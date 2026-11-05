New York Times Bestselling Author Nikki Turner Makes Television Production Debut With Papa's Baby, Starring Omar Gooding

Nikki Turner brings her signature storytelling to television with an eight-episode crime drama starring Omar Gooding, debuting with an LA screening November 8.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nikki Turner, the New York Times bestselling author known as the“Queen of Hip Hop Fiction,” makes her television production debut with Papa's Baby, an eight-episode original crime drama from Nikki Turner Productions. Written, executive produced, and produced by Turner, the series stars Omar Gooding (Baby Boy, Family Time) and is directed by veteran filmmaker Joseph V. Cicio, whose career includes work on Black Swan, Iron Man, and Lioness.An exclusive screening of the pilot episode will take place November 8, 2026, in Hollywood, California, followed by an intimate Q&A exploring the making of the series and Turner's journey from bestselling author to television producer. The evening will bring together cast, crew, special guests, actors, and entertainment industry personalities for a red carpet celebration of the series and its creative team.Bringing Turner's signature blend of ambition, desire, and consequence to television, Papa's Baby also stars Corey Williams (Power Book IV: Force), Ashley Hogan (I Got the Hook Up 2), and D'Kia Anderson (Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black).WATCH THE OFFICIAL TRAILERFollowing her work writing and executive producing On Da Run (2023), Turner's move into television builds on a literary career spanning 38 novels and millions of books sold. Her first two titles, A Hustler's Wife and A Project Chick, together sold more than 150,000 copies in their first year.The co-producing team consists of Edford Banuel, Lanett Tachel, and Keith Ward, with Tamika“Desire” Irving (Trenches, casting coordinator) serving as associate producer. Tachel, who also plays Tonya, co-created PUMP and wrote, produced, and starred in Angie's Cure, a 2023 Dances With Films Grand Jury Award winner. Banuel's credits include directing On Da Run, co-writing, directing, and producing I'm Fine, a BronzeLens Film Festival official selection, and writing, directing, and producing Four Sons with SCAD Film Studios.The series is edited by Krystal Alexandria, a Regional Emmy-winning director and Regional Emmy-nominated editor recognized for We Kept America Great.SCREENING DETAILSDate: Sunday, November 8, 2026Venue: Harmony GoldAddress: 7655 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90046Red Carpet: 6:00–7:30 PMPilot Screening: 8:00 PM, followed by a Q&AThe event will welcome cast, crew, special guests, and members of the entertainment community for an evening celebrating the launch of Papa's Baby.RSVP & MEDIA CONTACTFor attendance, media coverage, or interview requests, contact.... Interviews are subject to availability. RSVPs require approval, and attendance is confirmed by email.Papa's Baby is coming soon. Additional release details will follow.ABOUT NIKKI TURNERNikki Turner is a New York Times, USA TODAY, and Essence bestselling author known as the“Queen of Hip Hop Fiction.” A Richmond, Virginia, native, she is recognized for bold characters and stories illuminating the often-unseen realities of street life. Through Nikki Turner Productions, she is expanding her literary legacy into film and television.Follow Nikki Turner on Instagram and explore her books at Penguin Random House.

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New York Times Bestselling Author Nikki Turner Makes Television Production Debut With Papa's Baby, Starring Omar Gooding News Provided By Nikki Turner Productions November 05, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



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