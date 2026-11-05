CAPRIOTTI's ISSUES LAST CALL FOR 50TH ANNIVERSARY FRANCHISE INCENTIVE

Qualified entrepreneurs have until Dec. 31 to take advantage of up to $50,000 in potential savings

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fifty years in the making, and only weeks left to get in on one amazing offer. Capriotti'sSandwich Shop is issuing a final call to prospective franchise owners as its 50th-anniversary savings options come to a close. The brand's exclusive 50-50-50 incentive* ends December 31, 2026.Designed to make franchise ownership more accessible, the limited-time offer provides qualified new franchise partners with 50% off the initial franchise fee and 50% off royalties for up to 24 months, representing a potential savings of up to $50,000.“We recognize the financial consideration that comes with opening a restaurant,” said David Bloom, Chief Development & Growth Officer for Capriotti's Sandwich Shop.“Our 50-50-50 incentive gives new partners meaningful savings upfront and during their first two years as they establish their teams, build a loyal customer base and grow their business. For anyone who's been considering Capriotti's, now is the time to take that next step.”A franchise built by franchisees, for franchiseesBeyond the financial incentive, Capriotti's offers a franchise model backed by comprehensive training, established operating systems, and a leadership team that understands the franchise experience firsthand.CEO Ashley Morris and President Jason Smylie began their Capriotti's journeys as franchise owners. Drawing on their own experiences, the longtime childhood friends and later college roommates developed The Capriotti's Way, a comprehensive system designed to equip franchise partners with the tools, resources, and guidance to operate their businesses confidently, including those without previous restaurant experience.From site selection to restaurant development and marketing, technology and day-to-day operations, Capriotti's provides dedicated support at every stage of ownership. The brand's hands-on approach extends beyond opening day, with training teams working alongside new franchisees in their restaurant during the critical early months of operation.50 years strong and building for the futureFrom a single shop in Wilmington, Delaware's Little Italy, Capriotti's has grown into a nationally recognized brand with more than 160 stores across 33 states, and its expansion shows no signs of slowing.During this milestone 50th anniversary, the brand extended its reach into new markets in Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah, while strengthening its presence in Alabama, Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina. This continued growth reflects the brand's enduring appeal and its ability to attract franchise partners eager to bring Capriotti's extraordinary sandwiches to more communities nationwide.“Our 50th anniversary has been an incredible opportunity to celebrate how far Capriotti's has come, but we're equally excited about what's ahead,” said Bloom.“We have products people love, a proven foundation, and franchise partners who believe in what we're building. As we look toward our next 50 years, we're eager to welcome entrepreneurs who share that passion and want to be part of our future.”To learn more about franchise opportunities, eligibility requirements, and the 50-50-50 incentive, visit capriottis.*The 50-50-50 incentive is open to new franchise partners, and terms and qualifications apply.About Capriotti'sSandwich ShopCapriotti'sSandwich Shop has been 'Simply the Best Since 1976.' The award-winning fast-casual restaurant brand is known for crafting extraordinary sandwiches and has earned recognition for its craveable menu, including being named to Fast Food Club's“Most Sensational Sandwiches” list, USA Today's 10BEST Sandwich or Sub Shop, and regularly appearing on Best Of lists for its standout offerings. Staying true to its roots, Capriotti's slow-roasts whole Butterballturkeys in-house daily and hand-pulls them each morning to deliver unmatched flavor and freshness. With more than 160 locations across the U.S., the brand is home to fan-favorite subs like The Bobbie- voted "Greatest Sandwich in America"- and unique offerings like the Capastrami, Cole Turkey and premium American Wagyu Cheesesteaks. Capriotti's continues to expand across the nation and has been consistently ranked on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. Guests can join Capriotti's Rewards to earn points, unlock perks and get exclusive access to new offers. For more information, visit capriottis, or follow Capriotti's on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram

Kampi Chaleunsouk

Ink Link Marketing

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CAPRIOTTI'S ISSUES LAST CALL FOR 50TH ANNIVERSARY FRANCHISE INCENTIVE News Provided By Ink Link Marketing November 05, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, World & Regional



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