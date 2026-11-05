Semper Forward And Anderson Trucking Service Partner To Drive Veterans Into Transportation Careers

Semper Forward is a national network helping the military community find their next mission, and elevating employers ready to be part of it

Anderson Trucking Service, Inc. (ATS) is a family-owned transportation and logistics company serving North America and global markets.

Rollie Anderson, CEO of Anderson Trucking Service

New alliance connects transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses with CDL driving and logistics careers at the family-owned St. Cloud carrier

- Rollie Anderson, CEO of Anderson Trucking Service. CLOUD, MN, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Semper Forward, a division of Fastport, announced today a strategic partnership with Anderson Trucking Service, Inc. (ATS), a family-owned transportation and logistics company headquartered in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Semper Forward, a veteran workforce organization that connects transitioning service members with civilian employers, will build a dedicated pipeline of military talent into ATS driving and logistics careers, creating a clear path from uniform to the road.The trucking industry continues to look for qualified, dependable drivers, while thousands of service members leave the military each year with discipline, a focus on safety, and a mission mindset that the job demands. Many of them have operated heavy vehicles, managed logistics, or moved critical freight in uniform, yet lack a direct connection to employers who understand how those skills translate.Through the partnership, Semper Forward will connect its national network of military job seekers with ATS, a Veteran-Friendly Employer and Top Pay Certified Carrier, using installation outreach, hiring events, and direct referrals. Candidates can pursue company driver roles in flatbed, dry van, heavy haul, and Department of Defense Teams freight. These careers come with steady support, predictable pay, and multiple home time options. Independent contractor paths are also available, with equipment leasing through sister company Competitive Equipment Sales, along with non-driving positions in operations and logistics.Interested service members, veterans, and military spouses can learn more at or explore ATS driving opportunities at .About Anderson Trucking ServiceFounded in 1955 and headquartered in St. Cloud, Minnesota, Anderson Trucking Service, Inc. (ATS) is a family-owned transportation and logistics company serving North America and global markets. ATS provides dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, temperature-controlled, dedicated, brokerage, cross-border, and project logistics services from 19 locations. Part of the Anderson Family of Companies, ATS employs more than 2,000 people. Learn more at .About Semper Forward, a division of FastportSemper Forward, a division of Fastport, connects educational institutions and employers with motivated talent through strategic outreach, recruitment campaigns, and workforce pipeline development solutions. Semper Forward helps transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses find meaningful civilian careers. Learn more at .

Paige Thompson

Fastport

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Semper Forward and Anderson Trucking Service Partner to Drive Veterans Into Transportation Careers News Provided By Paradigm Digital Group November 05, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Military Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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