'Politics Of Division' : MP Minister Vishvas Sarang Slams Digvijaya Singh Over Remarks On 'Hindutva'

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 5 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang on Thursday launched a scathing attack on senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh over his alleged controversial remarks regarding 'Hindutva'.

Earlier in the day, Digvijaya Singh, while speaking to the media during a visit to Madhya Pradesh's Guna, said Sanatan Dharma respects all religions and works for the welfare of the entire world, while adding, "Spreading hatred is Hindutva which is done by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Visva Hindu Parishad who consider Veer Savarkar as their leader."

Reacting to the the veteran Congress leader's remarks, Minister Sarang accused the Congress leader of engaging in "politics of division".

"His (Digvijaya Singh) journey of 'Sanatan Yatra' is that of fragmentation. It is a journey aimed at defaming Hindu religion and Sanatan philosophy," the Minister remarked while speaking to IANS.

Minister Sarang added: "Now, will Digvijaya Singh, who glorifies an anti-national and anti-Hindu figure like Zakir Naik, teach us the definition of Hindutva? Will he lecture us about Sanatan? Today, Digvijaya Singh has said that Hindus spread hatred. He said Hindus cause division."

"On the one hand, he (Digvijaya Singh) claims that he follows Sanatan, and on the other hand, he abuses Hindus. Will he stoop this low just to bake his own political bread? This is extremely objectionable and will not be tolerated," he said.

Earlier, Digvijaya Singh had come under fire over his remarks on Sanatan Dharma, with Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC accusing the Congress leader of "pseudo-secularism" for electoral gains.

The controversy erupted after Digvijaya Singh, during a press conference, said that he believed in Sanatan Dharma but distinguished it from Hinduism.

He claimed that the term "Hinduism" was coined by Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and said that Hinduism had no connection with equality.

Explaining his understanding of Sanatan Dharma, Digvijaya Singh said his mother had taught him that it stood for love, affection and empathy.

He also referred to his reading of the Holy Quran, discussing the term "kafir" and offering his interpretation of its meaning.

"Digvijaya Singh admitted that he believes in Sanatan Dharma. This (Congress) party believes in pseudo-secularism. It is for votes. They will continue to appease people for votes," Shaina NC said.

Referring to Digvijaya Singh's past statements, the Shiv Sena leader added, "If we go into the history of his statements, we will be able to decipher the confusion and duality he goes through."