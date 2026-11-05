MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that it has been recognized in the 2027 edition of Best LawyersBest Law Firms, earning a place among the nation's leading law firms. The firm was also recognized in the 2025 and 2026 editions."As the oldest ranking in the Best Law Firms research family, the United States edition continues a tradition of rigorous evaluation that evolves alongside the legal industry," the publication states. "The 17th edition of Best Law Firms spotlights the very best in the most competitive legal market in the world, highlighting only the top 3.8% of law firms nationwide."Sklar Kirsh combines big-firm expertise with boutique-level personalized attention and agility. Founded by attorneys from nationally recognized firms, the firm's attorneys represent companies, family offices and high-net-worth individuals in complex transactions and disputes. Guided by a commitment to creativity, collaboration and value, the firm delivers strategic, results-driven counsel across corporate, real estate, entertainment and litigation matters to help clients achieve their business goals.In the past year, Sklar Kirsh earned a triple designation for excellence from Chambers Spotlight California, was recognized in The Legal 500 California Elite and was named a "Best Law Firm" by the Los Angeles Times.

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SKLAR KIRSH RECOGNIZED AS A BEST LAW FIRM IN 2027 BY BEST LAWYERS News Provided By Equinox Strategy Partners November 05, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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