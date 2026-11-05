The Youngers Bring Leonard Cohen's 'Hallelujah' To Streaming

Cover artwork for The Youngers' recording of Leonard Cohen's“Hallelujah.”

Recorded for WXPN's Home for the Holidays, the cover makes its streaming debut with electric guitars, lap steel and two-part harmonies.

READING, PA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Youngers' recording of Leonard Cohen's“Hallelujah” makes its streaming debut today. The Reading, Pennsylvania, band recorded its version for WXPN's Home for the Holidays with longtime Philadelphia radio host Helen Leicht.

Working with producer and engineer Glenn Barratt at Morningstar Studios, the band built the arrangement around electric guitars, lap steel and two-part harmonies, backed by bass and drums. The electric guitars and lap steel give the arrangement its texture, while the harmony vocals keep Cohen's melody at the center.

Listen to“Hallelujah” on streaming services.

The standalone single follows Dreaming, the band's fifth studio album, released earlier this year through Let It Roll Records. The Youngers recorded the album at Wilco's Loft in Chicago with producer and engineer Tom Schick. For listeners discovering The Youngers through“Hallelujah,”“Worrying” from Dreaming offers a starting point for the band's original songwriting, with lap steel, layered guitars and harmony vocals.

The Youngers will perform at Sellersville Theater 1894 in Sellersville, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, January 20, 2027. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Sellersville Theater tickets are available through the venue.

ABOUT THE YOUNGERS

Formed in the Reading area in 1999, The Youngers play indie rock and heartland rock rooted in American songwriting. Across five albums, the band has recorded at Cash Cabin, Nashville's Sound Emporium and Wilco's Loft. The Youngers have performed at MerleFest, DelFest and Musikfest and played with Levon Helm at his Midnight Ramble. In October, they brought songs from Dreaming to The Attic at The State Theatre in State College, Pennsylvania. More music, videos and show information are available on The Youngers' official website.

Todd Notobartolo

The Youngers

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The Youngers – Hallelujah (Teaser)

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The Youngers Bring Leonard Cohen's 'Hallelujah' to Streaming News Provided By The Youngers November 05, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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