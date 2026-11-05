Multipure Expands Community Sponsorships This Holiday Season

Multipure, a trusted leader in the water filtration industry for more than 50 years

Multipure added brand-new pages and refreshed artwork to Dewey and the Thirsty Christmas Tree book that will be handed out for free at Opportunity Village's Magical Forest this holiday season.

Dewey, a water droplet with a passion for clean water, uses his immense power to educate kids on water's essential role in health, well-being, and the environment. Free Dewey books are available to download at

Water filtration leader to support Opportunity Village events, distribute free children's books, and offer in-kind grants to eligible nonprofits and families

- Zachary Rice, President of MultipureLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Multipure, a Las Vegas-based water filtration company with more than 50 years in the industry, is expanding its partnership with Opportunity Village this upcoming holiday season. For the first time, Multipure will serve as the water sponsor for Opportunity Village's Las Vegas Great Santa Run on Saturday, December 5, 2026. The company will provide on-site filtered water stations throughout the race, removing the need for single-use plastic water bottles and eliminating bottled water purchasing costs for event organizers.Multipure will also provide filtered water systems for the hot cocoa stations at Opportunity Village's Magical Forest, an annual family-friendly holiday attraction from November 27 – January 1 in Las Vegas for the non-profit serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities since 1954.This also marks Multipure's third consecutive year as a Magical Forest tree sponsor, where the company will distribute free copies of the expanded edition of its children's book, Dewey and the Thirsty Christmas Tree, with brand-new pages and refreshed artwork. Starring Dewey, the Clean Water Superhero, the book teaches young readers about water conservation and hydration. Free digital copies are also available at .“Our goal is to support local charities by supplying clean drinking water and helping eliminate unnecessary operating expenses like bottled water,” said Zachary Rice, President of Multipure.“Partnering with Opportunity Village also allows us to help decrease single-use plastic waste across some of Southern Nevada's biggest holiday events this season.”In-Kind Grants for Local NonprofitsMultipure is also encouraging nonprofits and eligible families to apply for its Pure Foundation Clean Water for Health program. The in-kind grant program provides 501(c)(3) organizations and families in need, particularly those caring for immunocompromised children, with free drinking water filtration systems, installation, and replacement filters for the life of the unit. The donated systems feature solid carbon block technology engineered to reduce chlorine, lead, heavy metals, microplastics, and PFAS (“forever chemicals”).These holiday initiatives build upon Multipure's year-round community engagement. Past relief and donation efforts include outfitting organizations such as Miracle Flights in Las Vegas, the Boys & Girls Club in Flint, Michigan, the Ronald McDonald House in Baltimore, and disaster relief programs across Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria. Locally, Multipure also continues its community involvement as a water sponsor for the Candlelighters Superhero 5K. Additionally, Multipure supports education through its Dewey, the Clean Water Superhero free comic books.The Pure Foundation accepts applications on a rolling basis from qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations serving families, children and immunocompromised individuals in the greater Las Vegas area. Nonprofits interested in outfitting their facilities or nominating a family in their care are encouraged to apply by visiting .About Multipure International:Multipure, a trusted leader in the water filtration industry, is committed to setting the highest standard for water quality, providing drinking water systems, filters, and purifiers for residential and commercial use around the world. Since 1970, Multipure has dominated the world market with the most certifications by the NSF and Water Quality Association to reduce and remove the widest array of contaminants that can affect both the taste and the healthfulness of water.Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Multipure's dedication to better water, better health, and a better lifestyle started more than 50 years ago as the original innovator and manufacturer of the solid carbon block filter. The company's legacy continues into the future, developing, innovating and refining product lines that provide affordable access to cleaner, safer water for drinking, bathing and gardening.To learn more, visit or connect on Facebook and Instagram @Multipure.

Mindy Eras

GYC Vegas

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Multipure Expands Community Sponsorships this Holiday Season News Provided By GYC Vegas November 05, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education



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