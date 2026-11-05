Ondo Finance / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Research Update

Ondo Finance Becomes World's Largest Tokenization Platform

05.11.2026 / 16:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ondo Finance surpasses $4 billion in tokenized real-world assets, ranking #1 out of 203 platforms tracked by RWA, with 484 tokenized assets and more than 565,000 holders GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ondo Finance, the leading tokenizer of institutional-grade financial products, today announced it has become the largest tokenization platform in the world, according to the same RWA data real-world assets (RWAs) have become one of the fastest-growing corners within global finance. More than $39 billion in RWAs (which exclude stablecoins) are now held onchain, up from roughly $4 billion at the start of 2025, according to RWA.



The current market capitalization of Ondo tokenized products now exceeds $4 across 484 distinct real-world assets, ranking first among the 203 tokenization platforms RWA tracks and accounting for roughly 10% of all non-stablecoin tokenized value. Ondo Finance also tokenizes more assets than any other top-ten platform, and Ondo tokenized products reach more than 565,000 RWA holders onchain. Over the past year, demand has spread well beyond tokenized Treasuries. Investors are moving onchain for tokenized equities, funds and other assets they can access, trade and use around the clock. Ondo Finance has been intentional in its growth with that shift. It has built one of the widest technology platforms in the market and opened access to investors around the world outside the U.S. Through Ondo Global Markets, those investors can hold tokens providing economic exposure to U.S. stocks and ETFs directly in their own wallets across multiple blockchains. "Becoming the largest tokenization platform in the world is a milestone for Ondo, and it's a clear signal of where the market is headed," said Ian De Bode, Acting CEO and President of Ondo Finance. "We built Ondo to bring the world's most trusted financial assets onchain in a form that institutions and everyday investors alike can hold directly. Crossing $4 billion with more than half a million holders shows that Ondo tokenized products are at the center of innovation and high-quality tokenized assets are real, global and accelerating." A milestone built across the full suite The #1 ranking reflects growth across Ondo's entire tokenized product suite, including tokenized U.S. Treasuries, tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs, and Ondo's broader institutional offerings. Ondo is the only platform ranked in the top two for both tokenized Treasuries and tokenized stocks. This week, Ondo Intelligent Portfolios also crossed $50 million, making it the largest onchain portfolio product on the market. Momentum across 2026 The ranking caps a year of rapid expansion for Ondo tokenized assets:

Tokenized Treasuries: USDY is now the largest tokenized Treasuries product in the world, and Ondo has three products among the top 11, with a market capitalization of more than $3 billion, roughly a fifth of the $14.2 billion tokenized Treasuries market.

Tokenized stocks and ETFs: Ondo Global Markets became the largest tokenized stock issuer within 48 hours of its September 2025 launch and now offers more than 430 tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs across Ethereum, Solana and BSC, with more than $900 million in tokenized value. Multichain reach: Ondo tokenized products are available across 10 blockchains. Beyond Ethereum, investors hold more than $500 million in Ondo tokenized assets on Solana and Stellar, and nearly $500 million on BSC. Solana now hosts a greater variety of Ondo tokenized assets than any other network, at 485. About Ondo Finance Ondo Finance is a blockchain-based technology company focused on tokenizing real-world assets and bringing institutional-quality financial products onchain. By bridging traditional finance and decentralized infrastructure, Ondo aims to make capital markets more accessible, transparent, and efficient. For more information about Ondo Global Markets, please visit ondo/global-markets. Disclaimer [*] The tokenized assets referenced herein (including (i) the tokenized stocks, tokenized ETFs and tokenized ADRs now known as Ondo Stocks, and formerly known as Ondo tokenized stocks and ETFs, or as Ondo Global Markets tokens, (collectively, the "Ondo Stocks") and (ii) USDY tokens (collectively, the "Tokens") have not been registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act") or the securities or financial instrument laws of any other jurisdiction. The Tokens may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons unless registered under the Act or an exemption from the registration requirements thereof is available. In certain jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Singapore, the Ondo Stocks and USDY tokens are offered and sold only to qualified investors or professional clients, as the case may be (or that jurisdiction's analogue thereof). Other jurisdiction-based prohibitions and restrictions apply. The issuer of the Tokens is not registered as an investment company under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, or as an Alternative Investment Fund or Undertaking for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities in the EEA, or under the securities or financial instrument laws of any other jurisdiction.

Ondo Stocks provide their holders with economic exposure to the value of their underlying assets, including the value of dividends (less applicable tax withholdings). However, Ondo Stocks are not themselves stocks, ETFs or ADRs and the Ondo Stocks do not provide their holders with rights to hold or receive their respective underlying assets. Similarly, USDY tokens provide their holders with economic exposure to short-term US treasuries, but USDY tokens are not themselves US treasuries and do not provide their holders with rights to hold or receive any US treasuries.

In the EEA/EU, a base prospectus relating to the Tokens has been approved by the Financial Market Authority Liechtenstein (FMA) and notified, at the issuer's request, to certain EEA Member States (the "Relevant EEA States"), making many Ondo Stocks available to both professional and retail investors, though certain Ondo Stocks are only available to professional investors in the EEA/EU. The prospectus is published at ondo at each applicable Token's webpage. The approval of the prospectus should not be understood as an endorsement of the Tokens. Investors residing in the EU/EEA should read the prospectus, and the relevant final terms and KID for each applicable Token, before investing in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest. This notice is a marketing communication and does not constitute a prospectus.

Certain Ondo Stocks (referred to in the UAE as "Digital Securities") have been admitted to trading on Nest Exchange Limited, a Multilateral Trading Facility for Digital Assets operated by Binance in the Abu Dhabi Global Market ("ADGM"), authorised by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (the "FSRA"). Such Digital Securities are available for trading by those investors eligible for a Binance account. The ADGM FSRA has no responsibility for reviewing or verifying any documents in connection with the admission to trading of such Digital Securities in the ADGM. The FSRA has not approved the documents in connection with the admission to trading nor taken steps to verify the information set out in it and has no responsibility for it. No offer of securities is being made in ADGM. Prospective purchasers of such Digital Securities admitted to trading should conduct their own due diligence on such Digital Securities.

In the United Kingdom, the communications herein may be deemed a financial promotion pursuant to Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. To the extent that any such finding is made, the communications herein are only intended for, and directed at, investment professionals as defined in article 19 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotions) Order 2005 (the "FPO") who have experience of interacting with the Ondo Stocks and USDY tokens; high net worth companies as defined in article 49 of the FPO, and/or any other persons to whom lawful communication is permitted. Any person not falling within these categories is not permitted to act upon anything within the communications herein, and shall not be entitled to rely upon their contents. Ondo Global Markets (BVI) Limited will not enter into arrangements with such persons concerning Ondo Stocks and USDY tokens as a result of this or any other communication.

The Tokens are issued by Ondo Global Markets (BVI) Limited, a British Virgin Islands business company. OUSG tokens are issued by Ondo I LP, a Delaware (USA) limited partnership (the "Fund"). Ondo Finance Inc., a Delaware (USA) corporation, provides tokenization services to, and is an equity holder of, Ondo Global Markets (BVI) Limited.

The communications herein are only intended for eligible purchasers of, or for actual or potential business relationships or technical integrations with respect to the Tokens. Nothing herein constitutes any offer to sell, or any solicitation of an offer to buy, any Tokens. Nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, tax or financial advice. Acquiring the Tokens involves risks. A holder of the Tokens may incur losses, including total loss of their purchase price. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Investors are responsible for conducting their own research, investigation, verification, checks or consultation for professional or investment advice.

The communications herein may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future financial performance, business strategies, or expectations for the growth or development of Ondo Finance, Ondo Global Markets (BVI) Limited, or any of their respective affiliates (each, an "Applicable Entity"). These statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, and beliefs, and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: economic, competitive, legal, governmental, and technological factors affecting the operations, markets, products, services, or prices of any Applicable Entity. No Applicable Entity undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Additional terms and restrictions apply. See ondo/legal/terms-of-service, ondo/ondo-stocks, ondo/stocks, ondo and (as applicable) the Token offering documents for details.



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