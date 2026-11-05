New Book 'Carry More Without Breaking' Addresses The Growing Weight Of Responsibility Facing Successful Men

Benjamin Lavoie, author of Carry More Without Breaking

Benjamin Lavoie introduces framework for understanding what drives men, the invisible weight they carry, and the role fear and faith play in leadership and life

- Benjamin Lavoie

FAIRFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author and entrepreneur Benjamin Lavoie, founder of ATLAS – Become Legendary, has released Carry More Without Breaking, a new book addressing the challenge he's observed among successful men: achievement that was supposed to bring freedom has instead brought greater responsibility. It's written for men navigating mounting obligations across their careers, families, health and relationships.

Rather than urging men to retreat from responsibility or simply chase more success, Lavoie introduces a practical framework built around three questions: What are the Drives behind your ambitions? What Anchors are creating invisible weight in your life? And what Fuel - fear or faith - is shaping how you lead and make decisions?

Its central premise is that the answer to increasing responsibility is not a smaller life. Lavoie argues that men can build the capacity to carry what matters without losing their freedom, family, faith, or sense of self beneath the weight.

"I wrote Carry More Without Breaking because I kept seeing the same paradox in my own life and in the lives of successful men around me: we work incredibly hard believing success will eventually give us freedom, but success creates responsibility, and responsibility creates weight," states Lavoie. "I don't believe men need to run from that weight. We need to understand what we're carrying, stop letting fear fuel our lives, return to faith, and become strong enough to carry what truly matters."

Vic Clavelli, President at Pfizer, described the book as an examination of the deeper questions of purpose that leaders eventually confront, including what matters, why they are building, and whom they are becoming.

“Benjamin has a powerful way of helping men see that success is bigger than we thought. Achievement is transient,” says Clavelli.“Satisfaction demands we carry our responsibility and achieve with faith, purpose, conviction, and a laser focus on prioritizing that which deserves our attention. For men who have achieved but are still searching, Benjamin shines a light on the path to finding purpose in our path and connecting with the things that matter most. Order it for yourself. Order it for all the men you see carrying the responsibility for achieving.”

Carry More Without Breaking introduces the philosophy behind ATLAS – Become Legendary, the men's leadership development platform founded by Lavoie. Through books, practical frameworks, immersive experiences, and ongoing formation, ATLAS focuses on helping men understand what drives them, confront the weight holding them back and build their capacity to lead themselves, their families, their businesses and their legacy. The book is available at:

Benjamin Lavoie spent more than a decade as a CEO, COO, and CTO for multinational companies before founding ATLAS - Become Legendary, a movement helping high-achieving men carry more without breaking. He created OQ, Operating Intelligence, drawing on years of leading complex organizations, and is a certified High Performance Coach and NLP practitioner. His first book, Carry More Without Breaking, grew from his own collapse and rebuild through business failure, divorce, and a season spent sleeping on an air mattress. His work is built on one truth: the fuel that gets a man to the top is rarely what allows him to stay there without losing everything else.

Benjamin Lavoie

ATLAS - Become Legendary

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New Book 'Carry More Without Breaking' Addresses the Growing Weight of Responsibility Facing Successful Men News Provided By Larissa Banting Publicity November 05, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, World & Regional



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