Barry MacNaughton

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced today that it has been recognized by Best LawyersBest Law Firms2027 among the nation's elite law firms. This is the publication's 17th edition."As the oldest ranking in the Best Law Firms research family, the United States edition continues a tradition of rigorous evaluation that evolves alongside the legal industry," the publication states. "The 17th edition of Best Law Firms spotlights the very best in the most competitive legal market in the world, highlighting only the top 3.8% of law firms nationwide.""We are honored to receive this recognition from Best Lawyers," said Managing Partner Barry MacNaughton." It reflects the strength of our firm and the dedication of our attorneys, and it inspires us to continue building on our legacy of excellence and client service."Founded in Beverly Hills, California, Ervin Cohen & Jessup is one of the region's oldest and largest law firms, with additional offices in El Segundo, California and New York City. For more than six decades, the firm has provided innovative, sophisticated legal counsel to individuals and businesses throughout Southern California, across the nation, and around the world.Long before collaboration became a business buzzword, the firm recognized the value of fostering an innovative, forward-thinking culture that empowers talented professionals to bring fresh perspectives and challenge conventional thinking. Grounded in collegiality and collaboration, this culture brings together top-tier talent to deliver exceptional results for clients.

Jonathan Fitzgarrald

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ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP EARNS "BEST LAW FIRM" RECOGNITION FROM BEST LAWYERS News Provided By Equinox Strategy Partners November 05, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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