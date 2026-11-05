MSME Ministry, Samsung India Join Hands To Boost Skill Development, Create Jobs For Youth

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Samsung India Electronics Pvt. Ltd. to promote industry-oriented skill development and expand employment and self-employment opportunities for young people.

"The Ministry of Micro,Small and Medium Enterprises, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Samsung India Electronics Pvt. Ltd. in the presence of Dr. Rajneesh, Additional Secretary & Development Commissioner, Ministry of MSME, to promote industry-oriented skill development and enhance employment and self-employment opportunities for youth," the ministry stated.

"The MoU will initially be valid for 3 years and implemented at 15 MSME Technology Centres (TCs) across the country," it added.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Dr. Rajneesh, Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner, Ministry of MSME. Initially valid for three years, the collaboration will be implemented across 15 MSME Technology Centres (TCs) in the country.

Under the partnership, industry-oriented training programmes compliant with the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) will be conducted in electronics, mobile phones, home appliances, installation, servicing and repair. The identified Technology Centres will establish state-of-the-art training facilities to deliver these programmes.

Samsung will provide specialised training, Training of Trainers (ToT), technical support and continuous handholding to ensure quality training delivery. The initiative will also offer participants hands-on practical training, industry exposure, career counselling, internships and placement assistance.

Successful trainees will be offered a three-month internship with a monthly stipend of Rs 12,000, disbursed through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Scholarships will also be provided to eligible women and Divyangjan trainees, while outstanding performers will receive merit-based rewards.

The programme will initially target 1,600 trainees in its first year, with the number expected to increase gradually in subsequent years.

The collaboration aims to create a pool of skilled and industry-ready manpower while strengthening industry-institution linkages. It is also expected to support industries and MSMEs in addressing their demand for skilled workers and enhancing technical capabilities, particularly in the electronics and home appliances service sectors.