027 Policy Playbook outlines practical, research-backed solutions to help lawmakers strengthen economic opportunity, tackle challenges facing families and businesses and ensure state government delivers results.

“The midterm election reshaped the political landscape in Texas, creating a moment to focus on what Texans need most from their government. Voters have told us they want affordable healthcare, strong schools, reliable infrastructure and a government that delivers results,” said David W. Leebron, president and CEO of Texas 2036.“Our 2027 Policy Playbook builds on years of research, policy development and conversations with Texans to offer our state leaders and lawmakers practical solutions that can make a meaningful difference in people's lives.”

With legislators filing bills beginning Nov. 9, our policy playbook offers a roadmap for improving healthcare affordability and the childcare system, strengthening education and workforce opportunities, preparing infrastructure for future growth and ensuring state government can deliver results.

Among the playbook's priorities:

1. Preparing Texas students for the jobs of tomorrow

Texas can build a stronger education-to-workforce pipeline, helping more students master the basics, earn valuable credentials and pursue well-paying careers. While 91% of Texas students graduate from high school, only 37% earn a postsecondary credential within six years. In grade 4, the percentage of students reaching the“Basic” level in math and reading continues its downward trend, while grade 8 students have hit their lowest levels in both subjects since 2003.

* Strengthening Academic Foundations: Earlier identification of learning challenges, proven reading and math interventions, and clearer information for parents can help more Texas students master reading and math.

* Responsible AI Use in Texas Classrooms: Texas is one of just eight states without statewide model guidance for AI in education. Clear guidelines can protect student privacy, support teachers and strengthen student learning.

* Helping More Texans Earn College Credentials: More than 54,000 Texans earned at least 60 college credits without completing a credential between 2012 and 2022. Recognizing credits already earned and strengthening incentives for colleges to help students finish can put more Texans on the path to rewarding careers.

2. Making healthcare and childcare work better

Texas lawmakers have an opportunity to ease financial pressures on families and strengthen the state's economic competitiveness.

* Making Healthcare More Affordable: Family health insurance plans now average over $28,000 annually, including employer and employee contributions, while 61% of Texans report delaying or skipping care because of cost. Greater oversight of healthcare mergers and upfront, binding prices for nonemergency care could help address rising costs - approaches supported by 81% and 79% of Texas voters, respectively.

* Lowering Health Insurance Costs for Teachers: Rising health insurance premiums are eating into Texas teachers' pay raises. Using the state's purchasing power to negotiate lower hospital prices through TRS-ActiveCare could help reduce premiums, an approach supported by 69% of Texas voters in our most recent voter poll.

* Making Childcare Work Better for Texas Families: Childcare-related workforce disruptions cost Texas employers $7.9 billion annually. Yet at least five state agencies oversee childcare programs, with no single entity accountable for statewide results. Establishing a single entity with authority to act, set measurable goals and preserve parental choice could improve quality and better serve working families.

3. Meeting the Infrastructure Demands of a Growing Texas

Reliable water and energy supplies, stronger disaster preparedness and smarter infrastructure investments are essential to meeting Texas' needs today and preparing for the future.

* Securing Texas' Water Future: Texas faces more than $200 billion in water infrastructure needs over the next 50 years. Better planning, prioritizing urgent projects and tracking progress can help ensure public investments deliver reliable water supplies for families and businesses.

* Keeping Texas Powered: As electricity demand rises, an“all of the above and below” energy strategy can expand power generation, strengthen grid reliability and help keep electricity affordable for Texans.

* Protecting Communities from Extreme Weather: Floods, wildfires and other disasters threaten Texas communities and contribute to rising property insurance costs. Stronger disaster preparedness, improved flood protection and better risk data can help communities reduce damage and future losses.

4. Making Government More Effective and Accountable

Texans expect their government to spend taxpayer dollars wisely, deliver essential services and demonstrate results. With a state budget of approximately $338 billion, effective management and strong oversight matter more than ever.

* Modernizing State Government: Outdated technology and disconnected data systems can make it harder for state agencies to deliver services and measure results. Modernizing technology, improving information sharing and strengthening fiscal oversight can help lawmakers make better decisions and ensure taxpayer dollars are spent effectively.

* Strengthening Workforce Performance: Texas spends approximately $108 billion annually on education and workforce programs. The ongoing Sunset review of the Texas Workforce Commission offers an opportunity to improve transparency about which programs lead to valuable credentials and well-paying jobs. Better workforce data transparency is supported by 85% of Texas voters.

Across every priority in the playbook - from education and childcare to water infrastructure - delivering results for Texans requires clear goals, responsible management and a focus on what works.

“Texans want their leaders to make smart decisions about the state's future and deliver progress on the issues that matter to their families,” said John Hryhorchuk, senior vice president for policy and advocacy at Texas 2036.“The next legislative session is an opportunity to build on what's working, invest wisely and advance solutions that strengthen communities and expand opportunity across Texas.”

Read the 2027 Policy Playbook, explore Texas 2036's latest research and insights, or subscribe to our newsletter.

Texas 2036 policy experts are available for interviews and background briefings upon request.

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About Texas 2036

Texas 2036 is a nonpartisan public policy organization dedicated to improving lives and opportunities for all Texans through 2036, Texas' bicentennial year, and beyond.

Merrill Davis

Texas 2036

+1 713-213-7297

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Texas 2036 Unveils 2027 Legislative Agenda Focused on Affordability, Growth and Government Accountability News Provided By Texas 2036 November 05, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, U.S. Politics



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